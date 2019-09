Romeyer aurait demandé à Printant de quitter Saint-Etienne

African records tumble as Bantwana hit Seychelles 28-0 in COSAFA U17 Women’s Championships https://t.co/HDRwxM5kz2 # via @SAFA_net

South Africa 🇿🇦 made light work of Seychelles 🇸🇨 28-0 today at the ongoing COSAFA Women’s U17 Championship in Mauritius 🇲🇺.

We are a few minutes away from kickoff of the @COSAFAMEDIA U17 Women's Championships match between South Africa and Seychelles pic.twitter.com/hKnctzQ94U