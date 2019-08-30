Retour

Mercato : Patrice Evra scelle l'avenir de Paul Pogba

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 10:41 UTC
Paul Pogba
Présent en marge du tirage au sort de la Ligue des Champions jeudi à Monaco, Patrice Evra a été interrogé sur le dossier Paul Pogba, pressenti pour rejoindre le Real Madrid.

L'ancien capitaine des Bleus estime que son compatriote ne quittera pas Manchester United cet été. Pourtant, il pensait que Pogba allait rejoindre la Maison Blanche, en mai dernier.

Mercato - Dernière minute : la Vieille Dame offre sa star au PSG !

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 08:27 UTC
Paulo Dybala - PSG Copyright -AFP
La Juventus suit de près le feuilleton Neymar tout en espérant que le PSG reviendra vers elle en cas de départ de la star brésilienne au Barça ou au Real Madrid. En effet, la Vieille Dame voit que le club de la capitale est le seul qui est capable à satisfaire ses désirs pour la vente de Paulo Dybala. A trois jours de la fin d'un mercato estival agité, tout reste possible et ce n'est pas tard pour faire des grands coups. En effet, la rumeur d’un accord imminent entre le Paris Saint-Germain et le FC Barcelone a fait monter la pression d’un cran hier du côté de Monaco, alors qu’allait se dérouler le tirage au sort de la phase de poules de la Ligue des Champions. Une annonce qui a été vite démentie par les deux parties. A lire aussi >> Juventus : Dybala parti pour rester ? La Juventus dans tout ça ? Il y a fort à parier pour que le PSG se tourne très rapidement vers la Vieille Dame pour remplacer son joueur. La Vieille Dame ne retiendra pas la Joya et aujourd’hui, seul le PSG semble bien placé pour se l’offrir si Neymar plie bagage. Selon la Gazzetta dello Sport, le vice-président de la Juve, Pavel Nedved, a indiqué que son équipe est ouverte à des négociations, lors de la cérémonie du tirage au sort de la Ligue des Champions. « Le mercato est ouvert, tout peut arriver ». Et très clairement, la Juve attend un signe du PSG. La raison ? Le quotidien écrit que la formation piémontaise ne regarde que vers Paris dans ce dossier, et que les espoirs de l’Inter Milan d’échanger l’international albiceleste contre Mauro Icardi sont presque vains. Après avoir douché les espoirs de Manchester United et de Tottenham, Dybala serait, de son côté, uniquement intéressé par un départ au PSG s’il devait quitter la Juve. Sur le papier, toutes les planètes semblent donc alignées. A lire aussi >> Neymar, Dybala, Eriksen… Les cinq transferts qui vont agiter la fin du mercato

RD Congo vs Angleterre : Wan-Bissaka a fait son choix !

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 07:45 UTC
Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Crystal Palace Copyright -AFP
Le jeune latéral droit de Crystal Palace, Aaron Wan-Bissaka avait affiché sa volonté de jouer pour la sélection anglaise alors que la fédération congolaise l'a courtisé pour porter le maillot des Léopards durant la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019. Son rêve est en passe de devenir réalité ! Le joueur de 21 ans a été appelé par le sélectionneur anglais Gareth Southgate pour affronter la Bulgarie et le Kossovo, les 7 et 10 septembre prochains, en éliminatoires de l'Euro 2020. Il est l'un des trois nouveaux appelés avec le défenseur central d'Aston Villa Tyrone Mings et le milieu de terrain de Chelsea Mason Mount. La RD Congo va ainsi perdre un nouveau binational qui aurait pu être très utile pour les Léopards les prochaines années. A lire aussi >> Angleterre : Aaron Wan-Bissaka tranche entre la RD Congo et l'Angleterre !

Premier but d'Iwobi qui offre la victoire à Everton !

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 07:33 UTC
Transféré cet été d'Arsenal à Everton contre 40 millions d’euros, l'attaquant nigérian, Alex Iwobi s'est illustré en marquant son premier but sous le maillot de sa nouvelle équipe. Le Super Eagles a marqué à la 81e minute sur une remise de Cenk Tosun, permettant à son équipe de battre la modeste équipe de Lincoln City pour le 2e tour de l'EFL Cup (2-4).

Cameroun : des indices sur l'avenir post-joueur de Samuel Eto'o

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 07:26 UTC
Samuel Eto'o Copyright -OFC
Samuel Eto'o président du Cameroun ! Oui, c'est possible, selon la Lettre du Continent qui a fait des révélations sur les récents projets de la star camerounaise. Alors qu'il annonçait, il y a quelques mois, son envie de devenir coach après sa retraite et d'entraîner les meilleures équipes européennes et la sélection camerounaise, Samuel Eto'o aurait changé d'avis. Le joueur a révélé au journal son envie de quitter le milieu de football. Sa présence à Cotonou le weekend dernier n’était pas du hasard. Il a eu des échanges avec l’ex-directeur de cabinet du président gabonais Ali Bongo, Maixent Accrombessi, homme politique très connu. A lire aussi >> Samuel Eto'o : la décision qui a changé toute sa vie ! Pour le média, Samuel Eto’o ne cacherait plus ses intentions. Il ambitionnerait faire de la politique pour prendre exemple sur George Weah. « Semi-retraité du football, son dernier contrat est avec le Qatar Sport Club. Samuel Eto’o travaille en effet à une reconversion dans la politique et les affaires. Côté politique, après avoir soutenu le septième mandat de Paul Biya l’an dernier, il fait de moins en moins mystère de sa volonté de se lancer, sur le modèle de Georges Weah au Liberia », peut-on lire. Le journal ajoute qu'Eto'o veut aussi entreprendre. Il s'est rapproché de plusieurs entrepreneurs africains. A lire aussi >> Thierry Henry: Si Samuel Eto'o était Brésilien, il aurait gagné le Ballon d'or !

Zappé des distinctions par l'UEFA, la réaction classe de Sadio Mané !

Auteur: A M
30 août 2019, 07:18 UTC
Sadio Mané
Zappé par l'UEFA pour les meilleures distinctions de la saison, Sadio Mané a eu une belle réaction sur son compte Instagram. L'attaquant sénégalais a félicité son coéquipier, Virgil van Dijk, élu meilleur joueur de l'année en C1. Le Lion de la Téranga a invité son coéquipier à se remettre au travail pour le prochain match de Premier League. « Bien joué mon gars. Toute l’équipe est fière de toi. C’est vraiment mériter maintenant place au travail pour le prochain match de championnat », a-t-il écrit sur Instagram. Auteur d'une belle saison avec 22 buts en Premier League et 4 réalisations en C1, Mané n'a pas été retenu dans le trio final, devancé par le néerlandais ainsi que Cristiano Ronaldo et Lionel Messi.
 
Well deserve big man 👏All the boys are happy for you! no time for party we have important game on Saturday by the way 💪

