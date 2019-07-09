West Ham lâche Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo)

Les journées se suivent et se ressemblent pour le Sénégal et Aliou Cissé. En effet, comme lors des derniers matchs, les lions de la Téranga vont les quarts de finale de la coupe d’Afrique des nations en effectif réduit. Alfred Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta devraient être forfaits pour ce match contre le Bénin.

Décidément, Aliou Cissé aura eu beaucoup de mal à disposer de tout son effectif dans cette coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019. Qualifié en quart de finale, le sélectionneur des lions de la Téranga devra composer sans trois joueurs dont Ismaila Sarr, titulaire lors du dernier match contre l’Ouganda (1-0). En effet, en plus du Rennais, Alfred Ndiaye et Krépin Diatta vont manquer à l’appel.

C’est ce qui ressort du dernier entraînement du Sénégal. En effet, les trois joueurs ne se sont pas entraînés. Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta se sont blessés lors du dernier match contre l’Ouganda. Tandis qu'Alfred Ndiaye ne serait toujours pas remis de sa blessure contre l’Algérie. Pour rappel, Edouard Mendy est déjà déclaré forfait pour le reste de la compétition suite à une fracture au doigt.