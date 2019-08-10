Plus d’infos à venir…
Neymar (PSG) non retenu pour Nîmes, Leonardo évoque des « discussions avancées »
#Neymar, désireux de quitter Paris, est absent du groupe parisien pour le 1er match du PSG en L1 face à Nîmes demain. Le directeur sportif Leonardo confirme des discussions "plus avancées qu'avant". "Mais le PSG n'est pas encore prêt à donner son accord", précise-t-il #AFP pic.twitter.com/IED1zOly2q— Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) 10 août 2019
L1: #Neymar, en instance de départ, absent du groupe du Paris SG contre Nîmeshttps://t.co/GSJpNNqKjH #AFP pic.twitter.com/oDhfkJTv1u— AFP Sports (@AFPSport) 10 août 2019
Toutes les infos 👇https://t.co/NjGhCemCh6— Eurosport.fr (@Eurosport_FR) 10 août 2019
