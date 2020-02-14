Retour

Supercoupe de la CAF : Une finale indécise

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 09:40 UTC
La finale de la Supercoupe de la CAF mettra aux prises l'Espérance de Tunis et le Zamalek vendredi après-midi (17h) à Doha.
La finale de la Supercoupe de la CAF oppose ce vendredi (17h) à Doha l'Espérance de Tunis au Zamalek. Entre les Tunisiens, déclarés vainqueurs de la Ligue des Champions après un dernier acte devant le Tribunal arbitral du sport, et les Egyptiens, qui remportèrent la Coupe de la Confédération mais ont longtemps menacé de ne pas jouer au Qatar, ce match de gala aurait pu ne pas avoir lieu. 20.000 supporters sont attendus pour cette rencontre entre ces deux géants du football africain : les Sang et Or, à l'effectif rajeuni depuis le printemps dernier, ont déjà gagné une fois ce trophée, contre trois victoires pour les Chevaliers Blancs.
PSG - Tite : "Seuls Ronaldo et Messi sont au-dessus de Neymar"

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 11:01 UTC
Neymar - PSG Copyright -AFP
Interrogé sur son meilleur joueur offensif au Brésil, le sélectionneur de la Séléçao, Tite, n'a pas manqué à couvrir d'éloges Neymar. Le technicien Brésilien est allé jusqu'à considérer que y a pas meilleur que lui à part les deux géants de football, Lionel Messi et Cristiano Ronaldo.

LDC : la meilleure équipe type combinée de Dortmund-PSG

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 10:33 UTC
PSG -Dortmund, choc des 8es de la Ligue des Champions Copyright -Twitter @PSG_Inside
Le PSG se rend à Dortmund, ce mardi, dans le cadre des huitièmes de finale aller de la Ligue des Champions. Un choc à suivre sur Orange Football Club. A quelques jours du match, on vous présente l'équipe type avec une combinaison des meilleurs joueurs de chacune des deux formations. Dans le but, on trouve le brillant gardien du PSG, le Costaricain, Keylor Navas. Ancien joueur du Real Madrid, il s'est imposé cette saison au sein d'une équipe Parisienne qui avait besoin de plus de sécurité dans le poste du dernier rempart. Dans l'axe de défense, on a choisi d'associer deux anciens champions du Monde : Thiago Silva avec le Brésil et Mats Hummels avec l'Allemagne. On a ainsi préféré jouer la carte de solidité. A droite, c'est sans aucun doute le poste d'Achraf Hakimi. Le Marocain, prêté par le Real Madrid, a fait ses marques et il est tellement offensif, qu'il peut même jouer dans un registre plus avancé sur le terrain. Certains diront qu'il a deux Thomas Meunier dans chaque jambe. Et puisqu'on a choisi un profil offensif à droite, on doit sans doute mettre un élément moins offensif à gauche. Le choix est porté vers Nico Schulz. Au milieu, on associe la paire Idrissa Gana Gueye - Axel Witsel comme double pivot et un cran devant, on placera Marco Reus. Un milieu équilibré pour assurer la récupération mais aussi la relance. Devant, le trio de feu du PSG Neymar, Mbappé et Di Maria a largement sa place mais attention à Erling Haaland, le nouveau crack Norvégien, qui empile les buts depuis son arrivée. Impossible de ne pas lui trouver de la place dans cette équipe type. Le onze choisi : Keylor Navas - Thiago Silva - Mats Hummels - Achraf Hakimi - Nico Schulz - Idrissa Gueye - Axel Witsel - Marco Reus - Kylian Mbappé - Angel Di Maria (Neymar) et Erling Haaland. A lire aussi >> Divers : Le plus puissant, c'est le PSG

Ajax Amsterdam : l'hommage d'André Onana à Ziyech

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 09:51 UTC
André Onana et Hakim Ziyech Copyright -Twitter @AjaxAmsterdam
Hakim Ziyech vient de trouver un accord avec Chelsea pour rejoindre la Premier League la saison prochaine. Il a reçu les louanges de son coéquipier à l'Ajax Amsterdam, André Onana. Après l'officialisation du transfert de la part des Ajicides, le gardien Camerounais a tenu à féliciter son coéquipier tout en lui adressant un vibrant hommage. « Coéquipier, ami, frère … Je te souhaite le meilleur pour ce prochain chapitre. Toi et moi sommes venus du bas et nous savons tous les deux que personne ne vous donne rien gratuitement. Nous sommes coéquipiers depuis 4 saisons où nous avons vécu des moments que je n’oublierais jamais », a indiqué le Lion Indomptable sur Twitter. Le Marocain pourrait ne pas manquer au Camerounais, lui aussi pressenti à Chelsea pour cet été. Affaire à suivre! A lire aussi >> Chelsea : C'est fait pour Ziyech (Ajax Amsterdam) !

Parme : Gervinho s'excuse et retrouve l'entraînement collectif

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 08:43 UTC
Gervinho Copyright -OFC
Après son transfert avorté à Al Sadd du Qatar, Gervinho a été puni par les dirigeants de Parme pour avoir voulu forcer son départ. En effet, l'Ivoirien a été écarté du groupe pour avoir manqué 3 séances d'entraînement, sans prendre l'autorisation de son entraîneur. Mais il vient de s'excuser et a retrouvé le groupe. L'ailier de 32 ans a été pardonné et ne s’acquittera finalement que d'une amende. Il a retrouvé les entraînements collectifs. « Est-ce le jour de paix avec Gervinho ? Oui, en plus Pâques approche aussi… (…) Un tel comportement n’est pas bon et si tout le monde le faisait, personne ne jouerait le dimanche. Cependant Gervinho est maintenant disponible. Est-ce qu’il va jouer dimanche (contre Sassuolo en Série A) ? Cela dépend de l’entraîneur et de son état physique », a indiqué le directeur sportif de Parme, Daniele Faggiano, pour Sky Italia. A lire aussi >> Parme : Gervinho mis à l'écart après son transfert avorté !

Liverpool : nouvelle distinction pour Mohamed Salah

Auteur: Media365
14 février 2020, 08:30 UTC
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Copyright -OFC
En absence de son buteur, Sadio Mané, Liverpool a pu compter sur l'attaquant Égyptien, Mohamed Salah, qui s'est distingué dans ce mois de janvier. Le Pharaon a été nommé joueur du mois pour l'ensemble de ses œuvres. Victorieux lors des cinq matches qu'ils avaient disputés en Janvier en championnat, face à Sheffield United, Tottenham, Manchester United, Wolverhampton et West Ham, Liverpool tient ses succès à grande partie à son chouchou Égyptien. En effet, l'ancien attaquant de la Roma a joué les 5 matches et a été impliqué dans 6 buts. Il a marqué trois réalisations et délivré trois passes décisives. Il a été choisi comme meilleur joueur du mois, pour la deuxième fois cette année. « Je vous remercie. Je suis heureux de remporter ce prix et comme je l’ai déjà dit à plusieurs reprises, l’important est de gagner les matchs et je pense que nous avons bien fait ce mois-ci, alors j’espère que nous continuerons comme ça », a indiqué le Pharaon sur le site officiel du club. «J’ai marqué un but contre Man United après deux ans d’attente, ce fut donc mon moment préféré. Je pense que nous avons eu une bonne pause et tout le monde est frais et tout le monde est impatient de recommencer, alors j’espère que nous serons prêts pour le match », a-t-il conclu. A lire aussi >> Buteurs africains en Europe: Salah et Aubameyang en tête, Mané dans le Top 5
