Trois clubs sur Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier)

JUST IN: Police tell me that assassinated Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player Mark Batchelor was driving with his gardener when he was shot dead outside his Olivedale home in Johannesburg this evening. The gardner escaped unharmed.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5AZvlpc7GX — Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) 15 juillet 2019

Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Batchelor has been shot dead in Johannesburg. Police are at the scene. The motive remains unclear. But initial indications are it appears to be a professional hit. pic.twitter.com/urV3J8vyKx — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) 15 juillet 2019

Fin tragique pour le joueur des Kaizer Chiefs et des Orlando Pirates dans les années 90. Selon la police locale, deux hommes à moto auraient ouvert le feu en direction du véhicule dans lequel se trouvait Batchelor, qui a été touché par plusieurs balles et a rapidement succombé. "Les suspects se sont ensuite enfuis sans rien voler, ont précisé les autorités. Le mobile de l'attaque est encore inconnu, et personne n'a été arrêté." Selon les médias nationaux, Batchelor avait été impliqué dans plusieurs altercations ces dernières années. Il était un témoin au fameux procès d'Oscar Pistorius, pour évoquer le tempérament de l'ancien athlète paralympique.