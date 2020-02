Manchester United : Ighalo se prononce sur son retour en EPL

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th goal for Juventus today ⚫️⚪️ He did so in just 70 games, making him the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the club’s history 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fcXYQ0kpNg

🇵🇹 Goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in his 30s:



30 years old: 58 goals

31 years old: 54 goals

32 years old: 53 goals

33 years old: 49 goals

34 years old: 43 goals



Simply unbelievable. Ronaldo in his 30's is better than so many players in their prime. Machine 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3fmNYdgXlU