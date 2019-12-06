🔴 Liverpool : nouvelle distinction pour Sadio Mané !

Auteur de trois réalisations et une passe décisive, le Sénégalais a permis aux Reds de poursuivre leur série de victoires en championnat Anglais.
« Je suis très heureux d’aider l’équipe, c’est un grand honneur pour moi. Cela a été des semaines merveilleuses pour moi et mes coéquipiers et nous devons continuer à avancer. Je tiens à remercier les fans, ainsi que tous ceux qui ont voté pour moi, je vous aime tous », a déclaré le joueur au site officiel du club.
