Mercato : Christian Luyindama a la cote outre-Manche

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 15:35 UTC
Luyindama
Christian Luyindama pourrait quitter Galatasaray lors du prochain mercato estival. Un an après l'avoir rejoint en provenance du Standard.

Le solide défenseur congolais impressionne cette saison sous le maillot du club turc. Ses performances n'ont pas laissé indifférents certains clubs de Premier League.

D'ores et déjà convoité par Aston Villa et West Ham, le Léopard serait également dans le viseur d'Everton, à en croire la presse turque.

La formation stambouliote pourrait laisser filer l'ancien joueur du TP Mazembe contre un chèque de 15 millions d'euros minimum.











Real Madrid : Toni Kroos ne se voit pas partir

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 18:40 UTC
Si Toni Kroos pourrait faire face à une concurrence encore plus féroce au sein du milieu de terrain merengue la saison prochaine, l'international allemand n'envisage pas un départ.
Malgré l'émergence de Fede Valverde en tant que concurrent à son poste et l'arrivée possible de nouvelles recrues dans sa zone de jeu comme Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos ne bougera pas. Le milieu défensif du Real Madrid ne se voit pas quitter le club espagnol comme l'a confié un membre de son entourage au journal madrilène AS. "Toni est à l'aise à Madrid", a expliqué un proche du joueur . "Il va rester là-bas. Aller en Chine ou aux États-Unis, ce n'est pas son truc."

Kroos ne bougera pas


AS affirme qu'un retour en Allemagne pourrait se produire après la fin du contrat de Kroos à Madrid en 2023 si l'ancien joueur du Bayern Munich ne prolonge pas son séjour dans la capitale espagnole. Ce qui semble certain, c'est que le milieu de 30 ans n'envisage pas un transfert dans une ligue exotique au-delà des frontières européennes.

Liverpool : Adama Traoré dans le viseur

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 17:20 UTC
Révélation de la saison de Wolverhampton, le puissant ailier passé par le Barça serait devenu la priorité de Liverpool au prochain mercato.
Adama Traoré, qui a réussi quatre buts et sept offrandes en 28 matchs de Premier League cette saison du côté de Wolverhampton, serait très apprécié par Liverpool à en croire The Sun. L'ancien joueur du Barça, 24 ans, est arrivé en Premier League depuis la Catalogne en 2015, jouant pour Aston Villa et Middlesbrough avant de rejoindre les Wolves où il a franchi un palier. Rapide et très puissant, Traoré a gagné en efficacité cette saison et les dirigeants des Reds en seraient conscients. À noter que Traoré n'est pas le seul talent offensif convoité par l'actuel leader de la Premier League. Timo Werner le buteur du RB Leipzig, est également pressenti du côté du Merseyside cet été.

Barça : Quand Messi a failli partir

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 16:50 UTC
Lionel Messi a révélé qu'il était tout proche de quitter le FC Barcelone en 2016, en raisons de ses problèmes avec le fisc espagnol.
La Pulga a fait savoir qu’il voulait partir du Barça en 2016 à cause des problèmes qu’il a rencontrés avec le fisc espagnol et des poursuites dont il a fait objet de la part des autorités locales. "A cette époque, avec les soucis que j’ai rencontrés, je voulais partir. Je ne voulais pas spécialement quitter le Barça, mais quitter plutôt l’Espagne", a révélé le natif de Rosario sur les ondes de la radio catalane RAC1.

Messi n'a reçu aucune offre


Le sextuple Ballon d'Or n'a jamais eu de proposition concrète cependant : «Je sentais que j'étais très maltraité et je ne voulais pas rester ici. Je n'ai jamais eu d'offre officielle parce que tout le monde connaissait mon idée de rester ici (...) La vérité est que tout ce qui s'est passé a été difficile. C'était très compliqué pour moi et ma famille parce que les gens ne savent pas grand-chose de ce qui se passe'', a encore confié l'international argentin. À l'époque, Lionel Messi et son père Jorge avaient été reconnus coupables de fraude fiscale et condamnés à 21 mois de prison avec sursis

25 mai 1992 - Paul Moukila, le génie de Brazzaville, quitte définitivement les arènes

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 16:21 UTC
Paul Moukila recevant le ballon d'or africain en 1974 Copyright -AFP
Certains anniversaires sont difficiles à fêter. Il y a 28 ans jour pour jour, Paul Moukila nous a quittés prématurément à l’âge de 41 ans. Le 25 mai 1992, le "Continent-mère" a perdu l’un de ses enfants les plus adorés, mais les exploits footballistiques de l'illustre «Sayal» resteront à jamais gravés dans le grand livre des légendes du football congolais et africain. Sacré Ballon d’Or africain 1974, le légendaire buteur congolais Paul Moukila, alias «Sayal», a marqué toute une génération au Congo-Brazzaville des années 70. Considéré comme le canonnier le plus talentueux de l’histoire des "Diables Rouges", le recordman d’apparitions sous le maillot national (93 capes) a été l’un des héros qui ont remporté haut la main la CAN 1972 et qui demeure jusqu'à ce jour la seule compétition majeure glanée par le Congo. L’emblématique numéro 10 congolais, vainqueur de la Ligue des Champions africaine 1974 sous les couleurs du CARA Brazzaville, détient également le record du nombre de buts signés dans le championnat national. Le «serial buteur» a réussi l’incroyable exploit de marquer 40 buts lors de la saison 1971/1972. Une performance qui demeure jusqu’à ce jour inégalée ! On retiendra par ailleurs le passage discret de Moukila en Europe durant les années 70-80 du côté de la Ligue 1 française, sous le maillot de Strasbourg lors d’un stage militaire, puis au Stade français, à Fontainebleau ainsi qu’à Malakoff. Il n’en demeure pas moins que le génie de Brazzaville au pied gauche dévastateur reste l’un des plus grands joueurs que le Congo ait connu. Si ce n’est le meilleur. Le palmarès de Paul Moukila: Ballon d'Or africain 1974 Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 1972 Ligue des Champions africaine 1974 Recordman d’apparitions sous le maillot des "Diables Rouges" du Congo (93 capes) Recordman du nombre de buts signés dans le championnat national (40 buts lors de la saison 1971/1972)   Parcours professionnel : 1968-1970: AS Bantous (RDC) 1970-1971: Inter Club (Congo) 1971-1975 : CARA Brazzaville (Congo) 1975-1976 : RC Strasbourg (France) 1976-1978 CARA Brazzaville (Congo) 1981–1983 : Stade français (France) 1983–1985 Fontainebleau (France) 1985–1986 : USM Malakoff (France)

Bayern Munich : Lucas Hernandez parti pour rester ?

Auteur: Ranya
24 mai 2020, 15:25 UTC
Confronté à une forte concurrence en Bavière, Lucas Hernandez, qui ne manque pas de prétendants, va rester au Bayern à en croire son agent.
Lucas Hernandez sera toujours un joueur du Bayern Munich la saison prochaine, malgré des rumeurs l'annonçant dans le viseur du Real Madrid ou encore de Newcastle. C'est ce qu'a affirmé de manière laconique son représentant. "Lucas ne bougera pas, il va rester au Bayern, c'est certain", a confirmé Manuel Garcia Quilon samedi, au micro de Sky Sport Allemagne.

15 apparitions pour Hernandez cette saison


Pour rappel, le champion du monde français avait été acheté 80 millions d'euros par le Bayern à l'Atlético de Madrid l'été dernier. Confronté au prodige Alphonso Davies sur le flanc gauche, et au duo composé de David Alaba et Jérôme Boateng en défense centrale, le champion du monde 2018 a du mal à s'imposer en Bavière. Alors que le Bayern a la meilleure défense de Bundesliga, Hernandez a dû se contenter de moins 900 minutes de jeu cette saison sous le maillot munichois, lui qui n'a pas été épargné par les blessures.
