Officiel: John Obi Mikel annonce sa retraite internationale

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 20:50 UTC
John Obi Mikel - Nigeria Copyright -AFP
De la CAN 2006 en Egypte à la CAN 2019, organisée également au pays des Pharaons, la boucle est bouclée pour l’illustre capitaine des Super Eagles du Nigeria, John Obi Mikel (32 ans, 89 sélections, 8 buts).

« L’Egypte est le pays dans lequel j’ai commencé et fini ma carrière internationale, indique le milieu de terrain nigérian dans un message posté sur son compte Instagram. À l’âge de 32 ans, c’est le moment de prendre ma retraite de l’équipe nationale et laisser la place aux jeunes, qui ont fait un magnifique travail pour aller chercher la médaille de bronze à la CAN 2019. »

L’ancien joueur de Chelsea aura disputé deux Coupes du Monde et remporté une CAN (en 2013) avec les Super Eagles. Il raccroche sur l’impressionnant total de 89 sélections et poursuivra en revanche sa carrière en club, sous les couleurs de Trabzonspor.



 










Voir cette publication sur Instagram



















 

Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career. At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out!


Une publication partagée par Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) le




Mercato : Jean Eudes-Aholou sur les tablettes de l'AS Saint-Etienne

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 18:34 UTC
Jean-Eudes Aholou Copyright -AFP
L’AS Saint-Étienne a démarré son mercato tambour battant avec les arrivées d’Harold Moukoudi, Franck Honorat, Sergi Palencia, Zaydou Youssouf et Denis Bouanga. Mais les Verts ne sont absolument pas rassasiés et ciblent un milieu de terrain défensif.  À en croire nos confrères de RMC Sport, la Sainté aurait des vues sur l'ivoirien Jean Eudes Aholou , le milieu de terrain de l'AS Monaco qui souhaiterait enrôler l'international ivoirien sous forme de prêt. Jean-Eudes Aholou a signé en juillet dernier un contrat d’une durée maximale autorisée de cinq ans. Soit, jusqu’au 30 juin 2023 au soir. Il lui est payé près de 100 000 euros bruts mensuels estimés, sans les variables additionnelles. Selon les conditions du prêt, si les négociations se finalisaient, l’AS Saint-Etienne devrait assumer tout ou partie de son revenu en club.

🔴CAN 2021: le tirage complet des éliminatoires !

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 17:08 UTC
CAN 2021 Copyright -OFC
Alors que la CAN 2019 bat son plein en Egypte, la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) a procédé ce jeudi au Caire au tirage au sort des éliminatoires de la prochaine édition de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations prévue au Cameroun en 2021. Ci-après le tirage complet des douze groupes avec de très belles affiches en perspective ! Groupe A : Mali Guinée Namibie Liberia ou Tchad Groupe B : Burkina Faso Ouganda Malawi Soudan du Sud ou Seychelles Groupe C : Ghana Afrique du Sud Soudan Île Maurice ou Sao Tomé-et-Principe Groupe D : RD Congo Gabon Angola Djibouti ou Gambie Groupe E : Maroc Mauritanie République centrafricaine Burundi Groupe F : Cameroun Cap-Vert Mozambique Rwanda Groupe G : Egypte Kenya Togo Comores Groupe H : Algérie Zambie Zimbabwe Botswana Groupe I : Sénégal Congo-Brazzaville Guinée-Bissau Eswatini Groupe J : Tunisie Libye Tanzanie Guinée-Equatoriale Groupe K : Côte d'Ivoire Niger Madagascar Ethiopie Groupe L : Nigeria Bénin Sierra Leone Lesotho   Il convient de noter que les tickets pour la participation à la phase finale seront attribués aux deux premiers de chaque Poule. Pour rappel, le Libéria, l’île Maurice, la Gambie, le Soudan du Sud, le Tchad, le Sao tomé, les Seychelles et Djibouti disputeront d’abord un tour préliminaire les 7 et 15 octobre 2019. Les vainqueurs, 4 d’entre eux, rejoindront les groupes de qualifications. Ci-après le calendrier complet : 7-15 octobre 2019 : 4 matchs du Tour Préliminaire 11-19 novembre 2019 : Journée 1 et 2 31 Aout - 8 septembre 2019 : Journée 3 et 4 5-13 Octobre 2020 : Journée 5 9-17 Novembre 2020 : Journée 6 Les 4 matchs du tour préliminaire : Liberia-Tchad Soudan du Sud-Seychelles Maurice-Sao Tomé Djibouti-Gambie

PSG : Les secrets de la rencontre Neymar-Leonardo dévoilés !

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 16:20 UTC
Neymar
Dans les colonnes du Parisien, on en apprend plus ce jeudi sur les coulisses du malaise qui existe depuis quelques semaines entre Neymaret le Paris Saint-Germain. Revenu au Camp des Loges lundi avec plusieurs jours retard, le Brésilien a repris l’entraînement sans prendre part au premier match amical remporté par ses partenaires contre Dresde (6-1). D’après le quotidien, le divorce entre le PSG et sa star prend racine dans une prolongation de contrat qui tardé à venir au printemps dernier. Alors que l’affaire semblait entendue, le club de la Capitale aurait ralenti le processus, ce que l’ancien Barcelonais aurait interprété comme de la défiance à son égard.

LEONARDO VEUT TOURNER LA PAGE NEYMAR

Entre-temps, Leonardo est revenu aux affaires. Mais le nouveau directeur sportif n’a rien arrangé de la tension entre le PSG et son joueur. Au contraire. D’après Le Parisien, les deux compatriotes ont eu une discussion animée au cours de laquelle l’ancien entraîneur de Milan aurait beaucoup insisté sur la discipline au sein du club. Plutôt que d’essayer de recoller les morceaux, il aurait clairement fait comprendre à la star qu’il pouvait partir cet été. « Leonardo voudrait tourner la page Neymar au plus vite », peut-on lire dans cet article, où il est fait mention que le successeur d’Antero Henrique agit en conformité avec le Qatar.

NEYMAR VEUT ALLER AU BARÇA ET SE MONTRE « OPTIMISTE »

Reste à savoir si la vente de Neymar, aux conditions voulues par le champion de France en titre, est possible. Aujourd’hui, seul le FC Barcelone discute avec Paris. Mercredi, Mundo Deportivo révélait que le clan Neymar avait aussi des touches avec le Bayern Munich, la Juventus Turin ou encore le Real Madrid, mais actuellement aucune de ces formations ne s’est officiellement renseignée auprès du PSG. Du côté du joueur brésilien, on se montrerait assez « optimiste » quant à la réalisation de cette transaction. Un timing est même avancé : sous deux à trois semaines. D’ici là, le Trophée des Champions aura sûrement été joué. On guettera donc si Neymar s’envole pour l’Asie avec ses coéquipiers.  

🔴CAN 2021 : tirage au sort ce jeudi, découvrez les chapeaux !

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 15:25 UTC
CAN 2021 Copyright -@caf_online_FR
Alors que la CAN 2019 bat son plein en Egypte, la Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) a dévoilé les chapeaux des éliminatoires de la prochaine édition de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations prévue au Cameroun en 2021. Le tirage au sort aura lieu ce jeudi 18 juillet (16h GMT) au Caire en marge de la 32ème Assemblée Général de la CAF . En vue de cet événement très attendu par les férus du football africain, les 52 Nations engagées à la CAN 2021 (seules l’Érythrée et la Somalie sont absentes) ont été réparties en 5 chapeaux, basés sur le dernier Classement FIFA. L’hôte camerounais se retrouve ainsi logiquement dans le Chapeau 1 en compagnie des deux finalistes de l’édition 2019, le Sénégal et l’Algérie, ainsi que les têtes d’affiche habituelles du tournoi à l’image de l’Egypte, du Maroc ou encore du Nigeria, du Mali et de la RD Congo. En revanche, plusieurs grandes nations africaines comme la Guinée, l’Afrique du Sud, le Bénin et le Gabon doivent se contenter du Chapeau 2. Le Chapeau numéro 3 sera également richement garni avec des équipes comme Madagascar, l’Angola, le Zimbabwe, la Namibie, la Tanzanie et la Guinée Bissau (toutes présentes à la CAN 2019). Ci-après la composition des 5 chapeaux:

Chapeau 1 :

Algérie – Burkina Faso – Cameroun – Côte d’Ivoire – Égypte – Ghana – Mali – Maroc – Nigéria – Congo Démocratique – Sénégal – Tunisie

Chapeau 2 :

Bénin – Congo – Gabon – Guinée – Kenya – Libye – Mauritanie – Niger – Cap Vert – Afrique du Sud – Ouganda – Zimbabwe.

Chapeau 3 :

Angola – Madagascar – Malawi – Mozambique – Namibie – Sierra Leone – Soudan – Tanzanie – Togo – Afrique centrale – Guinée – Bissau – Zimbabwe.

Chapeau 4 :

Burundi – Botswana – Comores – Éthiopie – Eswatini – Rwanda – Lesotho – Guinée équatoriale

Chapeau 5 :

Tchad – Djibouti – Gambie – Libéria – Maurice – Sao Tomé – Seychelles – Sud Soudan. Il convient de noter également que les pays du 5ème et dernier chapeau devront passer par un tour préliminaire à élimination directe avant d’intégrer la phase de groupes des éliminatoires. Les 48 nations restantes seront ensuite réparties en 12 poules de 4 équipes qui s’affronteront durant 6 journées. Les 2 premières de chaque groupe composteront leur billet pour la phase finale au pays des Lions indomptables !  

CAN 2019, Aliou Cissé « la défaite face à l’Algérie va nous servir »

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 juillet 2019, 14:22 UTC
Ce vendredi, le Sénégal affronte l’Algérie pour la finale de la coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019. Les deux équipes se sont affrontées en match de poule et les Algériens avaient battu les lions sur le score d’un but à 0. Cependant, pour Aliou Cissé, cette défaite servira le Sénégal pour la victoire finale.  « Cette défaite nous a beaucoup servi, elle nous permis de nous remobiliser et de devenir plus fort. L’Algérie est une grande équipe. Cette finale se jouera sur des détails. Une finale il y a beaucoup d’émotions, beaucoup de stress. L’Algérie est une grande équipe et deux grandes équipes se retrouveront ça sera une finale, une fête. C’est le football africain qui gagne et comme je vous l’ai dit une finale, se jouera sur des détails », a déclaré Aliou Cissé en conférence de presse, ce matin au Caire.  Sur son duel avec son ami, Djamel BelmadiAliou Cissé ne veut pas alimenter le débat « que cela soit Djamel et moi, de mon côté, c’est une fierté, c’est un travail qu’on a entamé avec ces jeunes depuis 4 ans. Nous sommes en finale. Maintenant, je ne suis pas trop sur le débat entraîneur local et expatrié. Il y a des expatriés qui font du bon boulot. C’est vrai Djamel et moi, nous sortons du crue, mais le football est universel. Me concernant, il y a notre président de fédération qui nous a fait confiance».
