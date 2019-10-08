Saint-Etienne : l'ancien président Yves Guichard est mort

CAF have reportedly ordered a replay for the first round Champions League tie between Zamalek and Generation Foot after the recent controversy. Full story: https://t.co/yU2mQp6S7U pic.twitter.com/MBaQZQnVtW — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) 8 octobre 2019

Affaire Zamalek-Génération : La décision de la Caf est tombée ! https://t.co/AFNTwzcfkp pic.twitter.com/6TWYCWE3xW — sportsenegal.com (@sportsenegal) 8 octobre 2019

BREAKING: According to reports @ZSCOfficial Vs Generation Foot to be replayed in Cairo after the Senegalese side refused to face Zamalek at Borg El Arab. — KingFut.com (@King_Fut) 8 octobre 2019