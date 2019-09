TP Mazembe : absence Mputu, Mihayo lâche ses vérités !

Annoncé sur le départ, Paul Pogba a vu Manchester United ouvrir des discussions pour une possible prolongation de contrat.

#MUFC have made contact with Paul Pogba’s representatives over a new contract as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the midfielder as a vital component in his plans to turn the club into serious title challengers again, reports @hirstclass https://t.co/x7DkAnUAWB