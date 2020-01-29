Retour

Tottenham s’offre Steven Bergwijn (officiel)

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 10:51 UTC
Tottenham a annoncé mercredi avoir recruté l’ailier polyvalent du PSV Eindhoven Steven Bergwijn. L’international néerlandais s’est engagé jusqu’en 2025.
Steven Bergwijn à Tottenham, c’est fait. Alors que les Spurs ont vendu Christian Eriksen à l’Inter Milan puis levé l’option d’achat de Giovani Lo Celso (Betis) dans la foulée mardi, le club londonien continue de s’activer dans ces derniers jours du Mercato hivernal. Pressenti depuis plusieurs jours, le transfert du milieu offensif du PSV Eindhoven a été officialisé mercredi matin. Si aucun montant n’a été communiqué, l’opération se serait conclue pour 30 millions d’euros (+2 de bonus). L’international néerlandais de 22 ans a signé un bail de cinq ans et demi, soit jusqu’en 2025. Cette saison, l’ailier capable d’évoluer comme milieu offensif ou attaquant a disputé 16 matchs d’Eredivisie, pour cinq buts et dix passes décisives. Tottenham devrait désormais s’appliquer à recruter un attaquant de pointe. Le nom d’Olivier Giroud commence à circuler…



Officiel - Côte d'Ivoire: Wilfried Bony file en Arabie Saoudite !

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 08:37 UTC
C’est désormais officiel, l’attaquant international ivoirien, Wilfried Bony, a paraphé, ce mercredi 29 janvier, un bail d’une durée de 18 mois en faveur de l'Ittihad Djeddah (Arabie Saoudite). Libre de tout engagement, l’expérimenté canonnier ivoirien, Wilfried Bony (31 ans, 55 sélections, 18 buts), a trouvé un point de chute. Le champion d'Afrique ivoirien en 2015 s’est officiellement engagé ce mercredi en faveur de l’Ittihad Djeddah, actuel 12eme du championnat saoudien. Un moment annoncé au Havre, l'enfant de Bingerville (Côte d'Ivoire) a paraphé un contrat courant jusqu’en juin 2022. Bony était sans club depuis l’été dernier, freiné dans sa carrière par une rupture des ligaments croisés en février 2018. Mais on parle tout de même d’un joueur qui a notamment cumulé 36 buts en 115 matchs de Premier League, dont 36 rencontres avec Manchester City entre 2014 et 2016. Le puissant attaquant qui avait percé avec Swansea en 2013-2014 (17 buts en 34 matchs) y était revenu en 2017-2018, avant cette fameuse blessure. La saison dernière, l'Eléphant a pris part à sept matchs de Championship avec Swansea puis autant du côté d’Al-Arabi lors de son prêt au Qatar. Voir aussi :  >>> Les dernières news du Mercato 

PSG : Pas de Neymar ni de Cavani à Pau, Kurzawa dans le groupe

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 08:32 UTC
Le Paris Saint-Germain se déplacera à Pau, mercredi soir (18h30), en huitième de finale de Coupe de France, sans Neymar ou encore Edinson Cavani. Layvin Kurzawa fait lui bien partie du groupe.
En instance de départ même si le PSG aurait refusé la dernière offre de l’Atlético Madrid, Edinson Cavani ne fait pas partie du groupe retenu par Thomas Tuchel pour le huitième de finale de Coupe de France qui se jouera à Pau mercredi soir (18h30). Pas plus que Neymar, Keylor Navas, Abdou Diallo et Thomas Meunier, laissés au repos. Comme annoncé en conférence de presse mardi, Marquinhos, Juen Bernat et Thiago Silva sont blessés. Mais le secteur défensif pourra profiter de la présence de Layvin Kurzawa, dont le départ à la Juventus est fortement compromis.

Le groupe du PSG à Pau :


Rico, Bulka, Innocent - Kehrer, Kimpembe, Kouassi, Bakker, Dagba, Kurzawa - Aouchiche, Choupo-Moting, Mbe Soh, Paredes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Di Maria - Sarabia, Draxler, Mbappé, Icardi.



Amiens obtient le prêt de Nicholas Opoku (Udinese)

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 08:30 UTC
Amiens a obtenu le prêt avec option d'achat du défenseur ghanéen Nicholas Opoku (Udinese).
Amiens profite du Mercato d'hiver pour renforcer sa base arrière. Le club picard, actuel 18eme de Ligue 1, annonce l'arrivée du défenseur international ghanéen Nicholas Opoku. L'ancien du Club Africain est prêté jusqu'à la fin de la saison avec une option d'achat estimée à 4,5 millions d'euros. Apparu à sept reprises en Serie A cette saison, le joueur de 22 ans porte les couleurs des Black Stars depuis l'été 2017, mais n'avait pas été retenu pour la CAN 2019.

Un retour avec les Léopards ? Dieumerci Mbokani se prononce !

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 08:18 UTC
Dieumerci Mbokani - Antwerp Copyright -AFP
En grande forme ces derniers mois, le retour de Dieumerci Mbokani avec la sélection de la RD Congo est à nouveau d'actualité. Le Léopard compte 15 buts avec l’Antwerp cette saison. Interrogé lors de l'émission "Talents d'Afrique" diffusée sur Canal plus, le joueur, passé par le Dynamo Kiev, a été évasif sur son retour en sélection, désormais entraînée par Christian Nsengui. « Je ne suis pas encore prêt pour revenir en sélection. Oui oui ! Je suis en contact permanent avec le nouvel sélectionneur. Mais on verra avec le temps. Mon rêve c’est de jouer la Coupe du monde avant de raccrocher. J’ai déjà joué la CAN, la Ligue des Champions, l’Europa League et si je joue la Coupe du monde, ce sera la consécration, je serai très heureux. S’il faut jouer la Coupe du monde, forcément il faut que je revienne en sélection. J’ai 34 ans et physiquement je me sens bien. Je compte bien jouer encore 5 ans avant de raccrocher », a-t-il indiqué. Mbokani, qui a porté les Léopards sur le podium lors de la CAN 2015, compte 28 buts en 52 matches disputés avec son pays. A lire aussi >> RD Congo : Mbokani refuse une offre en provenance … d’Ouzbékistan

Le domicile d’Ed Woodward (Manchester United) vandalisé

Auteur: Media365
29 janvier 2020, 08:05 UTC
Le domicile d’Ed Woordward, vice-président de Manchester United, a été attaqué mardi soir. Le club a réagi dans un communiqué.
Un groupe d’une vingtaine de « supporters » de Manchester United s’en sont pris au domicile d’Ed Woodward, vice-président du club, mardi soir. Des fans masqués ont usé de graffitis et autres feux d’artifices pour intimider le dirigeant des Red Devils, régulièrement sifflé et insulté à Old Trafford car jugé coupable de privilégier les résultats financiers au domaine sportif. Le club mancunien a réagi dans un communiqué, expliquant que la police tentait d’identifier les auteurs de ces actes. « Toute personne reconnue coupable d'actes criminelles ou de s'être introduit dans cette propriété sera interdite à vie de stade par notre club et sera passible de poursuites. C'est une chose pour les supporters d'exprimer leurs opinions, c'en est une autre de causer des dégâts et de mettre en danger la vie d'autrui, c'est inexcusable ». United est actuellement cinquième de Premier League, à six points de la quatrième place occupée par Chelsea.

