Mercato : Un nouveau défenseur débarque au TFC

#Mercato ✍️
Le défenseur Nicolas #IsimatMirin est prêté une saison au TFC, avec option d'achat. Bienvenue !
→ https://t.co/5cRMePlD0h pic.twitter.com/gZBpHuMsb5
— Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) August 21, 2019
Cameroun : Adolphe Teikeu de retour en Europe
🚨🦁🔙 Adolphe Teikeu est (de nouveau) Sochalien ! Le solide défenseur de 29 ans s'est engagé en faveur du FCSM et fait son retour dans le club pour lequel il a joué de 2015 à 2018. #Mercatohttps://t.co/2HNdvTEjCu— FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) 20 août 2019
🔴 Adolphe Teikeu retourne à Sochaux, club de Ligue 2 en France. 🦁🇨🇲 L’international camerounais a paraphé un bail d'une saison pic.twitter.com/dzzs7TXo85— +DEFOOT CAMEROUN (@_pdefoot) 20 août 2019
Villarreal : Karl Toko-Ekambi récompensé !
La peña @penyapardalsgro ha entregado hoy los Premios Peña Pardals Grocs a tres 'groguets' por su actuación la pasada campaña 2018-19. @APVillarrealCF 🏅 Mejor jugador: @19SCazorla 😯 Jugador revelación: @chukwueze_8 ⚽ Máximo goleador: Toko Ekambihttps://t.co/qb2DO5NOnv pic.twitter.com/Hatwrtelzm— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) 20 août 2019
Ouganda: Farouk Miya débarque en Turquie
.@KonyasporEngl of Turkey is the new home for @FaroukMiya. We wish him the best of luck. pic.twitter.com/q6g7wj5c5w— Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) 21 août 2019