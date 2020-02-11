Retour

Real Madrid : Hazard de retour dimanche ?

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 14:55 UTC
Eden Hazard est enfin guéri. Le Belge devrait retrouver le terrain avec le Real dimanche face au Celta Vigo (24eme journée de Liga).
Alors qu’il a repris l’entraînement fin janvier avec le Real Madrid, Eden Hazard aurait pu rependre la compétition face à Osasuna, dimanche (1-4), voire contre la Real Sociedad trois jours plus tôt (3-4). C’est du moins ce que croyait la presse espagnole. Mais l’international belge n’a finalement pas été convoqué par Zinedine Zidane. Mardi, Marca indique toutefois que le retour est, cette fois, vraiment imminent pour l’ancien de Chelsea, qui devrait bénéficier de quelques minutes de jeu face au Celta Vigo dimanche soir (21h). Le tout dans le but d’être pleinement opérationnel pour le huitième de finale aller de Ligue des Champions face au Real Madrid, le 26 février. Entre temps, les Merengue se déplaceront à Levante, où le joueur de 29 ans devrait logiquement avoir droit à plus de temps de jeu. Quoi qu’il en soit, Hazard voit enfin le bout du tunnel, plus de deux mois après sa microfissure d’une cheville contre le PSG.
Sénégal : scandale sexuel au Dakar Sacré Cœur

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 15:48 UTC
Le club Sénégalais de l'AS Dakar Sacré Coeur, qui avait noué une partenariat avec l'Olympique Lyonnais a été frappé par un scandale sexuel sur joueurs mineurs. Les dirigeants du club ont publié un communiqué dans lequel ils expliquent les faits en toute transparence. Le communiqué : "Il y a quelques semaines, nous vous avions présenté l’AS Dakar Sacré Coeur. Un club qui révolutionne le football sénégalais et qui avance main dans la main avec l’Olympique Lyonnais. Un partenariat positif mis en place en 2015 et qui a été renouvelé pour trois ans en 2018. Les deux écuries sont donc liées jusqu’en 2021. Mais ce mardi, le DSC fait parler de lui pour une sombre affaire de scandale sexuel sur joueurs mineurs. Le club sénégalais a largement communiqué là-dessus et en toute transparence. « L’équipe de football de l’AS Dakar Sacré-Cœur informe avoir dû mettre un terme, avec effet immédiat, à sa collaboration avec un volontaire du club, arrivé en octobre 2019 en charge de la Cellule de Performance, pour des faits contraires aux principes et valeurs qui sont les nôtres mais aussi celles de nos partenaires. Ces faits se seraient déroulés dans le cadre des activités du secteur football professionnel de notre club. Dès qu’elle en a été informée, la direction du club a pris les mesures nécessaires pour que cet individu soit interpellé par les forces de police. À ce stade de l’enquête, nous souhaitons apporter les précisions suivantes : Jeudi 6 février 2020, vers 13h le Coordinateur Sportif et le Responsable Club Citoyen ont déclenché une procédure d’enquête interne à la suite de propos rapportés par des collaborateurs du pôle médical faisant état de conversations entre joueurs du Centre de Formation autour de gestes inappropriés de la part du Responsable du Pôle Performance. Vendredi 7 février 2020 vers 14h, les éléments de l’enquête interne étant jugés suffisamment graves et édifiants, le Coordinateur Sportif et le Responsable Club Citoyen ont immédiatement souhaité rencontrer le Président Délégué du club auprès duquel ils ont exposé les faits. Sur cette base, une cellule de crise a été mise en place. Le Président Délégué a rédigé et transmis directement une lettre de signalement au Commissariat Central de Dakar. Samedi 8 février 2020, peu après 9h, les forces de police, en collaboration étroite avec les responsables du club, ont procédé à l’interpellation de l’individu. Dès lors, une cellule de soutien psychologique a été constituée. Dans le même temps, les quatre (4) victimes présumées à ce stade de l’enquête, accompagnées de leur responsable légal ont été reçues individuellement par le Président Délégué et ses collaborateurs proches. A l’issue de ces entretiens, une plainte commune a été déposée au Commissariat Central de Dakar. Dimanche 9 février 2020, trois (3) autres joueurs ainsi que 6 responsables du club se sont rendus au Commissariat Central de Dakar afin d’apporter eux aussi leur témoignage dans le cadre de la procédure en cours. Avant de se rendre sur place, les trois joueurs ont été reçus, en présence de leur représentant légal, de la psychologue, du Président Délégué et de ses collaborateurs proches. Lundi 10 février 2020, le Président Délégué a réuni tous ses collaborateurs afin de leur exposer les faits. En parallèle, tous les joueurs du Centre de Formation ont été individuellement reçus par la psychologue du club. Deux (2) nouvelles victimes présumées ont été découvertes. Dans le cadre de la cellule de soutien psychologique, une permanence a été mise en place pour apporter son aide à toute personne qui en ferait la demande. Mardi 11 février 2020, les parents des nouvelles victimes présumées identifiées à l’issue de la journée du lundi 10 février 2020 seront reçus individuellement. Les parents des autres joueurs du Centre de Formation seront réunis afin de leur expliquer les faits. En marge de l’ensemble de ces dispositions, les principaux partenaires du club ont été informés de la situation et ont confirmé leur soutien au club dans sa démarche transparente de signalement. Compte tenu de la gravité des faits, et afin de protéger nos joueurs et leurs familles, la préoccupation première du club à ce stade demeure la protection des victimes présumées, et la collaboration pleine et entière avec la police et la justice pour faire toute la lumière sur cette affaire. Le club communiquera ultérieurement en fonction des avancées du dossier, si nécessaire".

🔴FLASH MERCATO: André Onana à Chelsea, ça brûle !

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 15:44 UTC
Auteur de prestations de haut vol sous le maillot de l’Ajax Amsterdam, André Onana ne manque pas de courtisans en Europe. Selon les dernières rumeurs, le portier des Lions indomptables du Cameroun aurait même déjà décidé de rejoindre Chelsea lors du prochain mercato d’été. Selon De Telegraaf, le gardien international camerounais de l’Ajax Amsterdam, André Onana (23 ans, 13 sélections), serait ardemment courtisé par les dirigeants de Chelsea. Le très informé quotidien néerlandais affirme que le natif de Nkol Ngok (Cameroun) aimerait d’ailleurs rallier le "Royaume de Sa Majesté" et s’engager chez les "Blues" au terme de l’exercice 2019/2020. Lié avec les champions des Pays-Bas jusqu’en juin 2022, Onana vaudrait 40 millions d’euros. Il s’agirait d'ailleurs du prix fixé par son club pour le laisser partir. Frank Lampard et Chelsea sont donc fixés… Attention néanmoins, car les recruteurs des Blues ne seraient pas seuls sur ce dossier... A lire aussi >> Cameroun : Onana – Ondoa, la guerre des goals  

Naples : l’énorme nouvelle clause libératoire de Kalidou Koulibaly

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 15:36 UTC
Le défenseur Sénégalais, Kalidou Koulibay (28 ans), pourrait quitter Naples cet été. Il est d'ailleurs annoncé du côté du Paris Saint-Germain, du Real Madrid, de Manchester City ou encore de Manchester United. Selon les informations du Corriere dello Sport, une nouvelle clause libératoire du joueur sera fixée à 150 millions d’euros (127M£) à partir de juin prochain. Ainsi, le joueur lié au club jusqu'en juin 2023 pourrait quitter pour cette semaine. Naples vit une saison difficile avec une 11e place décevante en Serie A mais l'équipe est encore en lice en Copa d'Italia et en Ligue des Champions où elle affrontera le FC Barcelone. A lire aussi >> Le geste très classe de Koulibaly aux ambulants et SDF sénégalais

Kylian Mbappé est un modèle pour Erling Haaland!

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 14:23 UTC
A une semaine du choc qui opposera le Borrussia Dortmund au Paris Saint Germain, en huitième de finale de Ligue des Champions, les lumières sont sur la star montante, Erling Haland. Alfie Haaland, son père, qui est passé par plusieurs grands clubs, notamment en Premier League, s'est confié à nos amis de Téléfoot concernant les prouesses de son fils. Le prodige de 19 ans se sent très bien à Dortmund, club où il compte encore apprendre pour quelques années, avant de franchir un pallier supplémentaire. Haaland senior affirme même que Kylian Mbappé, star du PSG, et précoce à son tour, est un modèle pour son fils, et qu'il aimerait avoir un début de carrière qui lui est semblable... Le face à face entre les deux jeunes attaquants les plus en vue actuellement s'annonce tout juste explosif...

Meilleurs buteurs d'Europe: Immobile en tête, Ronaldo sur le podium

Auteur: Media365
11 février 2020, 14:07 UTC
Auteur de vingt-cinq réalisations lors de ses vingt-trois dernières apparitions en championnat, le "serial buteur" italien de la Lazio Rome, Ciro Immobile, est plus que jamais leader du classement des top buteurs européens. Mais la résistance s’organise derrière lui. Comme chaque mardi, Orange Football Club vous dévoile le classement des meilleurs buteurs européens de la saison. Cette semaine, Ciro Immobile arrive une nouvelle fois en tête même s’il est resté muet le weekend dernier. En effet, titulaire avec la Lazio Rome, l’attaquant italien a réalisé une performance en demi-teinte face à Parme (victoire 1-0). Un fait rare pour le surdoué laziale qui réalise l'exercice le plus prolifique de sa carrière. Fort de ses 25 buts en 23 matches, Immobile affiche ainsi un bilan impressionnant qui le place largement en tête du classement du Soulier d’or européen (meilleur buteur en Europe sur une saison tous championnats confondus).

Cristiano Ronaldo en grande forme

Derrière, la superstar de la Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo, a paraphé sa 20ème réalisation de la saison malgré la défaite de son club sur la pelouse du Hellas Vérone (2-1) et s'installe désormais à la troisième marche du podium, derrière le canonnier polonais du Bayern Munich (Bundesliga), Robert Lewandowski (22 buts). A lire aussi >> Aubameyang, Mané, Salah… Le Top 10 des meilleurs buteurs africains des cinq grands championnats Il convient de noter que deux de nos représentants africains en Europe peuvent également se targuer de figurer au sein de ce Top 10: il s'agit de l'attaquant camerounais Jean-Pierre Nsamé (Young Boys, 17 buts en 20 rencontres) et de l’inoxydable artificier sénégalais, Papiss Cissé (16 buts en 20 matches). Un sacré rythme ! Ci-après le classement des meilleurs buteurs dans les principaux championnats européens : Angleterre, Espagne, Italie, Allemagne, France, Belgique, Portugal, Pays-Bas, Russie, Suisse, Turquie: (11/02/2020) (Les joueurs africains en gras) 1) Ciro Immobile (29 ans/Lazio/Italie) - 25 buts en 23 matches 2) Robert Lewandowski (31 ans/Bayern Munich/Pologne) - 22 buts en 21 matches 3) Cristiano Ronaldo (35 ans/Juventus/ Portugal) - 20 buts en 20 matches 4) Timo Werner (23 ans/RB Leipzig/Allemagne) - 20 buts en 21 matches 5) Jean-Pierre Nsamé (26 ans/Young Boys/Cameroun): 17 buts en 20 matches 6) Romelu Lukaku (26 ans/Inter Milan/Belgique) - 17 buts en 23 matches 7) Jamie Vardy (33 ans/Leicester City/Angleterre) - 17 buts en 23 matches 8) Sergio Aguero (31 ans/Manchester City/Ukraine) - 16 buts en 19 matches 9) Papiss Cissé (34 ans/Alanyaspor/Sénégal) - 16 buts en 20 matches 10) Wissam Ben Yedder (29 ans/AS Monaco/France) - 16 buts en 22 matches
