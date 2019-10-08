Retour

Saint-Etienne : l'ancien président Yves Guichard est mort

Auteur: Media365
08 octobre 2019, 14:16 UTC
L’AS Saint-Etienne a annoncé ce mardi la disparition d’Yves Guichard, président du club de 1993 à 1994.
Un ancien président de l’AS Saint-Etienne est décédé. Yves Guichard, patron des Verts de 1993 à 1994, s’est éteint ce lundi 7 octobre, a annoncé l’ASSE dans un communiqué. Il était le fils de Pierre Guichard, qui a président à plusieurs reprises le club de Forez et le petit fils de Geoffroy Guichard, fondateur du groupe Casino et de l’association sportive du Casino qui deviendra plus tard l’AS Saint-Etienne. Yves avait été à l’origine du retour de Robert Herbin à la tête de l’équipe première en 1987, ou encore du recrutement de Laurent Blanc en 1993.

🔴Affaire Génération Foot-Zamalek: Le verdict de la CAF est tombé !

Auteur: Media365
08 octobre 2019, 15:49 UTC
Génération Foot Copyright -AFP
La rencontre retour des 16èmes de finale de la Ligue des champions africaine, entre les Sénégalais de Génération Foot et des Egyptiens du Zamalek aura finalement lieu. C’est ce qu’a décidé la commission des compétitions de la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) lors d'une réunion tenue ce mardi après-midi. Le match, dont la date n’est toujours pas fixée, se jouera au Caire. Il convient de rappeler que l’écurie sénégalaise a refusé de jouer, la semaine dernière, après que les dirigeants égyptiens aient changé le lieu et le stade de la rencontre sans raison valable. A l’aller, les partenaires de Mame Limamoulaye Gueye s’étaient imposés 2 à 1 à Dakar. Plus d'informations à venir...

🔴Premier League: Joël Matip élu joueur du mois de septembre !

Auteur: Media365
08 octobre 2019, 14:56 UTC
Joël Matip - Liverpool Copyright -@lfc
Quel début de saison pour Joël Matip avec Liverpool ! Le pilier défensif camerounais des Reds vient d’être plébiscité, ce mardi, pour l’honorifique distinction de meilleur joueur de la prestigieuse Premier League anglaise pour le mois de septembre. Une récompense qui vient saluer les performances tonitruantes cette saison du Lion indomptable et ses partenaires : huit succès en autant de rencontres en championnat, pour seulement six buts encaissés ! Il convient de noter que sur plus de 78 000 votants, le joyau de Liverpool arrive largement en tête du podium avec 39% des votes, suivi de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal /21%) et Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/7%). Callum Wilson (Bournemouth), Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) et Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) complètent le Top 6 du mois.

Brésil-Sénégal : Mbaye Niang part au clash et quitte la sélection

Auteur: Media365
08 octobre 2019, 13:54 UTC
Le Sénégal affronte le Brésil pour le 10 octobre prochain en vue d’un match amical à Singapour. Pour ce match très attendu, Aliou Cissé devra faire sans son attaquant, Mbaye Niang. Ce dernier, blessé, serait partie du regroupement des lions suite à un clash avec les dirigeants sénégalais.  Le Sénégal affronte le Brésil, le 10 octobre prochain, à Singapour. En vue de ce match, le sélectionneur des lions de la Téranga devra faire sans deux de ses joueurs à savoir, Edouard Mendy et Mbaye Niang. Le premier cité s’est rendu au regroupement des lions, à Paris, et a fait constater sa blessure. Quant à son coéquipier, son départ a fait plus de remous au sein de la tanière. En effet, selon les informations de Record, Mbaye Niang a refusé d’embarquer avec les lions de la Téranga avant le départ vers Singapour. « Il s’en est suivi une discussion intense avant que Mbaye Niang n’aille rejoindre les dirigeants de Rennes qui l’ont accompagné. Ensuite, l’attaquant Rennais, s’engouffre dans un taxi pour rebrousser chemin », a révélé le quotidien sénégalais. Toujours selon les informations de la presse, Mbaye Niang aurait appelé Aliou Cissé et les dirigeants sénégalais enfin de leur notifier qu’il était incapable de jouer avec les lions le 10 octobre contre le Brésil.  Une sanction disciplinaire devrait être prise en l’encontre du joueur sénégalais.   

Udinese : De Paul dans le viseur de la Fiorentina

Auteur: Media365
07 octobre 2019, 10:50 UTC
Intéressant avec Udinese, Rodrigo De Paul, le milieu argentin, serait l'objectif d'une nouvelle offre de la Fiorentina, d'après La Nazione.
Malgré les arrivées de Franck Ribéry et de Rachid Ghezzal, la Fiorentina n’aurait pas abandonné la piste menant à Rodrigo De Paul (25 ans), le milieu de terrain offensif de l’Udinese. Lié jusqu’en juin 2023 avec les Frioulans, l’international argentin pourrait faire l’objet d’une nouvelle offensive lors du Mercato d’hiver. Après avoir proposé 20 M€ il y a quelques semaines, la Viola resterait à l’affût concernant l’ancien joueur de Valence. Selon les informations de La Nazione, l’affaire pourrait être bouclée aux alentours de vingt-cinq millions d’euros. Le Milan AC pourrait aussi être intéressé par le natif de Sarandi.

Meilleurs buteurs d'Europe: Nsamé et Mbokani talonnent Lewandowski

Auteur: Media365
08 octobre 2019, 13:06 UTC
Le classement des top buteurs européens Copyright -OFC
Robert Lewandowski est irrésistible. Auteur de onze réalisations lors de ses sept premières titularisations en championnat, le "serial buteur" polonais du Bayern Munich est plus que jamais leader du classement des top buteurs européens. Mais la résistance s’organise derrière lui. Samedi encore, le canonnier des "Rekordmeister" y a été de son but malgré la défaite de son club face à Hoffenheim (1-2, septième journée), portant ainsi son total à 11 réalisations en seulement 7 apparitions (1,57 but/match). Un bilan qui place «LewanGOALski», en tête du classement des top buteurs européens cette semaine encore.

Nsamé et Mbokani en grande forme

Derrière, l’attaquant camerounais des Young Boys de Bernes (Suisse), Jean-Pierre Nsamé, a paraphé sa 9ème réalisation de la saison lors de la brillante victoire de son club face à Zurich (4-0) et s'installe désormais à la troisième marche du podium, derrière le buteur du PSV Eindhoven, Donyell Malen (10 unités). >> Les 10 meilleurs buteurs africains dans les principaux championnats européens Il convient de noter également que l'expérimenté artificier congolais du Royal Antwerp (Belgique), Dieumerci Mbokani (33 ans), peut également se targuer de figurer au sein de ce Top 10, avec 8 pions en seulement 9 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues. Un sacré rythme ! Ci-après le classement des top buteurs européens : (08/10/2019) 1) Robert Lewandowski (31 ans/Bayern Munich/Pologne) - 11 buts en 7 matches 2) Donyell Malen (20 ans/PSV Eindhoven/Pays-Bas) - 10 buts en 9 matches 3) Jean-Pierre Nsamé (26 ans/ Young Boys/ Cameroun): 9 buts en 10 matches 4) Sergio Agüero (31 ans/Manchester City/Argentine) - 8 buts en 8 matches 5) Tammy Abraham (22 ans/Chelsea/Angleterre) - 8 buts en 8 matches 6) Dieumerci Mbokani (33 ans/Antwerp/RD Congo) - 8 buts en 9 matches 7) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (30 ans/ Arsenal/ Gabon) : 7 buts en 8 matches 8) Victor Osimhen (20 ans/ LOSC/ Nigeria) : 7 buts en 9 matches 9) Ciro Immobile (29 ans/Lazio/Italie) : 7 buts en 7 matches 10) Adis Jahovic (32 ans/Yeni Malatyaspor/Macédoine du Nord) : 7 buts en 7 matches
