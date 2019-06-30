Metz attend Thierry Ambrose

CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 2ème journée !
>> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 2ème journéeAu total, douze rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :
1) Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) vs Guinée (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019@omeruo22 est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#NGAGUI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/1btUs7erJi— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019
2) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) vs Ouganda (1-1)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, @khama_Billiat11 est le Total Man of the Match !#UGAZIM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/VteJCLQCmD— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019
3) Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Egypte) vs RD Congo (2-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, @Trezeguet a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#EGYCOD #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Rwb2J2V59f— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019
4) Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagscar) vs Burundi (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de M. Ilaimaharitra, élu Total Man of the Match !#MADBDI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/FiXkg1QLW9— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 27 juin 2019
5) Ismael Bennacer (Algérie) vs Sénégal (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 I. Bennacer est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#SENALG #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/FdlWjTI4hV— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 27 juin 2019
6) Michael Olunga (Kenya) vs Tanzanie (3-2)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, M. Olunga est le Total Man of the Match !#KENTAN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/F0I975uze1— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 27 juin 2019
7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Tunisie (1-1)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, M. Marega a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#TUNMLI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/HJSaqVLPl8— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 28 juin 2019
8) Nordin Amrabet (Maroc) vs Côte d'Ivoire (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de @NAmrabat53, élu Total Man of the Match !#MARCIV #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/JGWqbHnHhZ— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 28 juin 2019
9) Percy Tau (Afrique du Sud) vs Namibie (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 P.Tau est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#RSANAM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/4ldvymJ9lV— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 28 juin 2019
10) Gelson Dala (Angola) vs Mauritanie (0-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, Gelson Dala est le Total Man of the Match !#MTNANG #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/29EuowVKy7— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 29 juin 2019
11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Ghana (0-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, Zambo Anguissa a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#NGABDI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/rqYkdjkLNk— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 29 juin 2019
12) Piqueti Silva (Guinée-Bissau) vs Bénin (0-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de Piqueti Silva, élu Total Man of the Match !#BENGNB #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/wvfeRZX8AH— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 29 juin 2019