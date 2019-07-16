Trois clubs sur Ruben Aguilar (Montpellier)

A voir aussi :
>>> Monaco annonce Benjamin Lecomte (Montpellier)
[#Mercato🔁] Selon @skysport, Naples serait prêt à offrir entre 60 et 65 M€ pour Nicolas Pépé🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/ofeslmsujP— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) 16 juillet 2019
D'après @DiMarzio (via @Guillaumemp), Naples est bien entré dans la danse pour Nicolas Pépé. Le LOSC souhaite 60-65M€ ainsi qu'Adam Ounas dans la transaction.— LOSC Actualité ⚜️ (@LOSC_Actualite) 15 juillet 2019
Même si rien n'est fait, Naples serait en réflexion concernant le dossier. pic.twitter.com/VeMFkRZbhy
JUST IN: Police tell me that assassinated Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player Mark Batchelor was driving with his gardener when he was shot dead outside his Olivedale home in Johannesburg this evening. The gardner escaped unharmed.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5AZvlpc7GX— Chriselda Lewis ™️ (@Chriseldalewis) 15 juillet 2019
Former Bafana Bafana player Mark Batchelor has been shot dead in Johannesburg. Police are at the scene. The motive remains unclear. But initial indications are it appears to be a professional hit. pic.twitter.com/urV3J8vyKx— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) 15 juillet 2019
Cameroon 🇨🇲 Sports Minister Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has announced on state television CRTV that Clarence Seedorf will not continue as head coach of the Indomitable Lions with immediate effect because “he is not fit for the job”. pic.twitter.com/7LOx0xEUdr— Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) 15 juillet 2019
🚨 El PSG no acepta la oferta del Barça por Neymar 👀 El club azulgrana estaría dispuesto a deshacerse de Coutinho y Dembéléhttps://t.co/619TGRcc1A— AS (@diarioas) 16 juillet 2019