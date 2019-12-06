Retour

🔴 Liverpool : nouvelle distinction pour Sadio Mané !

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 20:37 UTC
Sadio Mané
Quatrième du classement du Ballon d'Or, Sadio Mané s'est consolé en étant élu meilleur joueur du mois en Premier League. Mérité pour un joueur qui a enflammé les compteurs lors du mois de novembre.

Auteur de trois réalisations et une passe décisive, le Sénégalais a permis aux Reds de poursuivre leur série de victoires en championnat Anglais.

« Je suis très heureux d’aider l’équipe, c’est un grand honneur pour moi. Cela a été des semaines merveilleuses pour moi et mes coéquipiers et nous devons continuer à avancer. Je tiens à remercier les fans, ainsi que tous ceux qui ont voté pour moi, je vous aime tous », a déclaré le joueur au site officiel du club.



Voir aussi

Georgina Rodriguez tacle Lionel Messi après son 6e Ballon d'Or

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 17:59 UTC
Georgina Rodriguez et Lionel Messi Copyright -OFC
La compagne de Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, a défendu son époux, après la nomination de Lionel Messi en tant que Ballo d'Or pour la sixième fois de son histoire. «Tu n’as pas peur des défis, tu quittes ta zone de confort et tu continues à te surpasser et à montrer au monde entier ce que signifie être le numéro 1 », a-t-elle écrit sur Instagram. « Incomparable, imparable, courageux, anticonformiste. Il y a les chiffres et les titres, et de tout ça tu es le protagoniste avec les meilleurs résultats comme : la Ligue des Nations, la Coupe d’Italie, le championnat de Serie A, le meilleur joueur de la série.. Tu es l’inspiration du football et du sport pour des millions et des millions de personnes ».
 
Incomparable, Imparable, valiente, inconformista. Existen las cifras y los títulos, de todo ello eres protagonista con los mejores resultados, como: la Liga de las Naciones, la Copa de Italia, el Campeonato de la Serie A, Mejor Jugador de la Serie A, entre otros. Pero afortunadamente ni los premios ni los títulos únicamente hablan por ti, aunque los tengas a montones. Lo que mejor habla de ti eres tú mismo, tu pasión, tu hambre de superación, tu compañerismo, porque eres inspiración del Fútbol y del Deporte para millones y millones de personas. No te asustan los retos, sales de tu zona de confort y sigues superándote y mostrando al mundo cómo es ser el número 1. Te amo❤️⚽🥇🏆🌟 @cristiano #legend #cr7 #cristianoronaldo

Ligue 1 : Montpellier blinde Ambroise Oyongo

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 17:03 UTC
Le MHSC a officialisé jeudi la prolongation de contrat de son défenseur-latéral camerounais, sans donner de détails sur son nouveau bail. Initialement lié à Montpellier jusqu’en 2022, Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo a prolongé jeudi son contrat en faveur du MHSC. Le club héraultais n’a dévoilé aucun détail sur le nouveau bail du latéral gauche camerounais (28 ans, 36 sélections). « On essaie de continuer à préserver l’équipe pour la saison prochaine. On travaille aujourd’hui pour conserver notre ossature, Ambroise en fait partie », s’est félicité Laurent Nicollin, le président du MHSC. Ainsi donc, le club héraultais compte sur le Lion Indomptable sur le long terme. Avec 39 matchs de Ligue 1 dans les jambes depuis le début de la saison dernière, l’ancien pensionnaire de l’Impact Montréal, champion d’Afrique 2017 se réjouit d’avoir le soutien de sa direction : « Je suis très heureux. Cela fait vraiment plaisir. C’est une marque de confiance de la part du club. Maintenant, c’est à moi de rendre cette confiance par mes performances ».

FC Barcelone : nouvelle distinction pour Lionel Messi

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 16:46 UTC
Lionel Messi Copyright -@LaLiga
Désigné Ballon d'Or pour la sixième fois de sa carrière, lundi dernier, lors de la cérémonie organisée par France Football à Paris, Lionel Messi vient de recevoir une nouvelle distinction. En effet, la Pulga a été élu meilleur joueur du mois en Espagne, sans grande surprise puisqu'il a marqué 4 buts et a livré une passe décisive e, 3 matches joués lors du mois de novembre. Une nouvelle distinction pour la Pulga qui ne compte pas s'arrêter là et vise encore et encore les titres. A lire aussi >> Barcelone : Messi n'a pas l'intention de s'arrêter tout de suite

LDC : Le Raja Casablanca enfonce l'AS Vita Club à Kinshasa (0-1)

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 16:20 UTC
Le Raja Casablanca est allé s'imposer sur le terrain de l'AS Vita Club (1-0), vendredi pour le compte de la 2eme journée de la Ligue des Champions.
Le match des battus de la première journée du groupe D entre l'AS Vita Club et le Raja Casablanca a tourné à l'avantage des Marocains (0-1), ce vendredi après-midi à Kinshasa. Le but victorieux a été signé par Soufiane Rahimi. Malgré une nette domination territoriale avec une possession de balle proche des deux tiers, les hôtes ont par trop manqué d'efficacité. Déjà battus par la JS Kabylie la semaine dernière, les Dauphins Noirs de Florent Ibenge voient déjà leur situation se compliquer. Leurs adversaires du jour se reviennent provisoirement à la hauteur des leaders du groupe, l'Espérance de Tunis et la JSK, qui s'affrontent dans la soirée.

PSG : Pas de Marquinhos à Montpellier

Auteur: Rafik Zoghlami
06 décembre 2019, 16:06 UTC
Marquinhos fêtera samedi un heureux événement, plutôt que de faire le déplacement avec le PSG à Montpellier.
Pour le compte de la 17e journée de la Ligue 1, le PSG défie Montpellier samedi à la Mosson. Pour ce déplacement en terre héraultaise, les champions de France seront sérieusement amoindris. Outre les absents sur blessure que sont Ander Herrera et Marco Verratti, il y a aussi la défection de dernière minute de Marquinhos. Ce dernier a obtenu l’autorisation pour ne pas participer à ce match. Avec sa femme, il attend un heureux évènement.

Le Brésilien, qui a participé à 13 matchs de championnat cette saison, n’a pas pris part à l’entrainement collectif ce vendredi. Il sera donc au côté de son épouse pour la naissance de son deuxième enfant et retrouvera ensuite ses coéquipiers. Logiquement, il devrait être de la partie mercredi prochain à l’occasion de la dernière sortie en phase des poules de la Ligue des Champions contre le Galatasaray.

Un milieu du PSG fortement décimé


Face au MHSC, Tuchel aura donc à se creuser les méninges pour composer une équipe compétitive, et plus particulièrement un milieu qui tient la route. Et sa tâche sera encore plus compliquée en cas de forfait d’Idrissa Gueye. Le Sénégalais était incertain vendredi. Il y a quelques jours, le technicien allemand avait confié qu’il redoutait beaucoup de nouvelles blessures. Il n’a visiblement pas fallu attendre longtemps pour voir sa crainte justifiée.
