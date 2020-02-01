Manchester United se fait prêter Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua)

✍ #MUFC can confirm that Odion Ighalo will join us on loan from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.
Welcome, Odion! 🔴
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 1, 2020
...
Les "Red Devils" s’attachent les services d’Odion Ighalo sur le fil ! Trois ans après son départ du Watford FC pour "l’Empire Celeste", le buteur nigérian du Shanghai Shenhua (D1 chinoise) a officiellement été recruté par Manchester United, vendredi soir, dans les ultimes instants du mercato ! Meilleur artificier de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 (5 buts) et désormais retraité international, l’enfant de Lagos débarque à Old Trafford sous la forme d’un prêt jusqu’à la fin de la saison 2019/2020, sans option d’achat. La présence de l’ancien canonnier de Grenade, de Cesena, ou encore d'Udinese permettra ainsi de compenser la longue indisponibilité de Marcus Rashford. Le "Super Eagle" est attendu ce samedi matin au "Royaume de sa Majesté". Il devient ainsi le premier joueur de l'histoire du Nigeria à porter la prestigieuse vareuse mancunienne.
Odion Ighalo will be the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United in the club's history.🇳🇬 Super Eagle 🤝 Red Devil 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FEDkvVpRIF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 1, 2020