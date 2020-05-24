Mercato : Christian Luyindama a la cote outre-Manche

Le solide défenseur congolais impressionne cette saison sous le maillot du club turc. Ses performances n'ont pas laissé indifférents certains clubs de Premier League.
D'ores et déjà convoité par Aston Villa et West Ham, le Léopard serait également dans le viseur d'Everton, à en croire la presse turque.
La formation stambouliote pourrait laisser filer l'ancien joueur du TP Mazembe contre un chèque de 15 millions d'euros minimum.
#MercatoNews 🆕️Très convoité par @AVFCOfficial, @GalatasaraySK s'ouvre à toutes négociations pour son meilleur défenseur Christian Luyindama et fixe son prix à 15M€. @Everton et @WestHam se sont aussi invités dans la course, pour enrôler le "Boss" la saison prochaine. #RAF pic.twitter.com/FSuzcNfZkZ
Premier Lig'in gözdesi Luyindamahttps://t.co/E2D0BVrsZh
