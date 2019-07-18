Zaha vise plus haut

Officiel: John Obi Mikel annonce sa retraite internationale
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career. At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out!
Mercato : Jean Eudes-Aholou sur les tablettes de l'AS Saint-Etienne
[#Mercato🔁] Selon RMC Sport, l'ASSE souhaite se faire prêter le monégasque Jean-Eudes Aholou🇨🇮 (25 ans). Les Stéphanois seraient également intéressés par l'ancien lillois Ibrahim Amadou🇫🇷. Le Séville FC demanderait 10M€. pic.twitter.com/KmDTpIJ7uu— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) July 10, 2019
🔴CAN 2021: le tirage complet des éliminatoires !
Tirage au sort de la phase de groupes pour les éliminatoires de la #TotalAFCON2021 : Groupe A Mali 🇲🇱 Guinée 🇬🇳 Namibie 🇳🇦 W1&2 Groupe B Burkina Faso 🇧🇫 Ouganda 🇺🇬 Malawi 🇲🇼 W3&4 Groupe C Ghana 🇬🇭 Afrique du Sud 🇿🇦 Soudan🇸🇩 W5&6 Groupe D RD Congo 🇨🇩 Gabon 🇬🇦 Angola 🇦🇴 W7&8— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 18 juillet 2019
Groupe I Sénégal 🇸🇳 Congo 🇨🇬 Guinée-Bissau 🇬🇼 Eswatini 🇸🇿 Groupe J Tunisie 🇹🇳 Libye 🇱🇾 Tanzanie 🇹🇿 Guinée équatoriale 🇬🇶 Groupe K Côte d'Ivoire 🇨🇮 Niger 🇳🇪 Madagascar 🇲🇬 Ethiopie 🇪🇹 Groupe L Nigeria 🇳🇬 Bénin 🇧🇯 Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 Lesotho 🇱🇸— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 18 juillet 2019
PSG : Les secrets de la rencontre Neymar-Leonardo dévoilés !
LEONARDO VEUT TOURNER LA PAGE NEYMAREntre-temps, Leonardo est revenu aux affaires. Mais le nouveau directeur sportif n’a rien arrangé de la tension entre le PSG et son joueur. Au contraire. D’après Le Parisien, les deux compatriotes ont eu une discussion animée au cours de laquelle l’ancien entraîneur de Milan aurait beaucoup insisté sur la discipline au sein du club. Plutôt que d’essayer de recoller les morceaux, il aurait clairement fait comprendre à la star qu’il pouvait partir cet été. « Leonardo voudrait tourner la page Neymar au plus vite », peut-on lire dans cet article, où il est fait mention que le successeur d’Antero Henrique agit en conformité avec le Qatar.
NEYMAR VEUT ALLER AU BARÇA ET SE MONTRE « OPTIMISTE »Reste à savoir si la vente de Neymar, aux conditions voulues par le champion de France en titre, est possible. Aujourd’hui, seul le FC Barcelone discute avec Paris. Mercredi, Mundo Deportivo révélait que le clan Neymar avait aussi des touches avec le Bayern Munich, la Juventus Turin ou encore le Real Madrid, mais actuellement aucune de ces formations ne s’est officiellement renseignée auprès du PSG. Du côté du joueur brésilien, on se montrerait assez « optimiste » quant à la réalisation de cette transaction. Un timing est même avancé : sous deux à trois semaines. D’ici là, le Trophée des Champions aura sûrement été joué. On guettera donc si Neymar s’envole pour l’Asie avec ses coéquipiers.
John Obi Mikel (Nigeria) annonce sa retraite internationale
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career. At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out!