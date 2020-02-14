PSG - Tite : "Seuls Ronaldo et Messi sont au-dessus de Neymar"

Teammate, friend, brother... I'd like to wish you the best for this next chapter. You and I have come from the bottom and we both know nobody gives you anything for free. We have been teammates for 4 seasons where we've lived moments that I'd never forget. pic.twitter.com/cWt5vdn8hN — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020

We have laughed, cried, worked real hard and enjoyed so many experiences together and I wouldn't change these for the world. ⠀ It's been absolute pleasure my friend. Always with a smile and always willing to help your teammates. We still have a few months to achieve big things. — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020

Enjoy every moment and we will enjoy of your company every day. Go smash it, brother. — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020

André Onana ferait de Chelsea sa priorité pour un départ cet été. Son transfert pourrait rapporter entre 40 et 50 M€ à l'Ajax. Le Camerounais est également ciblé par le FC Barcelone et le PSG. (Voetbal Nieuws) pic.twitter.com/qa7N3WOaSe — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 10, 2020