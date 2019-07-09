West Ham lâche Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo)

Premier League : Tottenham attend une grosse offre pour Aurier
Can 2019 – quart de finale Sénégal vs Bénin : Alfred Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr et Krépin Diatta forfaits !
CAN 2019: Les huit meilleurs joueurs des huitièmes de finale !
>> CAN 2019: Tous les résultats des huitièmesAu total, huit rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :
1) Stéphane Sessegnon (Bénin) vs Maroc (1-1, 4-2 tab)
#TotalAFCON2019 STÉPHANE SESSÈGNON est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#MARBEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/9g01pAOy84— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 5 juillet 2019
2) Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal) vs Ouganda (1-0 )
#TotalAFCON2019 IDRISSA GUEYE est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#UGASEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/kYDWXhmRWh— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 5 juillet 2019
3) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) vs Cameroun (3-2)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, @ighalojude a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#NGACMR #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/XVAw4DVzj3— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 6 juillet 2019
4) Thembinkosi Lorch (Afrique du Sud) vs Egypte (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de Thembinkosi Lorch, élu Total Man of the Match !#EGYRSA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Nqp0b63BOr— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 6 juillet 2019
5) Anicet Abel (Madagascar) vs RD Congo (2-2, 4-2 tab)
#TotalAFCON2019 ANICET ANDRIANANTENAINA est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#MADCOD #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/UpqrWCXU7S— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 7 juillet 2019
6) Riyad Mahrez (Egypte) vs Guinée (3-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 RIYAD MAHREZ est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#ALGGUI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/P9vwlLgulx— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 7 juillet 2019
7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Côte d'Ivoire (0-1)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa belle performance, M. Marega a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#MLICIV #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/MuxIcHHypm— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 8 juillet 2019
8) Mubarak Makaso (Ghana) vs Tunisie (1-1, 4-5 tab)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de @WakasoBobby, élu Total Man of the Match !#GHATUN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/BQjdqjheuM— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 8 juillet 2019
No PRINCE no PARTY #GhanaBlackStars #afcon— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 9 juillet 2019