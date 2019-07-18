Officiel: John Obi Mikel annonce sa retraite internationale

Ce vendredi, le Sénégal affronte l’Algérie pour la finale de la coupe d’Afrique des nations 2019. Les deux équipes se sont affrontées en match de poule et les Algériens avaient battu les lions sur le score d’un but à 0. Cependant, pour

Aliou

Cissé, cette défaite servira le Sénégal pour la victoire finale.

« Cette défaite nous a beaucoup servi, elle nous

permis

de nous

re

mobiliser et de devenir plus fort. L’Algérie est une grande équipe. Cette finale se jouera sur des détails. Une finale il y a beaucoup d’émotions, beaucoup de stress. L’Algérie est une grande équipe et deux grandes équipes se retrouveront ça sera une finale, une fête. C’est le football africain qui gagne et comme je vous l’ai dit une finale, se jouera sur des détails », a déclaré

Aliou

Cissé en conférence de presse, ce matin au Caire.

Sur son duel avec son ami, Djamel

Belmadi

,

Aliou

Cissé ne veut pas alimenter le débat « que cela soit Djamel et moi, de mon côté, c’est une fierté, c’est un travail qu’on a entamé avec ces jeunes depuis 4 ans. Nous sommes en finale. Maintenant, je ne suis pas trop sur le débat entraîneur local et expatrié. Il y a des expatriés qui font du bon boulot. C’est vrai Djamel et moi, nous sortons

du crue

, mais le football est universel. Me concernant, il y a notre président de fédération qui nous a fait

confiance»