Real Madrid : Hazard de retour dimanche ?

Les dirigeants du club ont publié un communiqué dans lequel ils expliquent les faits en toute transparence."Il y a quelques semaines, nous vous avions présenté l’AS Dakar Sacré Coeur. Un club qui révolutionne le football sénégalais et qui avance main dans la main avec l’Olympique Lyonnais. Un partenariat positif mis en place en 2015 et qui a été renouvelé pour trois ans en 2018. Les deux écuries sont donc liées jusqu’en 2021. Mais ce mardi, le DSC fait parler de lui pour une sombre affaire de scandale sexuel sur joueurs mineurs. Le club sénégalais a largement communiqué là-dessus et en toute transparence. « L’équipe de football de l’AS Dakar Sacré-Cœur informe avoir dû mettre un terme, avec effet immédiat, à sa collaboration avec un volontaire du club, arrivé en octobre 2019 en charge de la Cellule de Performance, pour des faits contraires aux principes et valeurs qui sont les nôtres mais aussi celles de nos partenaires. Ces faits se seraient déroulés dans le cadre des activités du secteur football professionnel de notre club. Dès qu’elle en a été informée, la direction du club a pris les mesures nécessaires pour que cet individu soit interpellé par les forces de police. À ce stade de l’enquête, nous souhaitons apporter les précisions suivantes : Jeudi 6 février 2020, vers 13h le Coordinateur Sportif et le Responsable Club Citoyen ont déclenché une procédure d’enquête interne à la suite de propos rapportés par des collaborateurs du pôle médical faisant état de conversations entre joueurs du Centre de Formation autour de gestes inappropriés de la part du Responsable du Pôle Performance. Vendredi 7 février 2020 vers 14h, les éléments de l’enquête interne étant jugés suffisamment graves et édifiants, le Coordinateur Sportif et le Responsable Club Citoyen ont immédiatement souhaité rencontrer le Président Délégué du club auprès duquel ils ont exposé les faits. Sur cette base, une cellule de crise a été mise en place. Le Président Délégué a rédigé et transmis directement une lettre de signalement au Commissariat Central de Dakar. Samedi 8 février 2020, peu après 9h, les forces de police, en collaboration étroite avec les responsables du club, ont procédé à l’interpellation de l’individu. Dès lors, une cellule de soutien psychologique a été constituée. Dans le même temps, les quatre (4) victimes présumées à ce stade de l’enquête, accompagnées de leur responsable légal ont été reçues individuellement par le Président Délégué et ses collaborateurs proches. A l’issue de ces entretiens, une plainte commune a été déposée au Commissariat Central de Dakar. Dimanche 9 février 2020, trois (3) autres joueurs ainsi que 6 responsables du club se sont rendus au Commissariat Central de Dakar afin d’apporter eux aussi leur témoignage dans le cadre de la procédure en cours. Avant de se rendre sur place, les trois joueurs ont été reçus, en présence de leur représentant légal, de la psychologue, du Président Délégué et de ses collaborateurs proches. Lundi 10 février 2020, le Président Délégué a réuni tous ses collaborateurs afin de leur exposer les faits. En parallèle, tous les joueurs du Centre de Formation ont été individuellement reçus par la psychologue du club. Deux (2) nouvelles victimes présumées ont été découvertes. Dans le cadre de la cellule de soutien psychologique, une permanence a été mise en place pour apporter son aide à toute personne qui en ferait la demande. Mardi 11 février 2020, les parents des nouvelles victimes présumées identifiées à l’issue de la journée du lundi 10 février 2020 seront reçus individuellement. Les parents des autres joueurs du Centre de Formation seront réunis afin de leur expliquer les faits. En marge de l’ensemble de ces dispositions, les principaux partenaires du club ont été informés de la situation et ont confirmé leur soutien au club dans sa démarche transparente de signalement. Compte tenu de la gravité des faits, et afin de protéger nos joueurs et leurs familles, la préoccupation première du club à ce stade demeure la protection des victimes présumées, et la collaboration pleine et entière avec la police et la justice pour faire toute la lumière sur cette affaire. Le club communiquera ultérieurement en fonction des avancées du dossier, si nécessaire".