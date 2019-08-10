Retour

Neymar (PSG) non retenu pour Nîmes, Leonardo évoque des « discussions avancées »

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 11:50 UTC
Leonardo s’est présenté samedi devant la presse pour éclaircir la situation de Neymar. Le directeur sportif du PSG a confirmé des « discussions avancées » pour l’attaquant brésilien, sans préciser avec quel club, et justifié ainsi son absence dans le groupe pour la réception de Nîmes dimanche (21h00).
Le feuilleton Neymar pourrait bien toucher à sa fin. Peu avant la conférence de presse de Thomas Tuchel, à la veille de la réception de Nîmes en clôture de la 1ere journée de L1 (21h00), Leonardo s’est présenté devant les médias ce samedi. Le directeur sportif du PSG a d’abord indiqué que l’attaquant brésilien ne figurerait pas dans le groupe pour le match face aux Crocos. Une décision qu’il a lié à sa situation sur le marché des transferts, Neymar souhaitant quitter le champion de France en titre cet été. Leonardo a ensuite confirmé que « des discussions effectives existent ». Elles sont même « plus avancées qu’avant ». « Mais le PSG n’est pas encore prêt à donner son accord », a soufflé le dirigeant brésilien, qui « veut une ligne claire sur le sujet ».

Plus d’infos à venir…
🔴PSG - Coup de tonnerre: Neymar absent contre Nîmes, son transfert se précise !

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 12:22 UTC
Neymar - PSG Copyright -AFP
Le directeur sportif du PSG, Leonardo, s'est présenté ce samedi devant la presse pour éclaircir la situation de Neymar. Il a confirmé des « discussions avancées » pour l'attaquant brésilien, sans préciser avec quel club, et justifié ainsi son absence dans le groupe pour la réception de Nîmes dimanche (21h00). Le feuilleton Neymar pourrait bien toucher à sa fin. Peu avant la conférence de presse de Thomas Tuchel, à la veille de la réception de Nîmes en clôture de la 1ere journée de L1 (21h00), Leonardo s'est présenté devant les médias ce samedi. Le directeur sportif du PSG a d'abord indiqué que l'attaquant brésilien ne figurerait pas dans le groupe pour le match face aux Crocos. Une décision qu'il a lié à sa situation sur le marché des transferts, Neymar souhaitant quitter le champion de France en titre cet été. Leonardo a ensuite confirmé que « des discussions effectives existent ». Elles sont même « plus avancées qu'avant ». « Mais le PSG n'est pas encore prêt à donner son accord », a soufflé le dirigeant brésilien, qui « veut une ligne claire sur le sujet ».

NEYMAR PLUS PROCHE DU REAL MADRID QUE DU FC BARCELONE ?

Le timing de la sortie de Leonardo renforce l’hypothèse d’un départ de Neymar vers le Real Madrid, qui a priori accéléré sur le dossier ces derniers jours. L’ancien de Santos privilégie depuis le départ un retour au FC Barcelone. Mais le club catalan n’est pas en mesure de transmettre une offre satisfaisante au PSG, après avoir déjà recruté notamment Frenkie de Jong et Antoine Griezmann. Une situation bloquée qui pourrait le convaincre de se résoudre à rejoindre les Merengue, qui lui proposeraient un contrat de cinq ans pour un montant global de 200 millions d’euros. Ce salaire ferait de lui le deuxième joueur le mieux payé du monde, derrière Lionel Messi.

TUCHEL SE CONCENTRE SUR LE SPORTIF

De quoi faire réfléchir le natif de Mogi das Cruzes, qui était bien à l’entraînement ce samedi au Camp des Loges. Mais Tuchel a révélé qu’il ne l’avait « pas fini » et a justifié son forfait pour la rencontre de dimanche par son manque de séances avec le groupe. « Il est dans une phase d’entraînement individuel, il est un peu blessé. C’est un retour. Il a pris un coup avant-hier (jeudi), aujourd’hui (samedi). Il n’a pas fait une semaine complète avec l’équipe, il n’a pas la capacité de jouer pour nous demain. C’est la seule chose dont je parle avec lui. » Mais en coulisse, Leonardo s’active visiblement pour que Neymar ne soit bientôt plus un sujet pour Tuchel.

Maguire, Pépé, Wan-Bissaka... Les 10 plus gros transferts de l'été en Premier League

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 11:34 UTC
Maguire - Pépé - Wan-Bissaka Copyright -OFC
Suite à la clôture du mercato en Angleterre, la rédaction d’Orange Football Club vous dévoile le classement des dix transactions les plus onéreuses enregistrées cet été au Royaume de sa Majesté Écurie la plus dépensière en Grande-Bretagne, Manchester United a signé le transfert le plus important du mercato anglais en déboursant la coquette somme de 87 millions d'euros pour s’attacher les services de Harry Maguire, le défenseur central de Leicester City. Le transfuge des Foxes devance de peu l’international ivoirien, Nicolas Pépé, débarqué à Arsenal en provenance du LOSC contre 80 millions d'euros hors bonus. Un montant faramineux qui fait du joueur vedette des Eléphants de la Côte d’Ivoire le 15ème footballeur le plus cher de l'histoire du ballon rond mais surtout le joueur africain le plus cher de l'histoire. Pépé efface ainsi des tablettes le Congolais Cédric Bakambu, passé de Villarreal au club chinois de Beijing Guoan pour 74 millions d'euros à l'hiver 2018. Il convient de noter également qu’un deuxième représentant de l’Afrique en Angleterre peut également se targuer de figurer au sein du Top 10 des mouvements les plus onéreux enregistrés cet été. Il s'agit du latéral congolais de Crystal Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, passé des Eagles à Manchester United contre 55 M€. L’originaire de Kinshasa devient ainsi le sixième joueur africain le plus cher de tous les temps. >> Le Top 10 des joueurs africains les plus chers de l’histoire Ci-après le point complet sur les mouvements les plus onéreux enregistrés cet été en Angleterre: 1) Harry Maguire : de Leicester City à Manchester United pour 87 M€ 2) Nicolas Pépé : de Lille à Arsenal pour 80 M€ 3) Rodrigo : de l’Atletico Madrid à Manchester City pour 70 M€ 4) Joao Cancelo : de la Juventus Turin à Manchester City pour 65 M€ 5) Tanguy Ndombélé : de l’Olympique Lyonnais à Tottenham pour 60 M€ 6) Aaron Wan-Bissaka : de Crystal Palace à Manchester United pour 55 M€ 7) Youri Tielemans : de l’AS Monaco à Leicester City pour 45 M€ 8) Mateo Kovacic : du Real Madrid à Chelsea pour 45 M€ 9) Joelinton : de Hoffenheim à Newcastle pour 44 M€ 10) Sébastien Haller : de l’Eintracht Francfort à West Ham United pour 40 M€

Anniversaire Hossam Hassan: le "Cantona africain" souffle ses 53 bougies

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 10:42 UTC
Hossam Hassan - Egypte Copyright -@Hossam9Hassan
Le 10 août est une date particulière pour tous les férus du football égyptien et africain, puisqu’il s’agit de l’anniversaire du légendaire canonnier des Pharaons, Hossam Hassan, qui fête aujourd’hui ses 53 ans. Dans l’histoire du ballon rond, peu de footballeurs peuvent se targuer de détenir un palmarès aussi éblouissant que le légendaire attaquant égyptien Hossam Hassan. En effet, observer le tableau de chasse du 5ème joueur le plus capé de l’histoire du sport-roi (176 sélections), c’est tourner les pages d’un livre de légendes où la sélection égyptienne domine le « Continent-mère ». Tant en club qu’en sélection, le frère jumeau d’Ibrahim Hassan aura été de toutes les campagnes victorieuses. Cent soixante-seize sélections, quatre-vingt-trois buts en 21 ans de carrière sous le maillot des Pharaons, Hossam Hassan alias le "Cantona africain", c’est 3 Coupes d’Afrique des Nations, 14 titres de champion d’Egypte, 5 Coupes nationales, 2 Ligues des Champions africaines, une participation à la Coupe du Monde 1990 et une retraite à près de 41 ans. Attaquant hargneux sur les terrains, combattant infatigable et redoutable finisseur, Hassan s’impose toujours comme étant le meilleur buteur de l’histoire de la sélection égyptienne (69 buts) ainsi que le troisième meilleur artificier africain en sélection nationale derrière les légendaires Kinnah Phiri (71 buts) et Godfrey Chitalu (79 buts). A lire aussi >> Le Top 5 des meilleurs buteurs africains en sélection nationale Le Pharaon ne s’est pas seulement contenté de ses exploits en sélection. Il a également fait étalage de tout son talent sous les maillots des deux plus grands clubs du pays avec lesquels il a glané tous les titres possibles et imaginables. D’abord sous la prestigieuse vareuse d’Al Ahly (Champion d’Egypte en 1985, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 et 2000 ; vainqueur de la Coupe nationale en 1985, 1989, 1993 et 1996 ; de la Ligue des Champions en 1987 ; de la Coupe des Coupes en 1984, 1985, 1986 et 1993 ; de la Ligue des Champions Arabes en 1996, de la Coupe des Coupes Arabe en 1994, de la Supercoupe Arabe en 1997 et en 1998) et ensuite sous la tunique du grand rival, le Zamalek Sporting Club (triple champion d’Egypte 2001, 2003 et 2004 ; vainqueur de la Coupe d’Egypte 2002, de la Supercoupe d’Egypte en 2001 et en 2002 ; de la Ligue des Champions en 2002, de la Supercoupe d’Afrique en 2002 et enfin de la Ligue des Champions Arabe en 2003). Un palmarès à faire frémir de jalousie les plus grandes stars du ballon rond !

« Le football c’est ma vie, c'est mon monde !»

« Pour moi, le football, ce n'est ni un travail ni un hobby. Le football c’est ma vie, c'est mon monde !» affirme celui qu’on considère comme étant le meilleur joueur égyptien de tous les temps. Un monde au sein duquel Hassan, actuel coach de Smouha, y a inscrit sa légende en lettres indélébiles.

Burundi : nouveau point de chute pour Saïdo Berahino

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 10:31 UTC
Saido Berahino - Stoke City Copyright -AFP
La super star des Hirondelles du Burundi, Saido Berahino, a finalement pris la direction de la Belgique. L’attaquant international burundais a signé ce samedi un contrat de deux ans en faveur de Zulte-Waregem, avec une saison supplémentaire en option. Le joueur de 26 ans qui a mené cette année sa nation à disputer sa première CAN en Egypte était libre depuis la fin de son contrat avec Stoke City. Il avait notamment inscrit 5 buts en 26 apparitions toutes compétitions confondues en 2018-19. Il convient de noter également que Berahino avait passé un essai en France du côté de Nîmes plus tôt cet été, mais les "Crocos" avaient décidé de ne pas le retenir.

Inter : le beau message de Samuel Eto’o à son "petit frère" Lukaku

Auteur: Media365
10 août 2019, 10:03 UTC
Eto'o - Lukaku Copyright -@setoo9
Le récent transfert de Romelu Lukaku à l’Inter Milan en provenance de Manchester United n’a pas laissé indifférent le légendaire canonnier de l’écurie lombarde, Samuel Eto’o fils. Le champion d’Europe 2010 avec les "Nerrazzurri" a ainsi posté un beau message destiné à celui qu’il considère comme son "petit frère". Sur son compte Instagram, Eto’o a notamment tenu à faire savoir combien il estimait l’originaire de Kinshasa. Le quadruple Ballon d’or africain a ainsi délivré ce superbe message, agrémenté d’une photographie où la complicité entre les deux enfants du Continent africain est manifeste, presque touchante : « Bienvenue à l’Inter de Milan Roméo. Bien plus qu’une équipe c’est une famille que tu rejoins. Là-bas, tu te frotteras à des étoiles, alors nul doute que tu continueras à briller. Bonne chance dans cette nouvelle aventure que j’espère rythmée de buts. Fais-nous rêver petit frère ! », a écrit l’illustre Lion Indomptable.
