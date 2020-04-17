Sénégal : Coly revient sur le quart de finale du Mondial 2002

"Je ne vois pas Mané à Liverpool toute sa carrière"
Keita Balde on Senegal team-mate Sadio Mane:— Goal (@goal) April 17, 2020
“Something very attractive has to come for him to leave Liverpool. A big team would have to come and promise him many things to think about it. There are few teams like Liverpool.”
How long will Mane stay at Liverpool? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/gvNcTpLvG2
Un africain dans le onze type de Mario Balotelli
A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Le onze de rêve de Steven Gerrard avec deux africains
Current @impactmontreal coach Thierry Henry chatted with Mario Balotelli earlier today on Instagram Live 📱 The classic top/dream starting 11 question came up & this is what Super Mario came up with 🔝⚽️ He also mentioned he wasn't good at doing these 😂 THOUGHTS ON THE LINEUP ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/ToRAWjb9QF— TheCalcioGuys (@TheCalcioGuys) April 16, 2020
Sénégal : Coly n'a pas oublié le match "volé en CAN 2006
Sénégal : Ferdinand Coly dément la virée nocturne en 2002
Le trio artésien et sénégalais, vice champion de France et finaliste de la CAN en 2002 (Pape Sarr, El Hadji Diouf et Ferdinand Coly) pic.twitter.com/nzu0dmUSH4— Angy (@Angy40133773) April 14, 2020
Meilleurs dribbleurs de la Liga : Messi doublé par deux africains
A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Top 10 des meilleurs dribbleurs d'Europe : Traoré et Zaha devancent Messi
5 - The highest percentages of successful dribbles in LaLiga 2019/20 (+50 dribbles attempted):81,8% - THOMAS PARTEY🇬🇭 81,1% - André-Frank Zambo Anguissa🇨🇲 74,5% - Frenkie de Jong🇳🇱 67,3% - Lionel Messi🇦🇷 66,1% - Éver Banega 🇦🇷 Locomotive. pic.twitter.com/ghN9L2F52r — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 17, 2020