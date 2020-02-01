Manchester United se fait prêter Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua)

Retrouvez toutes les réactions des acteurs du derby breton entre Rennes et Nantes, remporté par les hommes de Julien Stéphan au terme d'un scénario fou (3-2).

je pense qu'en 40 ans de carrière je n'ai pas vu ça. On avait le match en main. On peut s'en prendre qu'à nous mêmes. Cette fin de match, ce n'est pas normal. On perd sur notre incapacité à bloquer les rush rennais".

Imran Louza (milieu de terrain du FC Nantes, Canal + Sport) : « Il n’y a rien à dire, c’est triste. Comment on peut mener 2-1 à quelques minutes de la fin et en prendre deux ? Il n’y a rien à dire ».Benjamin Bourigeaud (milieu de terrain du Stade Rennais, Canal + Sport) : "C’est sûr que c’est un moment extraordinaire aujourd’hui. C’est ce qui fait notre force aujourd’hui : l’état d’esprit, ne rien lâcher jusqu’à ce que l’arbitre siffle. On a remporté ce derby. On a une force de caractère. On s’est dit qu’on pouvait faire quelque chose, au moins égaliser et ne pas perdre ce match. C’est une joie immense pour nos supporters. On continue cette dynamique positive. On va surtout bien se reposer parce que mardi on a un déplacement compliqué. L’état d’esprit, c’est de tout donner du début à la fin même si on n’est pas toujours les plus beaux. Mais le principal c’est de ne rien lâcher et c’est ce qu’on a fait aujourd’hui ».Christian Gourcuff (entraîneur du Stade Rennais, Canal + Sport) : "