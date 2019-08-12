Lloyd Palun signe à Guingamp

Italie : quadruplé de Romelu Lukaku pour ses débuts avec l'Inter Milan
Match amical ce matin contre le Virtus Bergamo, victoire 8-0 avec un quadruplé de Lukaku ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/N53GfPorB3— Inter Milan FR (@InterMilanFRA) 11 août 2019
🇮🇹 Le quadruplé de Lukaku pour son premier match avec l'Inter ⚽⚽⚽⚽ ➡ https://t.co/fDkdX2ocWm pic.twitter.com/ka8mO3fZNc— After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) 12 août 2019
@MoSalah thank you for coming back to check on my boys after Louis KO’d himself trying to get a wave! He loves you so much and the pain went away instantly when you came to give them a hug. A nose reset worth well worth it he said. You are a top man and a true gent! #EgyptianKing pic.twitter.com/wrmHc4vxB9— Joe Cooper 🐺 (@joecooper93) 10 août 2019
Leonardo et Serge Aurier ont échangé au téléphone il y a quelques semaines et le Daily Mail a évoqué, ce dimanche, l'éventualité d'un retour de Serge Aurier au PSG https://t.co/LfjNKDq5ZD pic.twitter.com/ZQ2To7lWPE— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) 12 août 2019