Mercato: Qui est Tanguy Ndombélé, la future recrue phare de Tottenham ? (vidéo)
Focus en vidéo sur le profil de l'originaire de Kinshasa:
STATS | Voici les stats du match ! Quel joueur vous a fait la plus forte impression ? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/oix6q9O9cO— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019
[#CAN2019] NIGÉRIA🇳🇬 1-0 🇬🇳GUINÉE⏱ FIN DU MATCH ! ⚽️ Omeruo Le Nigéria se rapproche de la qualification pour les 8es !#NIGGUI pic.twitter.com/g7xHPa54FR — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) 26 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 M. Alaa est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#EGYZIM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/h3yNd8NKCu— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 21 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, @EmmanuelOkwi est le Total Man of the Match !#CODUGA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/62TTip6yvL— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, @Ndidi25 a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#NGABDI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/0zE3RVTGj7— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match d'A. Andrianantenaina, élu Total Man of the Match !#GUIMAD #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/OZ8zIr27N6— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 M. Boussoufa est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#MARNAM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/5TDrKvY5a7— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, K. Diatta est le Total Man of the Match !#SENTAN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/EkcZZ66VIP— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, I. Bennacer a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#ALGKEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Idrqi9B7ge— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de @Serge_aurier, élu Total Man of the Match !#CIVRSA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/x98yP56HgY— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 W. Khazri est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#TUNANG #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/fXiKneOSY4— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, A. Diaby est le Total Man of the Match !#MLIMTN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/PdF1t7ka90— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, A. Anguissa a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#CMRGNB #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/I4A0v7CEGL— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 25 juin 2019
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de J. Ayew, élu Total Man of the Match !#GHABEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Ja1UmZrs7G— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 25 juin 2019
Mercato : aucune offre du PSG pour Milinkovic-Savic selon la Lazio Rome https://t.co/83z4IHrbao
— Le Parisien - PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) 26 juin 2019