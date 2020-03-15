Retour

Valence : Eliaquim Mangala fait partie des malades du coronavirus

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 19:55 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Eliaquim Mangala a annoncé sur les réseaux sociaux faire partie des cinq membres de Valence touchés par le coronavirus. L'international français s'est montré rassurant quant à son état de santé.


Ce dimanche, Valence a annoncé que cinq membres du club avaient été contrôlés positifs au coronavirus. Eliaquim Mangala a confirmé en faire partie. Le défenseur international français passé par Manchester City a donné des nouvelles rassurantes dans un long message publié sur son compte Instagram. Outre le Tricolore, ses coéquipiers Ezequiel Garay et José Gaya seraient les deux autres joueurs touchés au sein du club Ché. Enfin, deux membres du staff technique auraient aussi contracté le COVID-19.














I knew today that I am Coronavirus positive. At the moment, I'm feelling good and I have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined in house and have no contact with my family. I learned that we can carry the virus without having symptoms, that's why I recommend everyone to follow the confinement measures and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible, even if you feel well. If everyone respect these instructions, together we will avoid the propagation as much as possible and fight to avoid transmitting it to people, who may have aggravating symptoms. Many thanks for your support message, Take care of yourself and your loved ones and respect the confinement instructions to avoid the spreading🙏🏿 #QuedateenCasa #StayAtHome #RestezALaMaison


Copyright -Media365

Voir cette publication sur Instagram




















Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) : "Ronaldo est une source d'inspiration pour moi"

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 18:39 UTC
S'il se montre à son avantage depuis qu'il a rejoint Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes aspire à suivre les traces de Cristiano Ronaldo.
Bruno Fernandes n'est pas arrivé sur la pointe des pieds à Manchester United depuis son transfert en provenance du Sporting Lisbonne lors du mercato d'hiver pour 55 millions d’euros. Le milieu de terrain de 25 ans peut se targuer d'un bilan important avec déjà 3 buts et 4 passes décisives en seulement 9 matches avec sa nouvelle équipe. Et forcément, les comparaisons les plus folles commencent à émerger dans les esprits des fidèles d'Old Trafford. Bruno pourrait-il marcher sur les pas d'un certain Cristiano Ronaldo sous le maillot des Red Devils ?

Bruno Fernandes veut s’inscrire dans l'histoire de Manchester United


Si la réponse n'est pas fondamentalement importante, il est certain que le joueur de la Juventus Turin, qui a passé six saisons à United, reste un exemple à suivre. "Ronaldo est une source d’inspiration pour moi. Quand vous commencez à regarder Ronaldo et son équipe, et que vous voyez qu’ils peuvent tout gagner, alors vous rêvez d’être au même endroit (à Manchester). C’était un vrai défi de venir d’un autre pays et de rejoindre un grand club avec de grands joueurs. Mais quand j’ai eu la chance de signer pour Manchester United, je n’y ai pas réfléchi à deux fois. Je veux devenir le meilleur joueur possible, et je veux être l’un des meilleurs joueurs de Manchester", a confié Bruno Fernandes. à Sky Sports.

Coronavirus : la Fédération Italienne demande le report de l’Euro 2020

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 18:30 UTC
Gabriele Gravina, le président de la Fédération italienne, a demandé un report de l'Euro 2020 suite à l'épidémie de coronavirus.


Alors que la Serie A est à l'arrêt, comme les autres championnats européens majeurs, le président de la fédération italienne Gabriele Gravina s'est présenté sur la chaîne SportMediaset pour exposer son point de vue à deux jours d'une réunion importante à l'UEFA, mardi. « Nous proposerons à l'UEFA le report du Championnat d'Europe », a-t-il lancé d'emblée. « Nous allons essayer d'arriver à la fin de ce Championnat car cela est plus juste et plus correct après les nombreux investissements et sacrifices de nos clubs. »







Le dirigeant italien a également indiqué s'opposer à la reprise de l'entraînement dans les différents clubs professionnels du pays. « Si le Championnat devait reprendre début mai, j'abandonnerais la question de l'entraînement, a-t-il précisé. Laissons les garçons à la maison, ils doivent récupérer leur énergie physique et mentale. »





Fake news – Non, Cristiano Ronaldo n’a pas transformé ses hôtels en hôpitaux

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 18:30 UTC
Cristiano Ronaldo ne va pas ouvrir ses complexes hôteliers pour accueillir les personnes infectées par le COVID_19.

Marca publiait ce dimanche matin un article dans lequel on pouvait lire que Cristiano Ronaldo avait ordonné la transformation de ses complexes hôteliers en hôpitaux. Le quotidien espagnol rapportait le "beau geste" de l'attaquant de la Juve en vue de stopper la propagation du coronavirus. Un beau geste qui n'a en fait jamais eu lieu. RTL Nieuws a contacté le gérant de l'un des hôtels à Lisbonne. Ce dernier a catégoriquement démenti : "Nous sommes un hôtel. Nous n'allons pas devenir un hôpital. C'est un jour comme les autres et nous allons rester un hôtel. Nous recevons énormément d'appels de la part de la presse".


"Nous sommes un hôtel, nous n'allons pas devenir un hôpital"


Cristiano Ronaldo s'est exprimé de son côté sur Instagram : "Le monde traverse un moment très difficile qui exige de nous tous la plus grande attention et le plus grand soin. Je vous parle aujourd’hui non pas en tant que joueur de football, mais en tant que fils, père, être humain concerné par les dernières actualités qui touchent le monde entier", a estimé l'attaquant de la Juventus Turin, sans faire mention de ses établissements.


Liga : Des joueurs sans contrats avant la fin de saison ?

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 17:40 UTC
Avec le retard pris par le football européen, la question de la date des dernières journées se pose. Un véritable problème. En Espagne par exemple, 115 joueurs seront sans contrat après le 30 juin.
En 91 ans d'existence, la Liga n'a jamais eu à reporter deux journées de match et personne ne sait quand ces levées, ou le reste de la campagne seront jouées. La pandémie de Covid-19 a créé beaucoup d'incertitude et personne ne sait vraiment quand le football reprendra en Espagne. Certaines suggestions préconisent que le retard dans la programmation des matches pourrait voir la Liga se terminer en juillet. Or, 115 joueurs seront en fin de bail le 30 juin.

Un problème qui se posera partout en Europe


La situation pourrait affecter 19 des 20 meilleurs clubs de l'élite espagnole comme le rappelle AS. Seul le FC Barcelone n'est pas concerné par ce problème. Leganés serait le club le plus durement touché avec 14 des membres actuels de l'effectif qui seront sans contrat fin juin. Un problème qui se posera partout en Europe en cas de retour tardif des grands championnats européens.

Mercato : La Juventus veut conserver Cristiano Ronaldo

Auteur: Media365
15 mars 2020, 17:30 UTC
La Juventus souhaite collaborer avec Cristiano Ronaldo sur le long terme. D'après Tuttosport, une prolongation de deux saisons a été proposée au Portugais.
Du haut de ses 35 ans, Cristiano Ronaldo reste un élément incontournable de la Juventus. La superstar portugaise affiche un rendement encore époustouflant cette saison, empilant les buts et collectionnant les prestations de haut vol avec une grande constance. Et si l'idée de voir CR7 revenir au Real Madrid a pris de l'épaisseur depuis que le joueur en personne s'est rendu dans les gradins de Bernabeu pour assister au Clasico récemment, c'est bien à la Juventus que le Portugais pourrait terminer sa carrière. Au plus haut niveau en tout cas. C'est ce qu'indique le média italien Tuttosport dans son édition du dimanche.

Un nouveau bail ultra-lucratif pour Cristiano Ronaldo ?


Selon le journal transalpin, l'aventure de Cristiano Ronaldo à Turin n'est pas prête de prendre fin. Les décideurs de la Juventus seraient même déterminés à convaincre leur superstar de rester en lui offrant un nouveau bail très alléchant, tant pour ses conditions financières que pour sa durée. Tuttosport indique ainsi que le board de la Vieille Dame souhaiterait voir CR7 prolonger son bail actuel de deux saisons supplémentaires. En acceptant cette proposition, le Portugais serait liée à la Juve jusqu'en 2024. Pour le moment, Cristiano Ronaldo reste au Portugal suite à l'épidémie de coronavirus qui limite les flux entre les pays étrangers et l'Italie. L'attaquant lusitanien est aux côtés de sa maman, qui a eu des problèmes de santé.

