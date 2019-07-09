Retour

West Ham lâche Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo)

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:16 UTC
Selon les informations de Sky Sports, West Ham n’aurait pas abandonné la piste menant à Maxi Gomez, l’attaquant du Celta Vigo.
Après avoir proposé jusqu’à 50 M€, West Ham aurait abandonné la piste menant à l’attaquant international uruguayen Maxi Gomez (22 ans, Celta Vigo), dont le contrat expire en juin 2022. Selon les informations de Sky Sports, les Hammers auraient été dans l’incapacité de trouver un accord sur les modalités de paiement, et l’ancien joueur du Defensor SC se dirigerait aujourd’hui vers Valence. Le natif de Paysandú serait attendu mercredi en Espagne. Histoire de finaliser les derniers détails de l’opération.
Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

West Ham lâche Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo)

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:16 UTC
Selon les informations de Sky Sports, West Ham n’aurait pas abandonné la piste menant à Maxi Gomez, l’attaquant du Celta Vigo.
Après avoir proposé jusqu’à 50 M€, West Ham aurait abandonné la piste menant à l’attaquant international uruguayen Maxi Gomez (22 ans, Celta Vigo), dont le contrat expire en juin 2022. Selon les informations de Sky Sports, les Hammers auraient été dans l’incapacité de trouver un accord sur les modalités de paiement, et l’ancien joueur du Defensor SC se dirigerait aujourd’hui vers Valence. Le natif de Paysandú serait attendu mercredi en Espagne. Histoire de finaliser les derniers détails de l’opération.
Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Premier League : Tottenham attend une grosse offre pour Aurier

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:49 UTC
Serge Aurier ne serait plus dans les plans de Mauricio Pochetino. Le capitaine des Éléphants figure en bonne place dans une liste de 8 joueurs que la direction des Spurs souhaite vendre cet été. Seulement 2 saisons après son arrivée chez les Spurs, Serge Aurier pourrait aller voir ailleurs .Même si le latéral droit ivoirien n'y songe point .« Pour l'instant je n'ai pas pour ambition de partir de Tottenham, je suis très bien. J'ai plus été gêné par les blessures qu'autre chose cette saison » avait-il soutenu en mai dernier. Seulement voilà. Tottenham déjà très actif sur le marché avec les signatures de Tanguy Ndombele ( 60 M€ + 10 M€ de bonus ) et Jack Clarke ( Leeds United), ambitionne de faire davantage d'emplettes. Pour ce faire , les Spurs attendent des ''offres raisonnables'' pour 8 de ses pensionnaires selon Daily Mail. À savoir joueurs Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Victor Wanyama, Josh Onomah, Marcus Edwards , Vincent Janssen ainsi que les deux têtes de file Kieran Trippier et Danny Rose. Acquis à 25 millions d'euros et en manque de temps suite à de nombreuses blessures, Tottenham souhaite récupérer un bon retour de la vente de l'ancien toulousain . Pour rappel ,Serge Aurier a disputé 8 matches cette saison avec les Spurs.

Can 2019 – quart de finale Sénégal vs Bénin : Alfred Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta forfaits !

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:46 UTC
Ismaïla Sarr Copyright -AFP
Les journées se suivent et se ressemblent pour le Sénégal et Aliou Cissé. En effet, comme lors des derniers matchs, les lions de la Téranga vont les quarts de finale de la coupe d’Afrique des nations en effectif réduit. Alfred Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta devraient être forfaits pour ce match contre le Bénin.  Décidément, Aliou Cissé aura eu beaucoup de mal à disposer de tout son effectif dans cette coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019. Qualifié en quart de finale, le sélectionneur des lions de la Téranga devra composer sans trois joueurs dont Ismaila Sarr, titulaire lors du dernier match contre l’Ouganda (1-0). En effet, en plus du Rennais, Alfred Ndiaye et Krépin Diatta vont manquer à l’appel.  C’est ce qui ressort du dernier entraînement du Sénégal. En effet, les trois joueurs ne se sont pas entraînés. Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta se sont blessés lors du dernier match contre l’Ouganda. Tandis qu'Alfred Ndiaye ne serait toujours pas remis de sa blessure contre l’Algérie. Pour rappel, Edouard Mendy est déjà déclaré forfait pour le reste de la compétition suite à une fracture au doigt.  Le Sénégal joue demain (mercredi à 16h GMT) contre le Bénin pour le compte des quarts de finale de la coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019 en Egypte. 

CAN 2019: Les huit meilleurs joueurs des huitièmes de finale !

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:29 UTC
I. Gueye - R. Mahrez - M. Marega Copyright -OFC
Rien ne s’est passé comme prévu pour les ténors du continent-mère lors des huitièmes de finale de la grande messe du football africain qui se sont achevés lundi 8 juillet. Des 16 équipes qualifiées pour le second tour de la compétition, huit cadors ont quitté la CAN 2019. Victimes de cette étape, l'Egypte, pays hôte, le Cameroun, champion d'Afrique en titre, mais également le Maroc, la RD Congo, la Guinée, l'Ouganda, le Mali et le Ghana.

>> CAN 2019: Tous les résultats des huitièmes

Au total, huit rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Stéphane Sessegnon (Bénin) vs Maroc (1-1, 4-2 tab)

2) Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal) vs Ouganda (1-0 )

3) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) vs Cameroun (3-2)

4) Thembinkosi Lorch (Afrique du Sud) vs Egypte (1-0)

5) Anicet Abel (Madagascar) vs RD Congo (2-2, 4-2 tab)

6) Riyad Mahrez (Egypte) vs Guinée (3-0)

7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Côte d'Ivoire (0-1)

8) Mubarak Makaso (Ghana) vs Tunisie (1-1, 4-5 tab)

CAN 2019: le classement final de la 9ème à la 24ème place

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 13:32 UTC
RDC - Cameroun - Maroc - Mali Copyright -AFP
A l’issue des huitièmes de finale de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019 qui se sont achevés lundi 8 juillet, la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) a rendu public ce mardi le classement final des équipes engagées dans la 32ème édition de la CAN se disputant depuis le 21 juin en Egypte. Ce classement tient compte de la 9ème à la 24ème place de la compétition, en attendant les confrontations des quarts de finale qui débutent dès ce mercredi. >> CAN 2019: le programme complet des quarts de final Eliminée à la surprise générale dès les huitièmes de finale par l'Afrique du Sud (0-1), l'Egypte, pays-hôte, est la nation la mieux classée avec une honorable 9ème place, alors que les Aigles du Mali, détenteurs de la meilleure attaque de la phase de poules (6 buts) pointent à la 10ème position. Suit après le reste des formations qui ont été éliminées lors du second tour (Maroc, Cameroun, Ghana, RD Congo, Guinée, Ouganda) tandis que le Burundi qui n'a pas réussi à marquer le moindre but dans cette CAN clôt le classement à la 24ème et ultime position. Ci-après le classement définitif de la CAN 2019 de la 9ème à la 24ème place: 9) Egypte 10) Mali 11) Maroc 12) Ghana 13) Cameroun 14) RD Congo 15) Guinée 16) Ouganda 17) Kenya 18) Angola 19) Mauritanie 20) Guinée-Bissau 21) Zimbabwe 22) Tanzanie 23) Namibie 24) Burundi

Ghana : la réaction étonnante de Boateng après l'élimination

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 12:42 UTC
Boateng
Kevin-Prince Boateng a publié un message sur Twitter, qui a suscité la frustration de plusieurs de ses compatriotes, à la suite de l'élimination du Ghana en Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2019. Le milieu de 32 ans a posté un message clair sur Twitter : « Pas de Prince, pas de fête. », faisant référence à sa non convocation pour la phase finale. Il faut dire qu'avec quatre petits matches disputés depuis son prêt à Barcelone, il ne devait pas être une priorité pour le sélectionneur Kwesi Appiah.  
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.