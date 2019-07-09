Retour

Maxence Caqueret à l’OL jusqu’en 2023

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 17:05 UTC
L’Olympique lyonnais a annoncé mardi la prolongation de contrat de Maxence Caqueret. Le milieu formé à l’OL a rempilé jusqu’en 2023.
Lyon a blindé mardi le contrat de Maxence Caqueret. Formé à l’OL et considéré comme l’un des plus grands espoirs du centre, le milieu international U19 français a prolongé son bail pour deux saisons supplémentaires. Il est désormais lié à son club de toujours jusqu’en 2023. Caqueret n’a pour l’instant fait que deux apparitions avec l’équipe première, les deux la saison dernière en Coupe de France. Mais il pourrait être intégré de plus en plus au groupe professionnel et cette prolongation est une marque de confiance de la part du staff. Retenu par Lionel Rouxel, Caqueret doit disputer l’Euro U19 avec les Bleuets à partir de dimanche en Arménie (la France dans le groupe B avec la République tchèque, l’Eire et la Norvège).



CAN 2019: le classement des buteurs à l’issue des huitièmes de finale

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 16:37 UTC
S.Mané - W. Zaha - C. Bakambu Copyright -OFC
Sadio Mané (Sénégal), Cédric Bakambu (RDC), Riyad Mahrez (Algérie), Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire)... Habitués à faire trembler les filets dans les grands championnats européens, les artificiers africains ont répondu présents dans cette 32ème édition de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations. A lire aussi >>CAN 2019: Les huit meilleurs joueurs des huitièmes de finale En effet, et à l'issue des huitièmes de finale de la compétition, pas moins de quatre artificiers dominent le classement des buteurs de la CAN 2019 en comptabilisant 3 buts dans leurs escarcelles. Au total 86 réalisations ont été inscrites au cours des 44 premières rencontres, soit une impressionnante moyenne de quasi deux buts marqués par match (1,95). Il convient de noter également que les Fennecs de l'Algérie possèdent jusque-là la meilleure attaque du tournoi avec neuf buts marqués en seulement quatre sorties. Ci-après le classement des buteurs de la CAN 2019 à l’issue des huitièmes de finale : 3 buts: Sadio Mané (Sénégal) Cédric Bakambu (RD Congo) Adam Ounas (Algérie) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) 2 buts: Charles Andriamanitsinoro (Madagascar) Stépahne Bahoken (Cameroun) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) Youssef Belaili (Algérie) Ahmed Elmohamady (Egypte) Youssef En Nesry (Maroc) Riyad Mahrez (Algérie) Emmanuel Okwi (Ouganda) Michael Olunga (Kenya) Mickaël Poté (Bénin) Mohamed Salah (Egypte) Mohamed Yattara (Guinée) Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire)

Luca Zidane (Real Madrid) en D2 espagnole

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 15:19 UTC
Luca Zidane, le gardien de but du Real Madrid, a été prêté au Racing Santander (L2 espagnole). Le deal a été officialisé ce mardi.
Formé au Real Madrid, Luca Zidane (21 ans) part en deuxième division espagnole. Le natif de Marseille a été prêté pour une saison au Racing Santander. Le deal a été officialisé ce mardi par les deux écuries. Sous les ordres d'Ivan Ania, le fils de « ZZ » sera en concurrence avec l'expérimenté Ivan Crespo (34 ans).

CAN 2019: Les huit meilleurs joueurs des huitièmes de finale !

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 15:15 UTC
I. Gueye - R. Mahrez - M. Marega Copyright -OFC
Rien ne s’est passé comme prévu pour les ténors du continent-mère lors des huitièmes de finale de la grande messe du football africain qui se sont achevés lundi 8 juillet. Des 16 équipes qualifiées pour le second tour de la compétition, huit cadors ont quitté la CAN 2019. Victimes de cette étape, l'Egypte, pays hôte, le Cameroun, champion d'Afrique en titre, mais également le Maroc, la RD Congo, la Guinée, l'Ouganda, le Mali et le Ghana.

Au total, huit rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Stéphane Sessegnon (Bénin) vs Maroc (1-1, 4-2 tab)

2) Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal) vs Ouganda (1-0 )

3) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) vs Cameroun (3-2)

4) Thembinkosi Lorch (Afrique du Sud) vs Egypte (1-0)

5) Anicet Abel (Madagascar) vs RD Congo (2-2, 4-2 tab)

6) Riyad Mahrez (Algérie) vs Guinée (3-0)

7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Côte d'Ivoire (0-1)

8) Mubarak Makaso (Ghana) vs Tunisie (1-1, 4-5 tab)

Ce sera Villarreal pour Alberto Moreno (officiel)

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 15:00 UTC
Libre de tout contrat, le latéral gauche international espagnol Alberto Moreno s’est engagé en faveur de Villarreal. Un temps pisté par l'OM, l'ancien Sévillan a signé cinq ans.
Après avoir recruté Raul Albiol (Naples) et Ruben Pena (Eibar), Villarreal poursuit son marché estival en arrachant la signature du latéral gauche international espagnol Alberto Moreno (27 ans). En fin de contrat avec Liverpool, l’ancien joueur du FC Séville s’est engagé pour une durée de cinq ans avec le sous-marin jaune. Une opération officialisée ce mardi par le pensionnaire de Liga.

Premier League : Tottenham attend une grosse offre pour Aurier

Auteur: Media365
09 juillet 2019, 14:49 UTC
Serge Aurier ne serait plus dans les plans de Mauricio Pochetino. Le capitaine des Éléphants figure en bonne place dans une liste de 8 joueurs que la direction des Spurs souhaite vendre cet été. Seulement 2 saisons après son arrivée chez les Spurs, Serge Aurier pourrait aller voir ailleurs .Même si le latéral droit ivoirien n'y songe point .« Pour l'instant je n'ai pas pour ambition de partir de Tottenham, je suis très bien. J'ai plus été gêné par les blessures qu'autre chose cette saison » avait-il soutenu en mai dernier. Seulement voilà. Tottenham déjà très actif sur le marché avec les signatures de Tanguy Ndombele ( 60 M€ + 10 M€ de bonus ) et Jack Clarke ( Leeds United), ambitionne de faire davantage d'emplettes. Pour ce faire , les Spurs attendent des ''offres raisonnables'' pour 8 de ses pensionnaires selon Daily Mail. À savoir joueurs Serge Aurier, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Victor Wanyama, Josh Onomah, Marcus Edwards , Vincent Janssen ainsi que les deux têtes de file Kieran Trippier et Danny Rose. Acquis à 25 millions d'euros et en manque de temps suite à de nombreuses blessures, Tottenham souhaite récupérer un bon retour de la vente de l'ancien toulousain . Pour rappel ,Serge Aurier a disputé 8 matches cette saison avec les Spurs.
