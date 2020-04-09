Retour

Manchester United : Eric Bailly évoque son avenir

Auteur: Ranya
09 avril 2020, 09:41 UTC
Bailly Copyright -AFP
Eloigné des terrains depuis des mois en raison d’une grosse blessure au genou contractée en juillet 2019, Eric Bailly dont l'avenir est toujours incertain, s'est livré sur sa situation à Manchester United.

L’international ivoirien se sent bien au club mancunien et n’a pas l’intention de changer d’air cet été. Le défenseur de 25 ans souhaite poursuivre l’aventure avec les Reds, malgré la rude concurrence.

« Je suis si fier de jouer pour United. C'est pourquoi je donne tout ce que je peux quand je suis sur le terrain. Je vais absolument donner toutes mes forces à ce club », a déclaré Bailly dans un entretien à ESPN.

Lors du dernier mercato hivernal, le joueur était annoncé dans le viseur de l'Olympique de Marseille et l'Olympique Lyonnais.















Real Madrid : Toni Kroos dément

Auteur: Ranya
09 avril 2020, 04:30 UTC
Le milieu de terrain du Real Madrid Toni Kroos est revenu sur ses déclarations où il disait qu'il ne souhaitait pas baisser son salaire. Cela aurait été mal traduit.
Toni Kroos avait indiqué au podcast du site allemand SWR SPORT qu'il n'était pas favorable à une baisse des salaires pour lutter contre le coronavirus. "Une baisse de salaire, c'est comme un don en vain, ou pour le club. Je suis favorable à ce que le plein salaire soit payé et à faire des choses sensées." Le milieu allemand affirme cependant que ses propos ont été mal traduits, et qu'il n'a jamais été contre une telle mesure.

"Il est possible qu'ils n'aient pas été traduits correctement ou que certains ne veuillent pas comprendre. Dès le premier instant, mon avis, vous me connaissez bien, est le suivant: si nous pouvons aider les travailleurs et les secteurs du club, il est logique de renoncer à une partie de notre salaire, chose qui s'est vérifiée aujourd'hui.", a rectifié Kroos sur Twitter. Une mise au point intervenue après l'annonce du Real Madrid. Le club merengue s'est résolu à baisser les salaires de ses joueurs professionnels de football et de basketball mercredi.

Le Top 20 des plus gros transferts de l'histoire du football

Auteur: Ranya
08 avril 2020, 21:57 UTC
Copyright -OFC
Ces dernières années, une nette inflation des prix a été observée sur le marché des transferts. Les clubs déboursent des sommes astronomiques pour engager les stars du foot. Chaque mercato, les clubs des grands championnats européens enregistrent des records de dépenses en indemnités de transfert Voici par ailleurs les plus gros transferts de l'histoire du football : 1- Neymar : le joueur le plus cher de la planète à l'heure actuelle. Le PSG a déboursé 222M€ pour enrôler le brésilien en provenance du FC Barcelone. 2- Kylian Mbappé : L'ancien joueur de l'AS Monaco a rejoint le PSG contre la somme de 180M€ 3- Philippe Coutinho :Pour pallier le départ de Naymer au PSG, le FC Barcelone a engagé Philippe Coutinho. Montant de l'opération : 145M€ 4- Joao Felix : Le portugais a signé en faveur l'Atlético lors du dernier mercato estival pour 126M€ 5- Ousmane Dembélé : L'ancien joueur du Borussia Dortmund a été acheté par le FC Barcelone contre un montant de 125 millions d'euros 6- Antoine Griezmann : Le FC Barcelone a payé la clause libératoire (120M€) du champion du Monde pour convaincre l'Atlético Madrid. 7- Cristiano Ronaldo : Il s'agit de l'un des plus gros transferts. Malgré son âge « avancé » l'ancien joueur du Real Madrid a coûté 117M€ à la Juventus Turin. 8- Paul Pogba : Le champion du monde a quitté la Juventus Turin pour revenir à Manchester United en 2016 pour 105 millions d'euros 9- Gareth Bale : Le Gallois a été transféré de Tottenham au Real Madrid en 2013 contre la somme de 101 millions d'euros. 10- Eden Hazard : Le Real Madrid a déboursé 100M€ pour s'attacher les services de l'international Belge en provenance de Chelsea. 11- Gonzalo Higuain : L'indemnité de transfert versée par la Juve à Naples est de : 94M€. 12- Harry Maguire : Il s'agit du défenseur central le plus cher de l'histoire. L'ancien joueur de Leicester City a rejoint Manchester United contre un montant de transfert de 87M€ 13- Matthijs De Ligt : La pépite de l'Ajax a été acheté à 86,5M€ par la Vieille Dame 14- Romelu Lukaku : L'Inter Milan a payé 84, 7M€ pour convaincre Manchester United à céder le Belge. 15- Virgil van Dijk : Liverpool a aligné 84,6M€ pour attirer l'ancien joueur de Southampton 16- Luis Suarez : L'Uruguayen a quitté Liverpool pour rejoindre le FC Barcelone contre la somme de 82.3M€ 17- Lucas Hernandez : Le Bayern Munich a déboursé 80M€ pour s'attacher les services du champion du Monde 17- Nicolas Pépé : Nicolas Pépé a été acheté par Arsenal contre un montant de 80M€. 17- Kepa Arrizabalaga : Le jeune gardien espagnol a été recruté 80M€ par Chelsea 20- Zinédine Zidane : Zizou a quitté la Juventus au Real Madrid pour 77,5M€ à l'été 2001

L'Ajax garde un œil sur Krépin Diatta

Auteur: Ranya
08 avril 2020, 19:30 UTC
Krépin Diatta - Sénégal Copyright -AFP
Krepin Diatta a été étincelant cette saison avec Fc Bruges (6 buts et 3 passes décisives en 22 journées). Désigné le joueur le plus performant du Championnat Belga, le vice-champion d'Afrique avec le Sénégal attise les convoitises. Le Lion de la Teranga aurait tapé dans l'œil du Milan AC. Mais le club lombard n'est pas seul sur ce dossier. L'Ajax Amsterdam serait également intéressé par le profil de Diatta. Selon les informations de voetbalkrant le club néerlandais pourrait inclure Razvan Marin dans la transaction pour convaincre le club belge. La valeur marchande de Diatta est estimée à 21 millions d'euros.

Bayern : Alcantara prolongé à son tour ?

Auteur: Ranya
08 avril 2020, 18:05 UTC
Thiago Alcantara pourrait suivre l'exemple de Thomas Müller en rempilant au Bayern.
Le Bayern Munich continue à assurer l’avenir en prolongeant ses principaux cadres. Selon Kicker, le club bavarois va faire signer un nouveau contrat à son milieu de terrain espagnol, Thiago Alcantara. L’ancien Barcelonais rempilera jusqu’en 2023. Il imitera ainsi son coéquipier Thomas Muller, qui avait prolongé pour la même durée en début de semaine.

Agé de 27 ans, Thiago évolue au sein de l’équipe munichoise depuis 2013. Avec 254 rencontres disputées, il est déjà parmi les étrangers le plus capés de l’histoire du club. Après avoir bouclé le dossier de l’ex-Blaugrana, les responsables munichois peuvent désormais se concentrer sur des cas plus épineux, et qui concernent David Alaba et Manuel Neuer. Les négociations avec le duo s’avèrent être plus compliquées en raison d’exigences très élevées. Le gardien et capitaine serait même plus proche d’un départ que d’un nouveau bail d’après l’ancienne légende du club, Lothar Matthaus.

Dortmund : Reus veut Sancho « encore un an, peut-être deux »

Auteur: Ranya
08 avril 2020, 13:45 UTC
Jadon Sancho serait bien inspiré de rester au Borussia Dortmund, à en croire son coéquipier Marco Reus.
Auteur d’une saison 2019/2020 exceptionnelle avec presque 30 gestes décisifs réussis, le stratège anglais Jadon Sancho attise les convoitises de toutes parts. Le talentueux ailier est surtout annoncé en Premier League, où plusieurs cadors lui font les yeux doux actuellement. Sa valeur marchande, qui s’élève à plus de 120M€, ne semble pas décourager ses courtisans. Et l’intéressé est également tenté par un retour au bercail afin de franchir un palier et s’inscrire comme l’un des meilleurs à son poste au monde.

Logiquement, du côté du BVB, on espère que l’ex-sociétaire de Manchester City fera un autre choix. Les dirigeants œuvrent dans cette optique, et c’est aussi le cas des joueurs de l'équipe première. Par exemple, le capitaine Marco Reus a même tenu à faire passer un message par exemple à son jeune partenaire, avec l’espoir de le convaincre de privilégier la stabilité. « Il devrait rester encore un an, peut-être deux même, à Dortmund ", a déclaré Reus. « À mon avis, il n'y a actuellement rien de mieux pour lui. Il pourra faire le grand saut plus tard. Lorsqu’il sera un joueur encore plus complet. Là, il faut qu’il continue à se développer avec nous en tant qu’élément essentiel au sein de l’équipe." Pour rappel, Reus a lui-même maintes fois résisté aux approches extérieures et étiré son séjour au Signal Iduna Park. Sancho en fera-t-il de même ?
