LOSC-OL (1-0): la brillante victoire lilloise en chiffres

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 09:57 UTC
Victor Osimhen - LOSC Copyright -AFP
Sérieux tactiquement et plus entreprenant que l’OL, le LOSC a décroché ce weekend un succès primordial dans la course au podium (1-0). Quant aux Lyonnais, ils rechutent et semblent avoir perdu tout espoir de figurer dans le Top 3. >> LOSC-OL: le résumé complet de la rencontre

Retour en vidéo sur les statistiques de ce choc de la 28e journée de Ligue 1:

Demba Ba régale avec un but somptueux (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 17:35 UTC
Copyright -Demba Ba
A l’occasion de la 25e journée de la Super League Basaksehir est venu à bout Göztepe (0-3) pour garder ainsi la tête du championnat turc. Un succès acquis grâce à un Demba Ba des grands jours. L’international Sénégalais a été certainement l’Homme de ce match avec deux passes décisives et un but somptueux L’attaquant du club turc a ouvert le score grâce à une volée acrobatique magique. Un but exceptionnel qui a fait le tour de la Toile Régalez vous : Le Lion de la Teranga compte 11 buts cette saison toutes compétitions confondues. En pleine bourre, l’ancien joueur de Chelsea aura à cœur de retrouver la sélection sénégalaise >> Sénégal : Demba Ba ne ferme pas la porte à un retour

Côte d'Ivoire - Ligue 1 (J20) : le RCA consolide sa position

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 16:59 UTC
Le Racing club d’Abidjan a renoué avec la victoire, le dimanche 8 mars 2020, à l’ occasion de la 20è journée de Ligue 1, en infligeant à l’Africa sports d’Abidjan sa 3è défaite d’affilée. Grâce à leur succès face aux Aiglons (1-0), les Abidjanais consolident leur place de leader (38 points+8). Ils sont suivis du Football club San Pedro vainqueur de l’Association sportive Indénié (3-0). La formation portuaire totalise 35 points+5. Tenue en échec par le Sporting club de Gagnoa (1-1), l’Asec mimosas est 3è (34 points+13). Battue par SOL Football club d’Abobo (1-0), la Société omnipsorts de l’armée est 4è(33 points-7). Défaite par le Williamsville athletic club (1-2), l’Académie de football Amadou Diallo est 5è avec 32 points+6. Malgré sa chute devant l’Association sportive Tanda (0-1), l’Union sportive des clubs de Bassam est 6è (30 points+6). Les Etoiles du Gontougo sont 7ès en totalisant 30 points+2. L’ASI est 8è (27 points-1). Les Abobolais de SOL FC sont 9ès avec 27 points-1. L’Africa est 10è (23 points-8). Le Sporting est 11è avec 21 points-1. Tenu en échec par Issia Wazi(1-1), Bouaké Football club est 12è (19 points-4). Le WAC est 13è (15 points-16). Les indomptables d’Issia bouclent la marche avec 13 points-15. Tous les résultats de la 20è journée USCB-Tanda : 0-1 Sporting-Asec : 1-1 Issia-Bouaké FC : 1-1 AFAD-WAC : 1-2 SOL FC-SOA : 1-0 FC San Pedro-ASI : 3-0 RCA-Africa : 1-0 Classement à l’issue de la 20è journée 1er RCA 38 points+8 2è FC San Pedro 35 points+5 3è Asec 34 points+13 4è SOA 33 points-7 5è AFAD 32 points+6 6è USCB 30 points+6 7è Tanda 30 points+2 8è ASI 27 points-1 9è SOL FC 27 points-1 10è Africa 23 points-8 11è Sporting 21points-1 12è Bouaké FC 19 points-4 13è WAC 15 points-16 14è Issia 13 points-15

🔴FLASH: l’attaquant nigérian, Chieme Martins, décède en plein match !

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 16:38 UTC
Chieme Martins - Nasarawa United Copyright -AFP
Terrible nouvelle pour le football nigérian et africain. Le jeune attaquant de Nasarawa United, Chieme Martins, est décédé, dimanche 8 mars, des suites d'un malaise cardiaque survenu lors d’une rencontre comptant pour la 23e journée de la 1ère division nigériane (NPFL). Victime d'une crise cardiaque en plein match face à Katsina United (3-0), le jeune footballeur de 22 ans est décédé à l'hôpital régional de Dalhatu-Araf de Lafia (la capitale de l'État de Nassarawa, au Nigeria). Le prodige nigérian s'est écroulé au début de la seconde période, à la 46ème minute de jeu, suite à un contact anodin avec un joueur adverse… mais ne s’est jamais relevé. Il a été transporté aux urgences où le personnel soignant a tenté de le ranimer, mais en vain. Ce fait dramatique n’est pas sans nous rappeler les décès tragiques des braves camerounais Marc-Vivien Foé, le 26 juin 2003 lors de la Coupe des Confédérations, et plus récemment Patrick Ekeng, le 6 mai 2016 avec le Dinamo Bucarest. A lire aussi >> Ils sont décédés sur un terrain de football Voici la vidéo de ce drame. Attention les images peuvent choquer :

Côte d'Ivoire - Africa Sport : Toto Nobile "Je suis prêt à revenir à l’Africa"

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 16:34 UTC
L’ex-coach de la formation vert et rouge, Toto Nobile, depuis l’Italie, s’est confié à M. Gohourou. Le technicien qui a offert trois titres aux Aiglons (2007, 2008 et 2011) a profité de l’entretien accordé au journaliste ivoirien pour évoquer les difficultés de l’Africa sports d’Abidjan. Par ailleurs, il tacle les dirigeants de son ancien club. L’Africa sports connaît une saison difficile. Que pensez-vous de cette situation? Cette situation ne m’étonne guère. Je m’y attendais. En début de saison, l’Africa sports d’Abidjan a connu un problème organisationnel causé par le conflit Vagba-Bahi. Il y avait beaucoup de confusion dans le club. Cette atmosphère délétère a rejailli négativement sur les résultats de l’équipe. Que savez-vous de votre ancienne formation ? Je vis certes en Italie, mais je suis informé de tout ce qui se passe à l’Africa. Je suis toujours en contact avec certains dirigeants. Je sais que le club possède des joueurs de qualité. Cependant, les entraîneurs en font une mauvaise utilisation. Ne craignez-vous pas une descente des Aiglons en Ligue 2 ? Non, pas du tout. Malgré les difficultés, l’Africa restera en Ligue 1. Il va se maintenir. Il n’y a aucun doute là-dessus. Que faut-il faire pour permettre aux Vert et Rouge d’améliorer leur position au classement ? Il faut améliorer les conditions de travail des joueurs et des encadreurs. Par ailleurs, il est impératif que les techniciens puissent bien choisir les joueurs capables d’animer la tactique mise en place. Pensez-vous que les dirigeants de l’Africa jouent leur rôle ? Je pense qu’Alexis Vagba et Antoine Bahi doivent avoir un projet. Ils doivent décider de l’avenir du club. On ne peut pas gérer l’Africa comme un club de quartier. Les dirigeants aiglons ont l’obligation de faire avancer leur association sportive. Etes-vous prêt à revenir au sein du club vert et rouge ? Je suis prêt à revenir à l’Africa. A quelles conditions ? Je ne peux pas répondre à votre question parce que je ne connais pas l’état des finances du club. Je suis ouvert à la discussion. Si je peux aider l’Africa, je le ferai savoir. Pour entraîner l’équipe, je vais demander de meilleurs conditions de travail et surtout un terrain d’entraînement permanent. Quelles ambitions nourrissez-vous pour les Aiglons ? Pour ramener l’Africa au sommet de la hiérarchie du football ivoirien, où je l’avais laissé, il faudra investir dans la formation des jeunes talents. Quel message voudriez-vous adresser aux Membres associés très démobilisés par les mauvais résultats de l’équipe? Je demande aux Membres associés d’être très patients. Pour que l’Africa retrouve son lustre d’antan, ils devront faire des sacrifices. Je leur demande de soutenir les joueurs dans ces moments difficiles. C’est grâce à leur soutien que l’Africa ne descendra pas en Ligue 2.

Côte d'Ivoire - Ligue 2 : resultats de la 15e journée des poules A & B

Auteur: A. Jomni
09 mars 2020, 16:23 UTC
Les rencontres de la 15e journée du championnat national de football de ligue 2 de Côte d’Ivoire, disputées samedi, et dimanche, sur les stades homologués du pays ont donné les résultats suivants :  Poule A 15e journée Bafing 2- 2 Efym sewe 0-1 Adfca Cosmos 0-0 RFCA cosap 2-0 COK Stade 2-1 Jcat Rfc yakro 3-0 moosou Classement 1er Bafing 30pts +11 2e Rfc yakro 28pts+7 3e Stade 28pts+6 4e sewe 23pts+3 5e Efym 22pts+2 6e Cosap 21pts-1 7e Adfca 20pts+0 8e Cosmos 18pts-3 9e Rfc aboisso 16pts+0 10e Jcat 14pts-3 11e Moosou 12pts-10 12e Cok 11pts-11 Poule B Co bouafle 0-0 lys Stella 3-2 bingerville Songon 0- 1 denguele Mouna 5-2 adiake sirocco 0-1 fermier Siguilolo 1-0 esp bke Classement 1er Stella 33 pts+ 11 2e Denguele 27pts+7 3e Mouna 25pts+7 4e lys 23pts+6 5e Fermier 19pts+2 6e Bingerville 19pts+4 7e Songon 18pts-4 8e Esp bke 17pts+1 9e Siguilolo 17pts+1 10e Bouafle 17pts-6 11e Sirocco 15pts-2 12e Adiake 11pts-15
