Real Madrid : Hazard de retour dimanche ?

Sénégal : scandale sexuel au Dakar Sacré Cœur
Communiqué de presse de @DakarSacreCoeur 👉 https://t.co/7vrFf5bjyr#TeamDSC pic.twitter.com/LsM4BhAiYV— AS Dakar Sacré-Coeur (@DakarSacreCoeur) February 11, 2020
🔴FLASH MERCATO: André Onana à Chelsea, ça brûle !
André Onana ferait de Chelsea sa priorité pour un départ cet été.Son transfert pourrait rapporter entre 40 et 50 M€ à l'Ajax. Le Camerounais est également ciblé par le FC Barcelone et le PSG. (Voetbal Nieuws) pic.twitter.com/qa7N3WOaSe — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 10, 2020
Le PSG et le Barça sont aussi sur les rangs https://t.co/fNVzgUPnhS— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) February 10, 2020
Onana sets sights on summer move to Chelsea #CFC | https://t.co/YzhdlYvoWt pic.twitter.com/CfI4BL1mrl— Read Chelsea (@ReadCFC) February 11, 2020
#ONANA VERS #CHELSEA ? https://t.co/szrzF5Frbx #Afrique— Cameplus (@Came_Plus) February 10, 2020
Transfert : André Onana aurait choisi Chelsea https://t.co/3nhvVTqq2K pic.twitter.com/DrfBJ7r4gd— Camfoot (@CamfootCom) February 10, 2020
Kepa out, Onana in? 👀@NizaarKinsella with an update on Frank Lampard's search for a goalkeeper 👐— Goal News (@GoalNews) February 6, 2020
Chelsea set to beat Barcelona, PSG and Tottenham to summer transfer for Ajax star Onanahttps://t.co/UyB8zYOGoi pic.twitter.com/qLARcdxa6J— Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) February 10, 2020
Naples : l’énorme nouvelle clause libératoire de Kalidou Koulibaly
[#Mercato🔁] Selon le @CorSport, la clause libératoire de l'international sénégalais Kalidou Koulibaly va passer à 150M€ en juin prochain. Le PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United ou encore le Real Madrid seraient intéressés. 150M€ pour Koulibaly, c'est le prix ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/A6AuTmqth5— Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) February 11, 2020
Kylian Mbappé est un modèle pour Erling Haaland!
Père d’Erling Haaland : « Mbappé est un joueur fantastique dont le niveau fait rêver Erling. Il a plusieurs modèles et Mbappé est assurément l’un d’eux. » (Téléfoot) pic.twitter.com/wlPSJ9Jvsj— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 9, 2020