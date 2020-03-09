LOSC-OL (1-0): la brillante victoire lilloise en chiffres

Nasarawa United player, Chieme Martins dies during a match in Katsina - full gist on gistmania pic.twitter.com/mcWhc5i2hJ — Naijapals Gistmania (@Naijapals) March 8, 2020

SAD DAY 😞😭!! - Chieme Martins of Nassarawa United has died after a collision with a Katsina Utd player earlier today in the NPFL. - Nassarawa United Players Crying 😭! - Player was rushed to the hospital and died there.pic.twitter.com/fPaCp0ysIv — Laba Laba Master 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_Laba) March 8, 2020

Sad to hear about the death of Nasarawa United player Chieme Martins after a collision with a Katsina Utd player earlier today in the NPFL. #RIP pic.twitter.com/n2wARavfNg — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) March 8, 2020

None of the personnels who attended to Chieme Martins had an idea of how to arrest the situation. They were all clueless. This is appalling and shouldn't be happening in a Professional league!pic.twitter.com/lHiHPUsGyx — Wolexis.com (@wolexis) March 8, 2020

NPFL: Player slumps, dies during Nasarawa, Katsina league matchhttps://t.co/SwgPKa1cKP — The Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) March 8, 2020

Our most heartfelt condolences goes out to the family and friends of Chieme Martins, also to the players and staffs of @NasarawaUnited , he slumped and died few minutes after a collision during the game today against @fckatsinaunited .. we pray that his gentle soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/gzVxJc6ru5 — GiantBrillarsFC (@BrillarsFc) March 8, 2020