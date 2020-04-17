Retour

Sénégal : Coly revient sur le quart de finale du Mondial 2002

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 13:45 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
L'ancien international sénégalais Ferdinand Coly est revenu sur l'épopée des Lions de la Teranga au Mondial 2002, démentant toute sortie à la veille du quart de finale perdu face à la Turquie (0-1).
« Nous avons entendu tellement de choses à propos de cette rencontre face à la Turquie, mais je peux vous assurer que personne n’était sorti. Vous imaginez sortir la veille d’un quart de finale alors qu’il y a la possibilité de faire une demi-finale de Coupe du monde, c’est aberrant », a assuré Ferdinand Coly à l'Agence de presse sénégalaise (APS). Et l'ancien latéral droit des Lions de la Teranga de rendre hommage à son adversaire turc, aussi brillant qu’expérimenté. « Ils ont su casser le rythme quand il le fallait, le jeu quand il le fallait, mais aussi c’était une équipe de guerriers », a ajouté Ferdinand Coly, avant de conclure. « L’équipe nationale a perdu sur un but qui fait très mal, mais c’est aussi ce qui fait le football. »
Copyright : Panoramic
"Je ne vois pas Mané à Liverpool toute sa carrière"

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 14:26 UTC
Sadio Mané - Liverpool Copyright -@lfc
L'attaquant Sénégalais de Monaco, Keita Baldé, a commenté l'éventuel départ de Sadio Mané, cet été. L'attaquant des Reds est sondé par le Real Madrid. Le Monégasque a encouragé son compatriote et coéquipier en sélection à rejoindre la Maison Blanche, dans une interview accordée au quotidien Espagnol AS. "Madrid" ? Cela dépend de beaucoup de choses. Je ne sais pas quelle est sa décision. Dans un an ou deux, il voudra mieux peut-être changer d'équipe et je ne pense pas qu'il voudra passer toute sa carrière à Liverpool. C'est un garçon intelligent et il sait ce qui est bon pour lui et ce qu'il doit faire. Mais à Madrid, ils ont beaucoup de joueurs dans leur viseur", a déclaré l'ancien attaquant de la Lazio Rome et de l'Inter Milan. "Je sais qu'il est bien là-bas. L'entraîneur l'aime beaucoup. Il faut qu'il y ait quelque chose de très attirant pour qu'il quitte Liverpool. Il a beaucoup donné à Liverpool et Liverpool à lui. Il devra en trouver une grande équipe. Il y a peu d'équipes comme Liverpool." Enfin, Keita, qui a clamé son envie de revenir un jour au Barça, n'a pas fermé la porte à un départ u Real Madrid, s'il aurait un jour une offre de la part de la maison Blanche : "Cela dépend des circonstances. Je ne vous dirais pas non à l'instant. Je vous mentirais. J'y réfléchissais et peut-être que plus tard je dirais non, mais au début je ne dirais pas non", a-t-il précisé. « Normalement, un petit signe un contrat au Barça tout de suite. Moi, je leur ai dit non. Je leur ai dit que j’allais poursuivre le chemin sans eux. Que peut-être on se reverrait plus tard. J’avais besoin d’autre chose. A l’époque, j’étais énervé contre eux. Le club m’avait tout donné, j’étais leur petit, j’avais marqué plus de 300 buts chez les jeunes, mais je n’ai pas aimé le comportement de certaines personnes », a indiqué le finaliste de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019, par le passé. A lire aussi >> Coronavirus : Diao Balde Keita offre 11 millions au Sénégal

Un africain dans le onze type de Mario Balotelli

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 14:08 UTC
Décidément très à la mode en cette période de confinement à cause de la pandémie de Coronavirus, les lives de personnalités sur Instagram se multiplient, histoire de tuer le temps en cette période sombre. Et Mario Balotelli, ne déroge pas à la règle. L’italien d'origine ghanéenne a participé hier à une session de questions-réponses sur Instagram avec Thierry Henry. Lors de ce Live, l’attaquant de 29 ans a dévoilé son onze type. Balotelli a choisi de mettre Yaya Touré dans son équipe de rêve. « Pirlo vous garantit 10 buts par an, Yaya peut tout faire », a-t-il déclaré. Voici le onze de Mario Balotelli : Julio César, Maicon, Cannavaro, Nesta, Maxwell, Pirlo, Gerrard, Yaya Touré, Cassano, Ronaldo el Fenómeno et Messi A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Le onze de rêve de Steven Gerrard avec deux africains

Sénégal : Coly n'a pas oublié le match "volé en CAN 2006

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 14:02 UTC
Ferdinand Coly Copyright -OFC
L'ancien défenseur de l'équipe nationale Sénégalaise, Ferdinand Coly, s'est rappelé de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2006, lorsqu'il était capitaine des Lions de la Téranga. Il garde toujours un mauvais souvenir de l'arbitrage "Maison" qui a favorisé l'Egypte face aux Lions en demi-finale de la compétition. "Après le quart de finale contre la Guinée, battue 3-2, où j’ai été obligé d’abandonner mes coéquipiers à cause d’une déchirure, on se disait que la voie était tracée pour aller gagner le trophée", a indiqué l'ancien latéral droit de la sélection sénégalaise dans des propos relayés par wiwsport. "C’était un match scandaleux contre le pays organisateur. Ça nous a coûtés cher. Nous avons été volés ce soir-là", a-t-il ajouté. Coly a ajouté que si l'Arbitrage Vidéo était de vigueur en 2006, les Pharaons n'auraient jamais remporté ce trophée. Il se souvient d'ailleurs du penalty "oubli" par l'arbitre Camerounais, Evehe Divine, sur une faute qu'il juge évidente sur Diomansy Kamara. "Ce match est resté en travers de ma gorge. On ne peut pas faire perdre une équipe dans des conditions pareilles. On ne peut pas refaire l’histoire, mais ça va rester quand même pour la vie", a-t-il déploré. Coly a également loué les qualités d'El-Hadji Diouf, son ancien coéquipier en sélection et qui était l'un des meilleurs joueurs de sa génération. "C’est un talentueux joueur qui avait cette insouciance et cette joie sur le terrain. Il jouait à l’instinct. C’est ce qui le rendait imprévisible. Il rendait fou ses adversaires. Il a vécu une année faste en 2002, non seulement avec Lens mais aussi avec l’équipe nationale. Il a marqué la coupe d’Afrique et le mondial de cette année là. Il était la star de la coupe du monde au Japon et en Corée du Sud", a précisé l'ancien défenseur des Lions du Sénégal dans la même interview. A lire aussi >> Coupe du Monde 2018 - Sénégal : Esprit de 2002, es-tu là ?

Sénégal : Ferdinand Coly dément la virée nocturne en 2002

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 13:47 UTC
La génération dorée du Sénégal (2002) Copyright -OFC
L'ancien arrière droit du Sénégal, Ferdinand Coly, a démenti les informations qui disaient que les joueurs de la génération 2002 ont fait une virée nocturne pendant la Coupe du Monde, juste avant le match des quarts de finale contre la Turquie. "Nous avons entendu tellement de choses à propos de cette rencontre, mais je peux vous assurer que personne n’était sorti. Vous imaginez sortir la veille d’un quart de finale alors qu’il y a la possibilité de faire une demi-finale de coupe du monde, c’est aberrant", a déclaré l'ancien joueur international Sénégalais dans des propos relayés par wiwsport. Les coéquipiers d'El-Hadji Diouf, qui ont fait jusqu'ici un parcours exemplaire, en éliminant notamment le champion du Monde français, ont manqué de fraîcheur face à la Turquie, qui avait des joueurs plus expérimentés et qui ont pu aller décrocher la troisième place dans la suite du tournoi. "Ils ont su casser le rythme quand il le fallait, le jeu quand il le fallait, mais aussi c’était une équipe de guerriers", a ajouté le défenseur Sénégalais. "L’équipe nationale a perdu sur un but qui fait très mal, mais c’est aussi ce qui fait le football", a-t-il ajouté. "En football, ce n’est pas toujours les meilleurs qui gagnent, a-t-il expliqué, rappelant que le gros ratage à la CAN 2012. Personne ne pouvait imaginer une telle sortie de route du Sénégal". Lors de cette CAN 2012, le Sénégal était favori mais a été éliminé suite à trois revers contre la Zambie, la Guinée Equatoriale et la Libye. Coly s'en souvient encore : "Personne ne pouvait pronostiquer une telle défaite, mais, avec le recul, on peut avancer des explications, l’arrivée tardive en Guinée Equatoriale, le retard dans l’échauffement contre la Zambie. C’était une grosse désillusion, personne n’a vu venir, peut-être que les joueurs étaient trop sûrs de leur football et de leurs qualités’’, s’est-il aventuré. C’était vraiment une débandade", a-t-il conclu. A lire aussi >> Sénégal : Gana Gueye se rappelle du match face à la France en 2002

Meilleurs dribbleurs de la Liga : Messi doublé par deux africains

Auteur: Media365
17 avril 2020, 13:39 UTC
Le site de statistiques Opta a dévoilé le Top 5 des meilleurs dribbleurs du championnat d'Espagne cette saison. A la surprise général, alors qu'il possède les meilleures statistiques individuelles de l'année (meilleur buteur et meilleur passeur du championnat), Lionel Messi n'est pas le meilleur dribbleur de la Liga cette saison. La Pulga est devancée par deux joueurs africains. Il s'agit de Thomas Partey et André-Frank Zambo-Anguissa. L'international Ghanée de l'Atlético Madrid, meilleur dribbleur, a réalisé 81,8% de dribbles réussis cette saison devant l'international camerounais de Villarreal, auteur de 81,1% de dribbles réussis. Frenkie de Jong (74,5%) pointe à la 3e place alors que le sextuple ballon d'or est classé 4e avec 67,3% de dribbles réussis. Voici le top 5 : 81,8% - Thomas Partey 81,1% - André-Frank Zambo Anguissa 74,5% - Frenkie de Jong 67,3% - Lionel Messi 66,1% - Éver Banega A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Top 10 des meilleurs dribbleurs d'Europe : Traoré et Zaha devancent Messi
