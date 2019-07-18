Zaha vise plus haut

Le milieu de terrain nigérian John Obi Mikel a annoncé sa retraite internationale à l'âge de 32 ans, au lendemain de la troisième place prise par les Super Eagles à la CAN 2019.

De la CAN 2006 à la CAN 2019, la boucle est bouclée pour John Obi Mikel., indique le milieu de terrain nigérian dans un message posté sur son compte Instagram. À l’âge de 32 ans, c’est le moment de prendre ma retraite de l’équipe nationale et laisser la place aux jeunes, qui ont fait un magnifique travail pour aller chercher la médaille de bronze à la CAN 2019. » L'ancien joueur de Chelsea aura disputé deux Coupes du Monde et remporté une CAN (en 2013) avec les Super Eagles. Il raccroche sur le total de 89 sélections et poursuivra en revanche sa carrière en club, sous les couleurs de Trabzonspor.