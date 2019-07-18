Officiel: John Obi Mikel annonce sa retraite internationale

« L’Egypte est le pays dans lequel j’ai commencé et fini ma carrière internationale, indique le milieu de terrain nigérian dans un message posté sur son compte Instagram. À l’âge de 32 ans, c’est le moment de prendre ma retraite de l’équipe nationale et laisser la place aux jeunes, qui ont fait un magnifique travail pour aller chercher la médaille de bronze à la CAN 2019. »
L’ancien joueur de Chelsea aura disputé deux Coupes du Monde et remporté une CAN (en 2013) avec les Super Eagles. Il raccroche sur l’impressionnant total de 89 sélections et poursuivra en revanche sa carrière en club, sous les couleurs de Trabzonspor.
Egypt is a country where I’ve started and have finished my National career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my Country. 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for National Team with Super Eagles. My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I’m grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career. At the age of 32 it’s time for me to retire from the National team and let the youth take over, who’ve done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019. Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my Country for all the trust, support and love you’ve shown me over the past 15 years. Mikel am out!