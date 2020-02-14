PSG - Tite : "Seuls Ronaldo et Messi sont au-dessus de Neymar"
Le technicien Brésilien est allé jusqu'à considérer que y a pas meilleur que lui à part les deux géants de football, Lionel Messi et Cristiano Ronaldo.
Teammate, friend, brother... I'd like to wish you the best for this next chapter. You and I have come from the bottom and we both know nobody gives you anything for free. We have been teammates for 4 seasons where we've lived moments that I'd never forget. pic.twitter.com/cWt5vdn8hN— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
We have laughed, cried, worked real hard and enjoyed so many experiences together and I wouldn't change these for the world. ⠀ It's been absolute pleasure my friend. Always with a smile and always willing to help your teammates. We still have a few months to achieve big things.— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
Enjoy every moment and we will enjoy of your company every day. Go smash it, brother.— Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) February 13, 2020
André Onana ferait de Chelsea sa priorité pour un départ cet été. Son transfert pourrait rapporter entre 40 et 50 M€ à l'Ajax. Le Camerounais est également ciblé par le FC Barcelone et le PSG. (Voetbal Nieuws) pic.twitter.com/qa7N3WOaSe— Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) February 10, 2020
[Sky Italia] #Gervinho s'est excusé auprès de Parme. Il a retrouvé l'entraînement collectif après son transfert manqué au Qatar en janvier dernier. pic.twitter.com/KrVcfyGMdx— FrSerieA (@FrSerieA) February 14, 2020
🇮🇹 Parme : 🇨🇮Gervinho a été réintégré dans le groupe. pic.twitter.com/rpiorcOSV4— Les Ultras Ivoiriens 🇨🇮 (@les_ultras) February 13, 2020
Three goals 🔥 Three assists 👏An unstoppable start to the year for our @StanChart Player of the Month 🤩 pic.twitter.com/l8nfbueGGj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2020
Salah élu meilleur de Liverpool pour le mois de Janvier pic.twitter.com/Hy4YKy5rXX— Liverpool 🇫🇷 (@RedsFrance) February 14, 2020
⭕Top 15 des salaires en Premier League: Mané introuvable, Salah dans le top 10Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah sont l'uns des joueurs performants en Premier League. Force est de constater que les deux joueurs ne gagnent pas le même salaire ou une rémunération assez proche. pic.twitter.com/yMU8kKfumL — MY F⚽⚽TBALL'S B📖K🔎 (@my_tball) February 13, 2020