Mercato : Un nouveau défenseur débarque au TFC

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 07:58 UTC
Toulouse annonce ce mercredi l’arrivée en prêt du défenseur français Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (27 ans), qui débarque en provenance du Besiktas Istanbul.
Dans les tuyaux depuis quelques jours, l’arrivée de Nicolas Isimat-Mirin a été officialisée ce mercredi matin par Toulouse. Longtemps sur les tablettes d’Amiens, l’ancien joueur de Monaco et du PSV Eindhoven vient renforcer la défense du TFC, frappée par la blessure de la recrue estivale Agustin Rogel, victime d’une fracture de la clavicule dès sa première rencontre avec ses nouveaux partenaires. Isimat-Mirin débarque en provenance du Besiktas Istanbul, dans le cadre d’un prêt avec option d’achat. Il pourrait débuter sous ses nouvelles couleurs dès dimanche avec un déplacement au Parc des Princes (21h00).

Cameroun : Adolphe Teikeu de retour en Europe

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 08:12 UTC
Adolphe Teikeu - Cameroun Copyright -OFC
Après une courte expérience de douze mois en Arabie Saoudite, Adolphe Teikeu a officialisé ce mercredi son retour en Europe. Le défenseur international camerounais a signé un contrat d’une saison (plus une en option) en faveur de son ancien club, FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (L2 française). Sacré champion d’Afrique avec le Cameroun en 2017, le défenseur de 29 ans évoluait la saison dernière au Ohof Al Madina Club. L'ancien pensionnaire d'Arsenal Yaoundé pourrait ainsi former une charnière centrale cent pour cent africaine du côté du FCSM en compagnie de l'expérimenté défenseur sénégalais, Christophe Diedhiou. A lire aussi >> Cameroun : après Seedorf, le casse-tête des entraîneurs locaux

Villarreal : Karl Toko-Ekambi récompensé !

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 07:53 UTC
Karl Toko-Ekambi
L'international camerounais, Karl Toko-Ekambi, a été récompensé pour sa première saison dans l'élite espagnole. Il a reçu le soulier d'or pour avoir terminé meilleur buteur du club la saison dernière. Le Lion Indomptable a marqué 10 buts en 34 matches de Liga. Il a aussi inscrit 5 buts en 2 matches de coupe de Roi et 3 buts en 7 matchs de Ligue Europa.

Ouganda: Farouk Miya débarque en Turquie

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 07:51 UTC
Farouk Miya -Angola Copyright -AFP
Auteur d’une Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 remarquée avec l’Ouganda, le maître à jouer des "Cranes", Farouk Miya, quitte le HNK Gorica (L1 croate) pour Konyaspor. Le milieu offensif de 21 ans s’est engagé ce mercredi en faveur du club de Süper Lig turque jusqu’en 2022. Le montant du transfert avoisine le million d’euros. Débarqué en Belgique à l’âge de 18 ans au Standard de Liège, après un brillant CHAN 2016, celui qui a été formé au Vipers Sports Club en Ouganda a roulé sa bosse jusqu’en Azerbaïdjan avant de se relancer la saison écoulée en Croatie sous les couleurs du HNK Gorica. Sa fiche statistique affichait 5 buts et 5 passes décisives en 30 matchs lors de l'exercice 2018/2019.

Ronaldo : "Si un gardien vaut 75 M€, je vaudrais 3 ou 4 fois plus cher"

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 07:47 UTC
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus Copyright -OFC
Au Portugal, l’événement de la soirée de mardi a été la diffusion de l’interview de Cristiano Ronaldo sur la chaîne télévisée TVI. Un entretien au cours duquel le joueur de la Juventus a évoqué plusieurs aspects de sa carrière. « Aujourd’hui, on parie beaucoup sur le potentiel et l’industrie du football est différente. Je vais mettre le cas de João Félix à part (recruté par l’Atlético pour 120 M€). Aujourd’hui, n’importe quel joueur vaut 100 M€, alors qu’il n’a pas fait ses preuves. C’est une folie. Il y a plus d’argent dans le football. Un défenseur central, un gardien valent 70 M€, 80 M€. Je ne suis pas d’accord ». A combien estime-t-il alors le prix d’un CR7 ? « Si j’avais 25 ans… Si un gardien vaut 75 M€, un joueur qui ferait ce que j’ai fait ces dernières années vaudrait trois ou quatre fois plus cher. Facile ». A lire aussi >> Juventus : Diego Forlán brise Cristiano Ronaldo en mille morceaux Le joueur a été aussi interrogé sur le Ballon d'Or. « Pour être honnête, je n’ai jamais pensé remporter un jour le Ballon d’Or, alors en gagner cinq… Si vous me demandez si je veux le gagner à nouveau, je ne vais pas être hypocrite et vous dire que non. Bien sûr que je le veux. Je travaille toujours dans le but de remporter des titres collectifs et individuels. Je suis obsédé par le succès, mais dans le bon sens du terme. Je travaille beaucoup. Mais si je ne gagne pas, ce n’est pas la fin du monde non plus ». Réponse dans les mois à venir. A lire aussi >> Juventus : Khedira compare Cristiano Ronaldo à LeBron James et Tom Brady

Premier League : Arsenal veut récompenser Aubameyang

Auteur: Media365
21 août 2019, 07:43 UTC
Aubameyang Copyright -AFP
Recruté à 63 millions lors du dernier jour du mercato hivernal 2018, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (30 ans) fait les beaux jours d'Arsenal, avec son coéquipier en attaque, Alexandre Lacazette (28 ans). La saison dernière, les deux attaquants sont à l’origine de 48 buts à eux-deux toutes compétitions confondues. Ils sont tous les deux également à l’origine de l’ensemble des buts d’Arsenal depuis la reprise du championnat (3 buts, 2 pour le Gabonais et 1 pour le Français). Les Gunners ont alors décidé de les récompenser. En effet, les dirigeants du club londonien souhaiteraient proposer une hausse automatique de salaire en cas de retour en Ligue des Champions, qu’ils n’ont plus disputé depuis la saison 2016-2017, selon le Daily Mail. Auabameyang, qui gagne quasiment 220 000 par semaine et Lacazette qui perçoit environ 150 000 euros par semaine seront ainsi plus motivés à réaliser le rêve des supporters. A lire aussi >> Arsenal : Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fait mieux que Thierry Henry
