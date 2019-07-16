Retour

Trois clubs sur Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier)

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 11:20 UTC
Selon L’Equipe, Ruben Aguilar, le latéral droit de Montpellier, serait pisté par Monaco et Marseille en Ligue 1. Du côté de la Liga, l’Espanyol Barcelone serait sur les rangs.
Dans le viseur de Monaco, qui attendrait néanmoins de se séparer de Djibril Sidibé, Ruben Aguilar (26 ans), le latéral droit de Montpellier, figurerait aussi sur les tablettes de Marseille. Selon les informations de L’Equipe, le directeur sportif Andoni Zubizarreta garderait un œil sur la situation de l’ancien Auxerrois. Lié jusqu’en juin 2020 avec le MHSC, le numéro 2 aurait également une piste en Espagne. L’Espanyol Barcelone aurait repris les discussions avec le club du président Laurent Nicollin, et il ne serait pas exclu d’assister à une offensive de la part d’une écurie anglaise dans les prochaines semaines. Alors que Benjamin Lecomte a été vendu à l’ASM, le natif de Grenoble resterait dans l’attente d’éventuelles avancées.

Mercato : un nouveau cador européen casse sa tirelire pour Pépé

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 11:18 UTC
Nicolas Pépé
Naples se serait invité dans le dossier Nicolas Pépé comme deuxième alternative après l'échec des négociations avec James Rodriguez. Le deuxième de la Serie A a fait une offre qui peut faire réfléchir le LOSC. La Coupe d’Afrique des Nations est terminée pour la Côte d’Ivoire et Nicolas Pépé (24 ans), sortis en quart de finale par l’Algérie. L’attaquant, auteur d’une saison remarquable avec Lille (22 réalisations et 11 passes décisives en L1), peut désormais se pencher sur son avenir. Sky Sport a indiqué que le club d’Aurelio de Laurentiis aurait manifesté son intention de mettre entre 60 et 65 M€ sur la table. Une coquette somme à laquelle les Partenopei seraient disposés à ajouter Adam Ounas (22 ans). La concurrence sera rude pour Pépé qui est déjà sur les tablettes de plusieurs clubs dont Arsenal et le Paris Saint-Germain.

🔴 Un ancien footballeur sud-africain tué par balles !

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 10:00 UTC
Mark Batchelor
Un ancien footballeur sud-africain, portant le nom de Mark Batchelor, a été tué par balles, lundi, alors qu'il circulait en voiture à Johannesburg. Selon les premières indications, les assaillants, en fuite, ne lui auraient rien dérobé. Fin tragique pour le joueur des Kaizer Chiefs et des Orlando Pirates dans les années 90. Selon la police locale, deux hommes à moto auraient ouvert le feu en direction du véhicule dans lequel se trouvait Batchelor, qui a été touché par plusieurs balles et a rapidement succombé. "Les suspects se sont ensuite enfuis sans rien voler, ont précisé les autorités. Le mobile de l'attaque est encore inconnu, et personne n'a été arrêté." Selon les médias nationaux, Batchelor avait été impliqué dans plusieurs altercations ces dernières années. Il était un témoin au fameux procès d'Oscar Pistorius, pour évoquer le tempérament de l'ancien athlète paralympique.

🔴 Cameroun : le sort de Clarence Seedorf scellé !

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 09:33 UTC
Clarence Seedorf Copyright -AFP
Ce n'est pas encore officiel mais c'est quasi-fait. Clarence Seedorf ne devrait plus entraîner le Cameroun, après avoir été éliminé en huitièmes de finale de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019 par le Nigéria. Le ministre des Sports et de l’Éducation Physique, Kombi Mouellé a été clair lors d'une interview accordée à la télévision nationale : « son maintien me parait donc, comme à beaucoup de camerounais, problématique ». "Les carences et insuffisances de l’encadrement technique de même que l’incapacité de l’entraîneur-sélectionneur à maintenir la discipline, la cohésion, à allumer ce fighting-spirit cher au Président Paul Biya explique en grande partie l’échec des Lions. Ceci, hélas, en contradiction avec les obligations qui incombaient à l’entraîneur-sélectionneur, Mr Clarence Seedorf, en vertu du contrat signé par lui le 10 août 2018", s'est expliqué le dirigeant. "Autrement dit, la question du maintien de Mr Seedorf à la tête de notre sélection est clairement posée. Il ne me semble pas que cette question puisse trouver, objectivement, raisonnablement, aux regards de toutes les circonstances, une réponse en terme de reconduction. Son maintien me parait donc, comme à beaucoup de camerounais, problématique. Et j’ai demandé à Mr le président de la Fécafoot, de le lui signifier conformément aux stipulations pertinentes du contrat. Et j’ajoute que le Cameroun, pour sa part, a rempli toutes ses obligations vis-à-vis de l’entraîneur-sélectionneur", a-t-il ajouté.

🔴FLASH: Dembélé, Coutinho et 40M€, la première proposition du Barça au PSG pour Neymar !

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 09:25 UTC
Neymar Jr - FC Barcelone Copyright -OFC
Le FC Barcelone a proposé un package incluant Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé et 40 millions d’euros au PSG pour le retour de Neymar chez les Blaugrana, d’après AS. Une offre considérée par le Qatar comme « ridicule », selon le quotidien madrilène. Le FC Barcelone a visiblement passé la vitesse supérieure dans l’espoir de rapatrier Neymar. Si L’Equipe indique qu’aucune offre officielle n’a été formulée au PSG, AS assure le contraire et détaille la proposition catalane, faite via des intermédiaires. A en croire les informations du quotidien madrilène, les Blaugrana ont composé un package incluant Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembélé et 40 millions d’euros. Sur le papier, avec la valorisation des deux joueurs barcelonais, pourtant déclarés publiquement intransférables, les dirigeants parisiens récupéreraient à peu près leur mise de départ, à savoir les 222 millions d’euros cash investis il y a deux ans pour lever la clause libératoire de Neymar. Mais selon AS, le cheikh Tamin bin Hamad al Thani considère cette offre comme « ridicule ».

Le PSG va tester sa solidité

Peu importe la lassitude du Qatar envers l’attaquant brésilien, qui a réitéré lundi ses envies de départ auprès du directeur sportif Leonardo, et son comportement de star, il est hors de question de le brader. Et si le PSG tient bon sur sa ligne de conduite, il sera très compliqué pour le FC Barcelone de répondre à ses exigences. Après avoir dû emprunter de l’argent pour régler la clause libératoire à 120 millions d’euros d’Antoine Griezmann, le club catalan n’a pas les fonds nécessaires pour boucler l’opération en l’état. Encore moins pour offrir à Neymar le même salaire qu’à Paris (36 millions nets par an), même si l’ancien de Santos serait probablement prêt à un effort financier. En attendant, le joueur et son clan s’attellent à pourrir la situation avec le PSG pour que son départ devienne inéluctable. Une attitude qui va de nouveau mettre à l’épreuve la solidité de la direction parisienne. A voir aussi : >>> PSG : Neymar et Leonardo ont eu LA discussion

J-3 avant la finale, l'Algérie et le Sénégal en mode union sacrée

Auteur: Media365
16 juillet 2019, 08:45 UTC
L'Algérie et le Sénégal se mobilisent derrière leurs équipes nationales, à J-3 de la finale de la CAN 2019 qui les opposera au Caire.
A J-3 de la finale de la CAN 2019 entre le Sénégal et l'Algérie, le moment est à l'union sacrée autour des deux équipes. En Algérie, les autorités gouvernementales ont annoncé ce lundi avoir mobilisé 28 avions afin de transporter, via un pont aérien, 4.800 fans des Fennecs pour assister à la rencontre décisive, vendredi au Caire. D'après l'agence APS, il y aura 13 avions d'Air Algérie, six de Tassili Airlines et neuf avions militaires.

Les différents appareils doivent décoller des quatre coins du pays, afin d'assurer qu'aucune des wilayas ne soit lésée en termes de représentation dans les tribunes de l'immense stade International, qui sera néanmoins loin d'être comble vendredi soir. Dans un contexte de crise politique et de manifestations de masse contre le régime, la décision du pont aérien a été prise par le Premier ministre, Noureddine Bédoui, lors d'un conseil du gouvernement tenu lundi.

El Hadji Diouf : « Le trophée n'est pas très loin »


Quant aux Lions de la Teranga ont reçu les encouragements des hautes autorités sénégalaises. « Les jeunes ont compris leur mission et se sont battus jusqu’à la dernière énergie, a salué le ministre des Sports, Matar Ba. Ils ont jubilé dans les vestiaires après la qualification, mais ils se sont tous remis dans le bon sens, et se sont reconcentrés parce que l’objectif, c’est d’aller jusqu’au bout de la compétition et parvenir à arracher ce trophée pour le peuple sénégalais. » Le chef de l'Etat, Macky Sall, devrait faire le déplacement pour encourager l'équipe.



Déjà présent sur place, El Hadji Diouf a fait fi de ses réserves passées à l'égard d'Aliou Cissé et lancé un message mobilisateur. « On doit continuer cette union sacrée derrière l'équipe, que tout le Sénégal reste debout comme un seul homme pour aller chercher ce trophée qui n'est pas très loin, a dit l'ancien fer de lance des Lions à Emédias. Je l'avais dit dès le début, si on privilégie l'unité autour de l'équipe, tout est possible. J'ai toujours prié pour que mes cadets fassent mieux que moi, la Tunisie nous avait battu en 2004, à domicile. Aujourd'hui, nos cadets nous ont vengés. »
