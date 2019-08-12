Retour

Lloyd Palun signe à Guingamp

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 20:30 UTC
Guingamp va pouvoir compter sur un joueur habitué à la Ligue 1. L'En Avant a recruté Lloyd Palun. L'international gabonais passé par Nice arrive libre du Cercle Bruges.
Après deux saisons avec le Cercle Bruges, le latéral droit international gabonais Lloyd Palun (30 ans) revient en France. Sous réserve de la traditionnelle visite médicale, l’ancien joueur de Nice, qui est aussi passé par le Red Star, prend la direction de Guingamp. Un bail de deux ans attend le natif d’Arles, qui peut également évoluer en défense centrale ou à la récupération.
Italie : quadruplé de Romelu Lukaku pour ses débuts avec l'Inter Milan

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 21:35 UTC
Arrivé à l'Inter Milan il y a quelques jours, Romelu Lukaku a joué son premier match avec les Nerazzurri. L'attaquant de 26 ans a marqué un quadruplé pour son premier match avec le club italien. L'ancien attaquant des Red Devils s'est illustré pour sa première en marquant quatre buts. Le Belge n'a eu besoin d'aucun temps d'adaptation, pour se distinguer face au Virtus Bergame. L'Inter Milan s'est imposé face à la formation de quatrième division sur un score de huit buts à zéro.

Liverpool : le geste très classe de Mohamed Salah !

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 21:27 UTC
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool Copyright -AFP
L'attaquant égyptien, Mohamed Salah, a fait un geste classe envers d'un enfant de Liverpool. Louis Fowler, très jeune supporter des Reds de Liverpool, a vu la star égyptienne venir à son aide. Une histoire racontée par son beau-père Joe Cooper sur les réseaux sociaux, et rapidement devenue virale. "C'est la classe absolue de Mo. C'est Louis Fowler, le supporter de Liverpool âgé de onze ans. Il a vu la voiture de Salah, l'a poursuivi en courant et était inconscient après avoir frappé un lampadaire alors qu'il tentait de le suivre. Qu'est-ce qu'il a fait ? Il est revenu avec sa voiture pour voir s’il allait bien et a pris une photo avec lui", resitue-t-il, photo à l'appui du jeune homme avec le nez en sang et en compagnie du champion d'Europe 2019.

Ligue 2 : Samuel Eto’o, un invité de marque du Paris FC

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 20:51 UTC
Samuel Eto'o en visite au Paris FC Copyright -@Twitter LeParisien
L'attaquant camerounais, Samuel Eto'o, a rendu visite aux locaux du Paris FC pour discuter une collaboration entre le club parisien et sa fondation au Cameroun. « Je vais vous suivre et je reviendrai vous embêter cette saison… » Tout sourire, Samuel Eto'o quitte le « Groupe ADP - Centre d'entraînement Paris FC » ce lundi, comme le précise Le Parisien. Libre de tout engagement depuis son départ de Qatar SC, l'attaquant de 38 ans n'est pas venu négocier une dernière pige en Ligue 2. « On ne lui a rien proposé », rigole Pierre Dréossi, le manager général parisien. Eto'o a rencontré Jean-Luc Ruty, le directeur du centre de formation avant de discuter avec Pierre Dréossi. « On a plusieurs connaissances communes et Samuel nous a contactés, explique Pierre Dréossi. Il a mis en place une très belle fondation d'où sortiront des futurs internationaux camerounais. On va voir comment on peut travailler et collaborer avec lui. Pour le Paris FC, c'est une très bonne opportunité. L'idée de ce partenariat ne sera pas de prendre 5 ou 6 joueurs mais plutôt un très bon. Même si on veut mettre en avant les jeunes de la région parisienne, c'est toujours intéressant de s'ouvrir à l'étranger. Silas Wamangituka n'était pas un Parisien et on a vu que son passage avait été une réussite à tous les niveaux (NDLR : meilleur buteur la saison dernière, il va être vendu pour 6 à 8 M€). Ce été, on a aussi intégré dans notre centre de formation un jeune Gabonais qui nous a été conseillé par Pierre Aubameyang. »

Cristiano Ronaldo fait les louanges de Zinedine Zidane

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 20:30 UTC
Zidane - Ronaldo Copyright -AFP
Zinedine Zidane a entraîné Cristiano Ronaldo durant deux ans et demi et la star de la Juventus n'oublie pas son ex-coach, à qui il a rendu hommage dans une interview accordée à DAZN. "La confiance dont un joueur a besoin ne dépend pas que de lui, mais aussi des personnes autour, des joueurs, de l'entraîneur. Tu dois te sentir indispensable pour l'équipe et Zidane me faisait sentir spécial", a déclaré le joueur de la Vieille Dame. "Il m'aidait beaucoup. Je le répète, mais travailler avec lui fut une chance énorme, par son être, sa façon de parler, sa gestion du groupe et pour la manière dont il me gérait". "Il me disait : Cris, je te fais confiance, parce que celui qui ferait la différence, ce sera toi. "Je l'aurai toujours dans mon coeur", a expliqué le portugais, qui avait quitté Madrid presque au même moment que le coach français.

Mercato : Serge Aurier contacté par le Paris Saint-Germain

Auteur: Media365
12 août 2019, 20:17 UTC
Souffrant de manque de temps de jeu avec Tottenham, Serge Aurier serait dans le viseur de Leonardo, pour un retour à Paris, deux ans après son départ. Cela pourrait être le transfert le plus improbable de l'été. Parti il y a deux ans du PSG, un club où on se rappelle surtout de son incroyable vidéo de février 2016 sur Periscope, dans laquelle il avait insulté certains de ses coéquipiers ainsi que son entraîneur, Laurent Blanc, l'Ivoirien a été contacté par le club de la capitale. Aurier n'a joué que 8 matches de Premier League lors du dernier exercice. Le Daily Mail évoquait ce week-end la possibilité d’un retour à Paris, L’Equipe assure ce lundi que les deux parties ont bien échangé récemment.
