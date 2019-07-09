Maxence Caqueret à l’OL jusqu’en 2023

1) Stéphane Sessegnon (Bénin) vs Maroc (1-1, 4-2 tab)

2) Idrissa Gueye (Sénégal) vs Ouganda (1-0 )

3) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria) vs Cameroun (3-2)

4) Thembinkosi Lorch (Afrique du Sud) vs Egypte (1-0)

5) Anicet Abel (Madagascar) vs RD Congo (2-2, 4-2 tab)

6) Riyad Mahrez (Algérie) vs Guinée (3-0)

7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Côte d'Ivoire (0-1)

8) Mubarak Makaso (Ghana) vs Tunisie (1-1, 4-5 tab)

Rien ne s’est passé comme prévu pour les ténors du continent-mère lors des huitièmes de finale de la grande messe du football africain qui se sont achevés lundi 8 juillet. Desqualifiées pour le second tour de la compétition, huit cadors ont quitté la. Victimes de cette étape, l', pays hôte, le, champion d'Afrique en titre, mais également le, la, leet leAu total, huit rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain. En voici la liste complète :