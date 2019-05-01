Lionel Messi (FC Barcelone) a marqué son 600eme but

Auteur d'un doublé lors du choc de mercredi soir contre Liverpool, Lionel Messi, l'attaquant international argentin du Barça, a marqué son... 600eme but en club.



⚽ #Messi600 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8sI0liDx5S



— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 1 mai 2019



🔵🔴 Leo Messi has now scored 6⃣0⃣0⃣ goals for Barcelona! 👏👏👏#UCL | @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/gjULVdESfq

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 1 mai 2019



26 - Lionel Messi now has 26 goals in 33 appearances against English clubs in the Champions League; no player has more against teams from a particular country in the competition's history (level with Cristiano Ronaldo v German clubs). Unstoppable. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/FuuNxeCMHq

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 1 mai 2019



3 - Lionel Messi is only the second player to score against three different English clubs in the same Champions League season (Spurs, Man Utd and Liverpool), after Thomas Muller in 2013-14 (Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd). Difference. #FCBLIV pic.twitter.com/CtjLs9VJyP

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 1 mai 2019