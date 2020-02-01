Retour

Manchester United se fait prêter Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua)

Auteur: Media365
01 février 2020, 09:05 UTC
Après avoir bouclé l'arrivée de Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United s'est offert l'attaquant nigérian Odion Ighalo.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer réclamait récemment en conférence de presse un attaquant "prêt à se casser un orteil pour marquer" et on dirait bien que ses prières ont été entendues. Dans la nuit de vendredi à samedi, Manchester United a communiqué sur le prêt de l'attaquant nigérian Odion Ighalo depuis le Shanghai Shenhua jusqu'au terme de la saison. Le joueur s'y trouvait depuis février 2019. Ighalo va ainsi retrouver le championnat anglais trois ans après son départ de Watford.



🔴Officiel: Odion Ighalo signe à Manchester United !

Auteur: Media365
01 février 2020, 09:06 UTC
Meilleur buteur de la CAN 2019, la super star nigériane, Odion Ighalo (30 ans, 35 sélections, 16 buts), quitte la Chine pour un prêt à Manchester United, jusqu'à la fin de l’exercice 2019-2020. Les "Red Devils" s’attachent les services d’Odion Ighalo sur le fil ! Trois ans après son départ du Watford FC pour "l’Empire Celeste", le buteur nigérian du Shanghai Shenhua (D1 chinoise) a officiellement été recruté par Manchester United, vendredi soir, dans les ultimes instants du mercato ! Meilleur artificier de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 (5 buts) et désormais retraité international, l’enfant de Lagos débarque à Old Trafford sous la forme d’un prêt jusqu’à la fin de la saison 2019/2020, sans option d’achat. La présence de l’ancien canonnier de Grenade, de Cesena, ou encore d'Udinese permettra ainsi de compenser la longue indisponibilité de Marcus Rashford. Le "Super Eagle" est attendu ce samedi matin au "Royaume de sa Majesté". Il devient ainsi le premier joueur de l'histoire du Nigeria à porter la prestigieuse vareuse mancunienne.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) dans le flou dans le dossier Leroy Sané

Auteur: Media365
01 février 2020, 06:48 UTC
Pep Guardiola, le manager de Manchester City, a évoqué le dossier Leroy Sané, qui n'a toujours pas prolongé avec City.
Leroy Sané, qui avait failli signer au Bayern Munich l'été dernier avant sa grave blessure au genou, n'a toujours pas prolongé à Manchester City comme l'a indiqué Pep Guardiola. S'exprimant lors de son point presse hebdomadaire, le coach espagnol a dit qu'il n'avait pas de nouvelles concernant une éventuelle prolongation de bail de l'ailier à City :

« Je n'ai aucune nouvelle à propos de ce dossier, je suis désolé. J'aimerais vous dire, mais... Il faut demander à Txiki (Bergiristain). La dernière information que j'ai eue est que nous lui avons fait une offre il y a longtemps et qu'il ne l'a pas rejetée, et après cela je n'ai pas de eu nouvelles », a confié Guardiola. Pour rappel, Sané est de retour à l'entraînement avec le reste du groupe depuis quelques jours.

PSG : Cavani dans le groupe contre Montpellier

Auteur: Media365
01 février 2020, 06:12 UTC
Edinson Cavani, notamment pisté par l'Atlético de Madrid mais qui est finalement resté au PSG, est de retour dans le groupe parisien pour la réception de Montpellier samedi après-midi (17h30).
Après une saga qui aura tenu en haleine les fans du PSG et les supporters de différents clubs convoitant El Matador pendant plusieurs semaines, Edinson Cavani est finalement resté à Paris au terme du mercato hivernal. Le buteur uruguayen restera donc jusqu'à la fin de saison et la fin de son contrat au PSG. Ses dernières minutes avec Paris remontent au 12 janvier dernier contre l'AS Monaco (3-3). À noter que Thomas Tuchel doit se passer des services de Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat et Colin Dagba, blessés pour cette rencontre face à Montpellier. Neymar et Kylian Mbappé seront là en revanche selon L'Equipe.

Barça : Sétien veut "rendre Messi heureux"

Auteur: Media365
01 février 2020, 05:24 UTC
Le nouvel entraîneur du FC Barcelone a évoqué ses objectifs avec le club catalan, et satisfaire Lionel Messi est évidemment une priorité.
Le Barça vient de se rassurer en battant Leganes sur le score de 5-0 en Coupe du Roi. Et alors que a question autour de la prolongation de Leo Messi se pose, Quique Sétien s'est exprimé dans la presse : « J'espère que nous rendrons Messi si heureux qu'il voudra rester », a indiqué le coach du Barça dans SPORT, lui qui a défini les priorités de son mandat. Sétien est notamment désireux de relancer Ousmane Dembélé : « J'ai les larmes aux yeux quand je vois l'intensité de son entraînement ».

Le Barça n'a pas recruté de buteur cet hiver, malgré la blessure de Luis Suarez. Sétien a la solution : « Nous pouvons jouer sans attaquant pur, avec Griezmann, ou nous trouverons quelque chose ». Le coach catalan évoque également son héritage : « Je veux gagner tous les matchs et mon rêve est de laisser un bon souvenir ».

Rennes - Nantes (3-2) : Bourigeaud, Gourcuff et les principales réactions

Auteur: Media365
31 janvier 2020, 20:59 UTC
Retrouvez toutes les réactions des acteurs du derby breton entre Rennes et Nantes, remporté par les hommes de Julien Stéphan au terme d'un scénario fou (3-2).
Imran Louza (milieu de terrain du FC Nantes, Canal + Sport) : « Il n’y a rien à dire, c’est triste. Comment on peut mener 2-1 à quelques minutes de la fin et en prendre deux ? Il n’y a rien à dire ».

Benjamin Bourigeaud (milieu de terrain du Stade Rennais, Canal + Sport) : "C’est sûr que c’est un moment extraordinaire aujourd’hui. C’est ce qui fait notre force aujourd’hui : l’état d’esprit, ne rien lâcher jusqu’à ce que l’arbitre siffle. On a remporté ce derby. On a une force de caractère. On s’est dit qu’on pouvait faire quelque chose, au moins égaliser et ne pas perdre ce match. C’est une joie immense pour nos supporters. On continue cette dynamique positive. On va surtout bien se reposer parce que mardi on a un déplacement compliqué. L’état d’esprit, c’est de tout donner du début à la fin même si on n’est pas toujours les plus beaux. Mais le principal c’est de ne rien lâcher et c’est ce qu’on a fait aujourd’hui ».

Christian Gourcuff (entraîneur du Stade Rennais, Canal + Sport) : "je pense qu'en 40 ans de carrière je n'ai pas vu ça. On avait le match en main. On peut s'en prendre qu'à nous mêmes. Cette fin de match, ce n'est pas normal. On perd sur notre incapacité à bloquer les rush rennais".
