Ligue des Champions (8es): Manchester City - Real Madrid en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 10:52 UTC
Manchester City - Real Madrid Copyright -AFP
Vivez en direct sur notre portail le choc opposant Manchester City et le Real Madrid, disputé dans le cadre des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des Champions UEFA. Coup d’envoi prévu vendredi à 19h00 GMT.

>> La rencontre en direct commenté :


>> Ligue des Champions UEFA: tous les résultats des huitièmes

Didier Drogba raconte une anecdote amusante sur Messi

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 10:29 UTC
Drogba et Messi Copyright -OFC
Alors que la Ligue des Champions reprend (enfin) ce vendredi, Chelsea doit tout faire pour renverser le Bayern Munich. En attendant ce choc, parmi tant d'autres, Didier Drogba, ancien joueur des Blues s'est rappelé d'une anecdote sur Lionel Messi. C'était en 2012, Chelsea, futur champion, défiait le FC Barcelone en demi-finale et ce sont les Blues qui passent en s'imposant (1-0) à l'aller puis en faisant (2-2) au Camp Nou au match retour. "Je me souviens très bien d'une histoire. Di Matteo, entraîneur de Chelsea à l'époque, avait fait comme d'habitude et nous avait donné une liste des meilleurs buteurs de l'équipe opposée. C'était par exemple des listes avec Wayne Rooney-22 buts, Robin van Persie-15 buts. Et ainsi de suite." "Puis, un jour, on a affronté le FC Barcelone et quand il a mis la liste des buteurs, à la troisième place il y avait Xavi avec 14 buts, à la deuxième place Alexis Sanchez et Cesc Fàbregas étaient à 15 buts. Mais nous avons tous commencé à rire quand le meilleur buteur est apparu sur l'écran. C'était Léo Messi. Avec 63 buts dont 14 buts en Ligue des Champions." "63 buts cette saison ! C'était un chiffre tellement fou qu'on s'est regardé les uns les autres avec un visage incrédule et on a commencé à rire. Que pouvions-nous faire d'autre ? J'ai même pris une photo du nombre de buts parce que c'était scandaleux". Pour rappel, la Pulga a terminé cette saison avec un total de 91 buts, un record jamais inégalé jusqu'à aujourd'hui. A lire aussi >> Un match - Une histoire : Didier Drogba héros du sacre de Chelsea en C1

Didier Drogba : « Je n'ai pas demandé à être célèbre »

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 09:09 UTC
Didier Drogba Copyright -AFP
Depuis avoir pris sa retraite, Didier Drogba, qui a brillé en tant que joueur, veut aussi aider son pays, la Côte d'Ivoire en tant que responsable. L'ancien attaquant des Blues a alors décidé de présenter sa candidature pour le poste de président de la Fédération Ivoirienne de Football. L'ancien Marseillais a affiché ses ambitions pour devenir le patron de la FIF. Il sera candidat pour le scrutin final prévu le 5 septembre 2020. Le double vainqueur du Ballon d'Or Africain a évoqué sa candidature, sur les réseaux sociaux. "Il n’ya pas de célébrité sans l’envie et la jalousie. Ce sont des étapes à franchir dans la vie. On rêve tous de devenir le meilleur joueur au monde, on rêve de devenir une personnalité, on rêve tous de devenir célèbre comme Didier DROGBA, mais on ne se rend pas compte qu’avec la célébrité, arrive aussi la critique, la jalousie, l’envie, la suffisance et la popularité. Pour ma part, c’est vrai, j’ai toujours rêvé de devenir footballeur professionnel, parce que j’ai vu mon oncle jouer dans un stade de football pour la toute première fois, lorsque j’avais entre 6 et 7 ans. Mais ce qui est venu avec le succès, ce n’est pas vraiment ce que je voulais", a-t-il indiqué. "La popularité, les gens qui montent sur ton véhicule, le fait de faire pleurer des personnes… Je n’ai pas demandé tout ça. Tu n’as plus la même vie. Et pourtant, ça va avec et il a fallu que je l’intègre. Il a fallu que j’accepte qu’il n’y a pas de succès sans médiatisation. Même la personne la plus humble, la plus timide, va être sous le feu des projecteurs", a ajouté celui qui a offert à Chelsea la Ligue des Champions en 2012. "Ce n’est pas du tout facile d’être une personne célèbre, mais ce sont des étapes dans la vie d’un homme qu’il faut accepter de franchir. Ce sont des challenges de vie qu’il faut accepter de relever et c’est ce qui fera de vous un grand", a-t-il conclu. A lire aussi >> Samuel Eto'o tresse des louanges à Didier Drogba

Mané a besoin de Salah selon une légende de Liverpool

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 08:59 UTC
Heskey, Salah et Mané Copyright -AFP
Si Liverpool a remporté le championnat après trente ans d'attente, c'est entre autre grâce à son trio offensif composé de Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah. Le dernier cité est d'ailleurs le plus important des trois, selon Emile Heskey. Passé par Liverpool entre 2000 et 2004, l'ancien attaquant Anglais suit l'actualité des Reds. Il a loué les qualités de l'Egyptien, dans une interview accordé à ON Time Sports. « Salah est un joueur très important pour l’équipe. S’il n’est pas dans le coup, vous constaterez que Liverpool perd beaucoup de ses forces à l’avenir. Tout le monde sur le terrain a besoin de lui, il marque et crée des buts. Firmino et Mane jouent bien en présence de Salah. C’est une grande partie de la force de l’équipe et des trophées qu’elle a remportés », a-t-il déclaré. Heskey espère d'ailleurs que le Pharaon reste à Liverpool pour que le club puisse remporter plein de titres. A lire aussi >> « Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah sont deux joueurs explosifs »

Manchester United : L'Inter Milan conserve Alexis Sanchez

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 07:30 UTC
Après une saison en prêt à l'Inter Milan, Alexis Sanchez va rester en Lombardie comme l'a confirmé Manchester United, son ancien club.
"Tout le monde à Manchester United souhaite à Alexis Sanchez le meilleur dans sa future carrière alors qu'il rejoint l'Inter Milan pour un transfert permanent." C'est en ces termes que Manchester United a officialisé le départ du Chilien chez les Nerazzuri. Alexis Sanchez avait rejoint le club italien via un prêt d'une saison en août 2019 et a fait 29 apparitions pour l'Inter, marquant quatre buts. L'ancien joueur d'Arsenal est désormais engagé avec les Lombards jusqu'en 2023.

Un transfert sans indemnités


Manchester United avait recruté Alexis Sanchez en janvier 2018 depuis Arsenal dans un deal incluant Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Lié aux Red Devils jusqu'en 2022, Sanchez a donc résilié son bail avec les Mancuniens, ce qui permettra au club anglais de réaliser des économies d'envergure niveau salaire, alors que les dirigeants de l'Inter n'ont aucune indemnité à payer.

Fulham : Prolongation pour Kebano

Auteur: A. Jomni
06 août 2020, 07:20 UTC
Après sa belle fin de saison avec Fulham, qui va retrouver la Premier League, Neeskens Kebano a été prolongé jusqu'en 2022.
Neeskens Kebano repart pour un tour. L'ailier gauche international congolais de 28 ans a prolongé le contrat qui le liait à Fulham jusqu'en juin 2022. Arrivé de Genk en 2016, le joueur formé au PSG vient de décrocher la montée en Premier League avec les Cottagers, sous les couleurs desquels il a terminé la saison en boulet de canon, avec deux buts inscrits en trois rencontres de play-offs d'accession.

Mieux encore, en marquant sur coup franc durant trois matchs consécutifs (face à Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan et Cardiff City), le natif de Montereau est devenu le premier joueur à réussir pareil exploit dans les championnats professionnels anglais depuis Wayne Rooney il y a sept ans.
