Mercato: Qui est Tanguy Ndombélé, la future recrue phare de Tottenham ? (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 11:20 UTC
Copyright -AFP
Le jeune milieu de terrain international français de l'Olympique Lyonnais, Tanguy Ndombele (22 ans), est tout proche de rejoindre les Spurs de Tottenham pour un montant record de 72 millions d'euros. >> Mercato : Tanguy Ndombele évoque son futur transfert à Tottenham

Focus en vidéo sur le profil de l'originaire de Kinshasa:

🔴CAN 2019 : Egypte – RD Congo en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 17:05 UTC
Egypte – RD Congo Copyright -OFC
Le temps des remords laisse désormais place à celui du rachat pour les Léopards de la RD Congo. Après avoir diffusé un message d’excuses pour leurs supporters sur les réseaux sociaux suite au cuisant revers concédé face à l’Angola (0-2), les protégés de Florent Ibenge auront à cœur de laver l’affront face à l’Egypte, ce mercredi soir au Stade International du Caire. A lire aussi >> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 1ère journée Opposés à l’ogre égyptien et sa super star Mohamed Salah, les partenaires de Cédric Bakambu seront contraints de décrocher au moins un point sous peine d’hypothéquer sérieusement leurs chances. En face, et après avoir glané un court mais précieux succès face au Zimbabwe (1-0), les Pharaons ne viseront rien d’autre qu’une victoire qui leur assurera une place en 8es de finale. >> Suivez la rencontre en direct à partir de 20h00 GMT

CAN 2019 : le Nigeria enfonce la Guinée et vole vers les huitièmes !

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 16:30 UTC
Le Nigeria a validé sa place pour les 8emes de finale de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations avec son court succès contre la Guinée mercredi (1-0). Le Sily National devra absolument vaincre le Burundi dimanche pour espérer suivre les Super Eagles au tour suivant. Sans être génial depuis le début de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations, le Nigeria n’aura eu besoin que de deux matchs pour composter son billet pour les 8emes de finale. Vainqueur 1-0 du Burundi pour son entrée en lice, il a récidivé mercredi contre la Guinée (1-0). Il s’envole ainsi en tête du groupe B, dont il est déjà assuré de terminer parmi les deux premiers. Accroché par Madagascar lors de son premier match, le Sily National devra en revanche s’imposer dimanche face au Burundi pour se donner une chance de se hisser au tour suivant. Comme souvent depuis le début du tournoi, ce match programmé en plein après-midi à Alexandrie (16h30) n’a pas donné lieu à un grand spectacle.Le Nigeria a dominé dans l’ensemble son sujet, avec sa maîtrise technique et sa solidité défensive.

LE NIGERIA A ENCORE FAIT LA DIFFÉRENCE À L’USURE

Sans se jeter à l’abordage, il s’est procuré les meilleures situations pendant tout le match, malgré le retour de Naby Keita, titulaire dans les rangs guinéens. D’abord en échec, à l’image du tir d’Odion Ighalo dans le petit filet (32eme) ou des tentatives d’Alex Iwobi repoussées avec brio par Ibrahim Koné (37eme, 61eme), encore décisif face à Oghenekaro Etebo (66eme), les Super Eagles ont fait la différence sur coup de pied arrêté. Kenneth Omeruo a coupé un corner au premier poteau pour marquer le seul but du match de la tête (1-0, 73eme). Ils sont ainsi passés devant quasiment au même moment que face au Burundi (but d’Ighalo à la 77eme minute). Preuve que rien n’est simple pour le Nigeria de Gernot Rohr, bien plus pragmatique qu’emballant. Mais la recette marche pour cette équipe qui n’avait pas participé aux deux dernières phases finales de la CAN.

CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 1ère journée

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 15:58 UTC
K. Diatta - Z.Anguissa - I. Bennacer Copyright -OFC
Débutée vendredi dernier, la première journée de la phase de groupes de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 s’est achevée ce mardi par le match nul des Black Stars du Ghana face aux Ecureuils du Bénin (2-2). Au total, douze rencontres ont été disputées dans cette 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Mahmoud Alaa (Egypte) vs Zimbabwe (1-0)

2) Emmanuel Okwi (Ouganda) vs RD Congo (2-0)

3) Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria) vs Burundi (1-0)

4) Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagscar) vs Guinée (2-2)

5) Mbark Boussoufa (Maroc) vs Namibie (1-0)

6) Krepin Diatta (Sénégal) vs Tanzanie (2-0)

7) Ismael Bennacer (Algerie) vs Kenya (2-0)

8) Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Afrique du Sud (1-0)

9) Wahbi Khazri (Tunisie) vs Angola (1-1)

10) Abdoulay Diaby (Mali) vs Mauritanie (4-1)

11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Guinée-Bissau (2-0)

12) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) vs Bénin (2-2)

PSG : La Lazio Rome dément toute offre pour Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 15:15 UTC
La Lazio Rome a assuré au Parisien que le PSG n’avait pas encore formulé d’offre concrète pour le transfert de Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. « Nous n'avons pas de pression pour le vendre », a expliqué le directeur sportif des Biancocelesti.


Difficile de savoir où en est réellement le dossier Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Le milieu de la Lazio Rome (24 ans) apparaît clairement comme la priorité de Leonardo pour renforcer l’entrejeu du PSG. Les rendez-vous se multiplient entre le directeur sportif parisien et l’entourage de l’international serbe, son agent Mateja Kezman, ancien du club parisien, en tête. Mais comme révélé par Mercato365, Leonardo ne fera pas de folies pour « SMS » et temporise avant de passer réellement à l’offensive, probablement avec une offre de 70 millions d’euros (hors bonus) à destination de la Lazio. Elle n’est visiblement pas encore arrivée sur le bureau d’Igli Tare. « Il n'y a rien à dire, parce qu'il n'y a aucune discussion, a assuré le directeur sportif du club romain dans des propos rapportés par Le Parisien. Je ne sais rien de tout ça. Nous n'avons pas de pression pour le vendre. Ce ne sont que des rumeurs de journaux. »


Milinkovic-Savic évalué à 100M par la Lazio ?


Interrogé par la Gazzetta dello Sport, Claudio Lotito s’est montré plus ouvert à un départ de Milinkovic-Savic : « À la Lazio, nous ne retenons que ceux qui ont le plaisir de rester. S’il veut entreprendre de nouvelles aventures, nous ne nous y opposerons pas. » Mais il a aussi indiqué que ça va « coûter cher » au PSG de débaucher l’ancien de Genk, sous contrat avec les Biancocelesti jusqu’en 2023. Une somme autour de 100 millions d’euros est même évoquée. « Je ne connais pas son prix, je n'ai pas d'idée, a tempéré Tare. Je ne peux pas parler de quelque chose qui n'est pas concret ou réel. Ce ne sont que des histoires. »

Chelsea : Drogba adjoint de Lampard ?

Auteur: A. Jomni
26 juin 2019, 14:41 UTC
Copyright -AFP
Grand favori dans la succession de Maurizio Sarri éjecté de Chelsea pour la Juventus , Frank Lampard aurait fait de Didier Drogba son adjoint pour son retour à Stamford Bridge comme manager.Les deux hommes ont déjà fixé les balises de leur futures collaboration lors d'un déjeuner le lundi dernier . Roman Abrahmovic ne veut pas se casser la tête pour trouver le nouvel homme du banc des blues. Car ,il a vite fait de puiser dans la réserve des icônes de Chelsea. Et Franck Lampard qui officie depuis seulement une saison comme manager est l'élu selon son cœur. Même si la signature du buteur  de l'histoire des blues n'est pas encore officielle , tous les médias britanniques sont unanimes sur sa venue. D'ailleurs, les tractations vont bon train entre les dignitaires de Derby Country désireux de garder leur coach sur le "long terme " et ceux de Chelsea pour boucler l'affaire.Un retour qui pourrait être fort profitable à Didier Drogba. Tant son complice avec qui il a remporté 3 Premier League et une UEFA Ligue des Champions le veut dans son équipe. L'ex emblématique buteur et capitaine des éléphants est annoncé au poste de coach adjoint chargé des attaquants.Le champion d'Europe 2015 a été d'ailleurs très ravi de savoir son ami et ex coéquipier comme choix des dirigeants. "Je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Il s’est bien débrouillé avec Derby, vous savez, il a amené l’équipe en finale des play-offs et je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Alors il ne sera jamais prêt, alors? Doit-il attendre d’avoir 40 ou 50 ans pour être prêt? Je pense que cela dépend de votre expérience et de votre désir de réussir et de le faire. S’il se sent prêt, je ne pense pas que ce soit trop tôt. "a t-il indiqué dans les colonnes de Sun. Drogba et Lampard se sont vus Pour joindre les faits aux mots ,Didier Drogba et Frank Lampard ont eu un entretien le lundi dernier,selon le media britannique the sun . Coiffé d’une casquette et d’une veste noire, l'ivoirien a été aperçu en compagnie de Lampard à Walton Street au nord de King’s Road. Fort heureux de retrouver son 'meilleur fournisseur de but ' comme il aime l'appeler , l'anglais auteur de 13 saisons sous la tunique de Chelsea a profité pour sans aucun doute présenter le projet et sceller leur future collaboration.En plus de Didier Drogba, le patronyme de Petr Cech est avancé au poste Directeur Technique. Par ailleurs, Frank Lampard souhaite continuer avec Jody Morris, son actuel numéro 2 à Derby et Shay Given l’entraîneur des gardiens de but.Toutefois, John Terry, actuel manager adjoint à Aston Villa et une des légendes de Chelsea ne figure pas parmi les grands noms cités. Une rencontre décisive entre patron des blues et son ancien milieu de 40 ans est annoncée depuis ce mardi dans le sud de la France.Frank y est en vacances à l'instar de Roman Abramovich qui est à Saint Tropez( sud France) avec son yacht.Les futures heures nous diront davantage.
