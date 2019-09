Officiel: Molefi Ntseki nommé sélectionneur de l'Afrique du Sud

Molefi Ntseki has been appointed new Bafana Bafana coach. He was unanimously endorsed by the entire SAFA NEC pic.twitter.com/s4qfgJDNqv

Worked with Stuart Baxter, Shakes Mashaba, Owen Da Gama, Thabo Senong and Serame Letsoaka - touching most of the current generation at U17, U20, U23 and Bafana Bafana - Molefi Ntseki has earned his stripes. pic.twitter.com/3IANgjV0of