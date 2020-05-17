Retour

Mohamed Sissoko recommande à la Juventus de recruter Victor Osimhen

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 23:03 UTC
Auteur d’une première saison de canon avec Lille (13 buts et 5 caviars en 27 matchs), Victor Osimhen, l’une des révélations du championnat français, attise les convoitises.

L’international nigérian devrait animer le prochain marché estival. Il serait dans le viseur de Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid le Milan AC et l’Inter.

Et si Osimhen rejoignait la Juventus Turin ?

Séduit par les performances époustouflantes du Super Eagle, l’ancien milieu de terrain de la Vieille Dame Mohammed Sissoko voudrait bien le voir sous les couleurs des Bianconero.

Le Malien a conseillé au club turinois de recruter Osimhen.

« J’aime beaucoup Victor Osimhen de Lille, pour moi ce garçon est très fort. C’est un attaquant dont nous continuerons de parler au cours des prochaines années. Au milieu de terrain, je pourrais recommander son coéquipier Boubakary Soumaré » a déclaré l’ancien Aigle dans une interview accordée à Tuttojuve











A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >>Mercato : Newcastle songe à Wilfried Zaha

Lyon : Aulas va trop loin, selon Le Graët

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 18:20 UTC
Invité du CFC sur Canal+, le président de la Fédération française de football Noël Le Graët a estimé que son homologue de l'Olympique Lyonnais, Jean-Michel Aulas, allait trop loin.
Le président de l'OL accuse les instances d'avoir clôturé trop tôt la saison de Ligue 1 en raison de la pandémie de coronavirus. Le cacique rhodanien est d'ailleurs prêt à épuiser tous les recours possibles, lui qui multiplie les initiatives depuis plusieurs jours. Pour le patron de la Fédération française de football, "JMA" est un peu trop véhément dans son combat. "On se connait depuis tellement de temps, il me voit venir, je le vois venir. Par contre, il défend l'intérêt de son club avec trop de vigueur quelque fois, ces derniers temps il va un petit peu trop loin. Je lui ai dit soit au téléphone soit par l'intermédiaire de la presse, mais il est pris dans l'envie de jouer cette Champions League et il exagère un peu.", a considéré le dirigeant au micro du Canal Football Club.

7e de Ligue 1, l'OL ne jouera pas de Coupe d'Europe la saison prochaine sauf si le club rhodanien remporte la Coupe de la Ligue face au PSG au mois d'août, ou la Ligue des Champions dans laquelle les Gones sont toujours en course.

Bundesliga : buteur héroïque, Pierre Kunde sauve Mainz

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 17:40 UTC

Le Camerounais Pierre Kunde Malong a inscrit le but qui permet à Mainz de décrocher le nul 2-2 sur la pelouse de Koln ce dimanche, à l’occasion de la reprise du championnat allemand de D1.

Après plusieurs semaines d’arrêt imposé par la pandémie du coronavirus, les stades de football ont rouvert leurs portes ce week-end en Allemagne. Objectif, poursuivre la saison jusqu’à son terme. Après Augsburg – Wolfsburg (1-2) ou encore Dortmund - Schalke 04 (4-0), c’était au tour de Koln d’affronter Mainz ce dimanche. Les deux équipes ont fait jeu égal (2-2) dans le cadre de cette 26e journée de Bundesliga, avec notamment un Pierre Kunde Malong buteur héroïque. C’est en effet le milieu de terrain camerounais qui a inscrit le but de l’égalisation pour Mainz (2-2, 72e), alors que le club était mené 2-0 après 53 minutes de jeu.

Bundesliga "new look"

Pour obtenir le droit de poursuivre la saison, la Ligue Allemande de Football (DFL) a en effet présenté un protocole sanitaire strict aux pouvoirs publics. Matchs à huis clos, masques pour les remplaçants sur le banc de touche, plusieurs bus affrétés pour l’arrivée des joueurs au stade… La batterie de mesures mises en place par la Bundesliga s’applique à tous. Il a également été décidé de placer en quarantaine le reste de l’équipe. Un impératif prescrit par les autorités locales de santé. Autre mesure, seules 300 personnes sont admises au stade les jours de match. Celles-ci sont divisées en trois zones qui ne doivent avoir aucun contact entre elles. D’abord la zone « pelouse » réservée aux équipes, arbitres, secouristes, photographes en nombre limité. Puis il y a la zone « tribune » pour la presse également en nombre très limité, et les cameramen. Enfin, la zone « extérieure stade », soit toute la zone comprise à l’intérieur des murs ou des grillages de l’enceinte. Chaque zone ne pouvant accueillir qu’un maximum d’environ 100 personnes.

OM : Galtier dément tout contact

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 17:40 UTC
Courtisé par l'OM, l'entraîneur du LOSC Christophe Galtier a formellement démenti tout contact avec le club phocéen.
Le possible départ de l'entraîneur marseillais André Villas-Boas a généré plusieurs rumeurs et les noms de coaches susceptibles de remplacer le technicien marseillais défilent dans la presse depuis quelques jours. Le journal L'Equipe évoquait notamment des contacts entre le coach lillois Christophe Galtier et l'OM. Sondé à ce sujet par la Voix du Nord, l'entraîneur des Dogues a fermement et laconiquement démenti ces bruits par SMS : "Ce n’est que ragots et pure invention", a-t-il indiqué. Sous contrat avec le LOSC jusqu'au 30 juin 2021, Galtier pourra donc y poursuivre sa mission.

Galtier a été coach-adjoint à l'OM


Dès que le banc de l'OM se libère, le nom de Christophe Galtier revient systématiquement. En effet, l'entraîneur est né à Marseille, a joué quatre saisons à l'OM (1985-87 puis 1995-97), puis a été l'entraîneur adjoint de plusieurs coachs marseillais à la fin des années 1990 et au début des années 2000. Mais son retour sur la Canebière ne sera visiblement pas pour cette année.

Bensebaini, Awoniyi et Kunde déjà décisifs (Bundesliga/J26)

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 17:25 UTC
Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Taiwo Awoniyi et Pierre Kunde (Mayence) se sont montrés décisifs lors de la 26eme journée de Bundesliga, qui marquait la reprise de la compétition en Allemagne.

Alors que cette journée de reprise se termine ce lundi soir par la rencontre Bayer Leverkusen - Werder Brême, Ramy Bensebaini se pose déjà comme un sérieux candidat au titre de joueur du week-end de Bundesliga. Rayonnant sur son côté gauche, le latéral du Borussia Mönchengladbach s'est montré déterminant dans le beau succès des Fohlen sur la pelouse de l'Eintracht Francfort (1-3), samedi après-midi. Dès l'entame de la partie, alors que son équipe menait depuis la première minute, l'international algérien crochetait son vis-à-vis et servait d'un centre puissant Marcus Thuram, qui convertissait l'offrande (7eme). L'ancien Rennais gonflait son bilan du jour après la pause en transformant un penalty (73eme).




Mayence sauvé par ses Africains


Deux autres internationaux africains se sont montrés décisifs ce dimanche. Mené (2-0) par Cologne, Mayence est parvenu à revenir au score pour arracher le match nul (2-2). Entré peu avant l'heure de jeu, le Nigérian Taiwo Awoniyi n'a mis qu'une poignée de minutes à se mettre en évidence en réduisant la marque de près (61eme). Et c'est ensuite le Camerounais Pierre Kunde Malong (photo), très accrocheur dans l'entrejeu, qui a donné dans le dépassement de fonction pour égaliser après une sensationnelle percée au milieu d'une défense bien trop attentiste (72eme).




Bundesliga (J26) : Le Bayern reprend ses distances, Pavard buteur

Auteur: Ranya
17 mai 2020, 16:10 UTC
Le Bayern Munich compte de nouveau quatre points d'avance sur le Borussia Dortmund après sa victoire 2-0 sur le terrain de l'Union Berlin. Benjamin Pavard a marqué le deuxième but.
Face au favori bavarois, en quête de son 8e titre consécutif, l'Union Berlin a sorti la parfaite petite panoplie de l'outsider. À savoir : faux-rythme, bloc compact, attaques rapides et coups de pieds arrêtés. Mais cela n'a pas suffi. Alors que Kingsley Coman était remplaçant au coup de sifflet Initial, c'est Leon Goretzka, qui avait débuté à la place du Français, qui débloquait la situation, obtenant un penalty sur une faute de Subotic.


Penalty que Robert Lewandowski transformait pour son 26e but de la saison, à quelques encablures du repos (39e). 1-0, c' était le score à l'entracte malgré une grosse demi-volée signée Pavard, qui passait juste à côté en toute fin de mi-temps. Le deuxième acte reprenait sur la même configuration que le premier, avec un Bayern dominateur, mais avare en opportunités franches, même si Goretzka voyait sa frappe frôler le poteau à la 49e minute. Les Bavarois continuaient de mettre de l'intensité. Les hommes d'Hansi Flick ne se sont pas relâchés durant le confinement, même si le Bayern a beaucoup insisté dans l'axe, se laissant parfois happer dans l'entonnoir de l'Union.

Les espaces s'étiraient en fin de rencontre, les jambes ne suivant plus pour les locaux. Le Bayern a failli en profiter en contre (75e, 78e), avant de prendre le large sur corner grâce à Benjamin Pavard, déjà buteur au match aller. Sans avoir eu à forcer, Munich l'emporte et reprend donc 4 points d'avance sur le Borussia Dortmund, large lauréat de Schalke samedi dans le derby de la Ruhr (4-0). Le leader de la Bundesliga a fait le job, sans fioritures, pour sa 18e victoire cette saison.
