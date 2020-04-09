Manchester United : Eric Bailly évoque son avenir

L’international ivoirien se sent bien au club mancunien et n’a pas l’intention de changer d’air cet été. Le défenseur de 25 ans souhaite poursuivre l’aventure avec les Reds, malgré la rude concurrence.
« Je suis si fier de jouer pour United. C'est pourquoi je donne tout ce que je peux quand je suis sur le terrain. Je vais absolument donner toutes mes forces à ce club », a déclaré Bailly dans un entretien à ESPN.
Lors du dernier mercato hivernal, le joueur était annoncé dans le viseur de l'Olympique de Marseille et l'Olympique Lyonnais.
