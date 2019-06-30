Retour

Manchester United fait une offre pour Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Portugal)

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 09:55 UTC
Selon La Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United aurait transmis une offre pour Bruno Fernandes, le milieu de terrain offensif du Sporting Portugal.
Lié jusqu’en juin 2023 avec le Sporting Portugal, le milieu de terrain offensif international portugais Bruno Fernandes (24 ans) aurait fait l’objet d’une offre de la part de Manchester United, qui a lancé son marché estival avec les arrivées de Daniel James (Swansea City) et Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace).  Selon les informations de La Gazzetta dello Sport, les Red Devils auraient proposé trente-cinq millions d’euros pour l’ancien joueur de la Sampdoria Gênes, qui pourrait percevoir un salaire annuel de 6 M€ (+ des bonus) aux côtés des coéquipiers de Paul Pogba. Ce montant serait jugé insuffisant par l’écurie entraînée par Marcel Keizer, mais les négociations devraient se poursuivre entre les différentes parties concernées.
CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 2ème journée !

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 09:10 UTC
Z. Anguissa - M. Marega - I. Bennacer Copyright -OFC
La deuxième journée de la phase de groupes de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 s’est achevée samedi par le match nul des Écureuils du Bénin face aux Lycaons de la Guinée-Bissau (0-0).

>> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 2ème journée

Au total, douze rencontres ont été disputées lors de cette seconde levée de la 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Kenneth Omeruo (Nigeria) vs Guinée (1-0)

2) Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) vs Ouganda (1-1)

3) Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Egypte) vs RD Congo (2-0)

4) Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagscar) vs Burundi (1-0)

5) Ismael Bennacer (Algérie) vs Sénégal (1-0)

6) Michael Olunga (Kenya) vs Tanzanie (3-2)

7) Moussa Marega (Mali) vs Tunisie (1-1)

8) Nordin Amrabet (Maroc) vs Côte d'Ivoire (1-0)

9) Percy Tau (Afrique du Sud) vs Namibie (1-0)

10) Gelson Dala (Angola) vs Mauritanie (0-0)

11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Ghana (0-0)

12) Piqueti Silva (Guinée-Bissau) vs Bénin (0-0)

Ismaël Bennacer (Empoli) se rapproche de la Fiorentina

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 08:14 UTC
Selon La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ismaël Bennacer, le milieu de terrain récupérateur d’Empoli, se rapprocherait de la Fiorentina.
A en croire certains échos de la presse italienne (La Gazzetta dello Sport), la Fiorentina aurait transmis une offre de dix millions d’euros pour le milieu de terrain récupérateur international algérien Ismaël Bennacer (21 ans), dont le contrat expire en juin 2021. L’ancien Gunner pourrait parapher un bail de cinq ans avec la Viola, qui lui aurait proposé un salaire annuel (et progressif) de 800 000 euros net + des bonus. Un temps suivi par l’OL, le Fennec serait en contacts très avancés avec la formation entraînée par Vincenzo Montella, qui devrait notamment perdre Jordan Veretout lors de ce Mercato d’été.

Marseille a reçu une offre pour Lucas Ocampos

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 06:33 UTC
L'intérêt de Séville pour Lucas Ocampos a été matérialisé par une offre annonce L'Equipe ce dimanche. Son montant se situerait entre 11 et 13 millions d'euros.
Marseille pourrait rapidement réaliser sa première vente de l'été. Tout est en place pour y arriver avec une offre sur le bureau des dirigeants olympiens depuis plusieurs jours. Elle arrive de Séville et concerne Lucas Ocampos. Selon L'Equipe, les dirigeants andalous ont envoyé une proposition de 11 à 13 millions d'euros pour acheter la dernière année de contrat de l'Argentin. Elle confirme l'intérêt accru du sixième de la dernière saison de Liga pour le joueur formé à River Plate. En début de semaine, déjà, nous vous parlions de cette piste. Une piste qui aurait donc pris encore un peu plus d'épaisseur depuis le départ de Quincy Promes à l'Ajax Amsterdam et le transfert annoncé de Pablo Sarabia à Paris. Des négociations auraient débuté car l'OM souhaite 15 millions pour libérer le joueur acheté 7 millions d'euros en 2015. Depuis février 2015, Ocampos qui a aussi été prêté au Genoa et au Milan AC a joué plus de 130 matchs avec Marseille. L'an passé, il a été impliqué sur 12 buts en 34 apparitions dans le championnat de France. Des statistiques qui semblent intéresser les dirigeants sévillans.

Bordeaux pense à un vice-champion du Monde

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 05:50 UTC
Pour renforcer son milieu de terrain, Bordeaux aurait toujours l'idée de recruter Milan Badelj. Sur le départ à la Lazio, le Croate pourrait retrouver Paulo Sousa, son ancien entraîneur en Gironde.
Bordeaux pense à Milan Badelj depuis le printemps. Son nom avait déjà filtré au moment de la préparation du Mercato estival. Maintenant que les grandes manœuvres ont débuté, les dirigeants girondins vont pouvoir passer à l'action. Car d'après le Corriere dello Sport, le milieu de terrain croate est toujours suivi par le 14eme de la dernière saison de Ligue 1. D'après le quotidien italien, Bordeaux peut même profiter de la volonté de la Lazio de vendre son joueur de 30 ans pendant l'été. Arrivée il y a un an, le vice-champion du Monde croate n'a été titularisé qu'à 14 reprises en Serie A. Pas suffisant pour se faire une place sur la durée du côté de Rome. Du côté du Matmut Atlantique, l'ancien joueur d'Hambourg pourrait retrouver Paulo Sousa, un entraîneur qu'il a connu pendant deux saisons à la Fiorentina. Les négociations pourraient prochainement débuter mais les Girondins ne sont pas seuls sur le dossier. Fenerbahçe et West Ham sont également intéressés.

Metz attend Thierry Ambrose

Auteur: Media365
30 juin 2019, 05:30 UTC
Prêté à Lens la saison dernière, Thierry Ambrose va quitter Manchester Coty et s’engager avec Metz selon L’Equipe.
Metz va s’offrir une quatrième recrue cet été. Après Manuel Cabit, Fabien Centonze et Habib Maïga, le club lorrain serait sur le point d’enregistrer la venue de Thierry Ambrose, annonce L’Equipe. L’attaquant français de 22 ans, qui appartient à Manchester City, doit s’engager pour quatre années avec les Grenats. La saison dernière, les Citizens l’avaient envoyé en prêt du côté de Lens. Au RCL, Ambrose a disputé 33 matchs de Ligue 2 et a marqué 4 buts. Cette fois, il va être définitivement cédé par le club mancunien contre une indemnité d’au moins 2 millions d’euros.

