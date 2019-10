Après Eto’o et Drogba: Patrick Mboma nommé collaborateur officiel d'Ahmad à la CAF !

🇩🇿 Algeria's all-time record vs South America: 3-4 vs Argentina 🇦🇷 0-2 vs Brazil 🇧🇷 0-1 vs Brazil 🇧🇷 0-2 vs Brazil 🇧🇷 0-3 vs Brazil 🇧🇷 3-2 vs Chile 🇨🇱 1-1 vs Peru 🇵🇪 1-0 vs Uruguay 🇺🇾 ➡️ 2 wins, 1 draw, 5 losses Tuesday's match vs Colombia will be Algeria's 9th vs CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/C7dvdqVva6