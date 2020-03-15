Valence : Eliaquim Mangala fait partie des malades du coronavirus

S'il se montre à son avantage depuis qu'il a rejoint Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes aspire à suivre les traces de Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes veut s’inscrire dans l'histoire de Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes n'est pas arrivé sur la pointe des pieds à Manchester United depuis son transfert en provenance du Sporting Lisbonne lors du mercato d'hiver pour 55 millions d’euros. Le milieu de terrain de 25 ans peut se targuer d'un bilan important. Et forcément, les comparaisons les plus folles commencent à émerger dans les esprits des fidèles d'Old Trafford. Bruno pourrait-il marcher sur les pas d'un certain Cristiano Ronaldo sous le maillot des Red Devils ?Si la réponse n'est pas fondamentalement importante, il est certain que le joueur de la Juventus Turin, qui a passé six saisons à United, reste un exemple à suivre. ". C’était un vrai défi de venir d’un autre pays et de rejoindre un grand club avec de grands joueurs. Mais quand j’ai eu la chance de signer pour Manchester United, je n’y ai pas réfléchi à deux fois. Je veux devenir le meilleur joueur possible, et je veux être l’un des meilleurs joueurs de Manchester", a confié Bruno Fernandes. à Sky Sports.