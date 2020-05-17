Mohamed Sissoko recommande à la Juventus de recruter Victor Osimhen

L’international nigérian devrait animer le prochain marché estival. Il serait dans le viseur de Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid le Milan AC et l’Inter.
Et si Osimhen rejoignait la Juventus Turin ?
Séduit par les performances époustouflantes du Super Eagle, l’ancien milieu de terrain de la Vieille Dame Mohammed Sissoko voudrait bien le voir sous les couleurs des Bianconero.
Le Malien a conseillé au club turinois de recruter Osimhen.
« J’aime beaucoup Victor Osimhen de Lille, pour moi ce garçon est très fort. C’est un attaquant dont nous continuerons de parler au cours des prochaines années. Au milieu de terrain, je pourrais recommander son coéquipier Boubakary Soumaré » a déclaré l’ancien Aigle dans une interview accordée à Tuttojuve
