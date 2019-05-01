Retour

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelone) a marqué son 600eme but

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 21:00 UTC
Auteur d'un doublé lors du choc de mercredi soir contre Liverpool, Lionel Messi, l'attaquant international argentin du Barça, a marqué son... 600eme but en club.
Après une ouverte du score de Luis Suarez, c’est l’inévitable Lionel Messi qui s’est chargé de faire exploser Liverpool en demi-finale aller de la Ligue des Champions, mercredi soir. Avec son 125eme doublé en carrière, l’attaquant international argentin permet au Barça de prendre une sérieuse option sur la qualification pour la finale, et le natif de Rosario vient tout simplement d’atteindre la barre des 600 buts en club (toutes compétitions confondues), lui qui avait ouvert son compteur il y a quatorze ans jour pour jour face à Albacete. Seul Raul (33) a marqué contre plus d'adversaires différents en C1 que la Pulga (32), auteur de ses 2 premiers buts contre les Reds en trois confrontations.







LDC UEFA: le FC Barcelone assomme Liverpool et met un pied en finale !

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 21:01 UTC
Lionel Messi - FC Barcelone Copyright -AFP
Le FC Barcelone s’est largement imposé (3-0) face à Liverpool mercredi soir, en demi-finale aller de la Ligue des Champions. Efficaces à défaut d’être tout le temps brillants, les Blaugrana s’en sont notamment remis à un doublé de Lionel Messi pour mettre un pas et demi en finale. Cette demi-finale aller entre le FC Barcelone et Liverpool était clairement une affiche digne d’une très belle finale de Ligue des Champions. Mais après les 90 premières minutes, c’est le Barça qui y a mis un pied et demi, alors les Reds ont presque dit adieu à leur rêve d’atteindre ce stade de la compétition pour la deuxième année de rang. Ultra efficaces après avoir fermé le jeu pendant une bonne partie de la seconde période, les hommes d’Ernesto Valverde ont frappé fort dans le dernier quart d’heure, grâce à un doublé de Lionel Messi. Un but chanceux et un autre somptueux pour atteindre les 600 réalisations avec les Blaugrana. Et toucher du doigt la fin de saison dont rêve tout un club. Plus d’infos à suivre…

Ligue des Champions : Un Barcelone réaliste punit Liverpool et fait un grand pas vers la finale

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 19:03 UTC
Le FC Barcelone s’est largement imposé (3-0) face à Liverpool mercredi soir, en demi-finale aller de la Ligue des Champions. Efficaces à défaut d’être tout le temps brillants, les Blaugrana s’en sont notamment remis à un doublé de Lionel Messi pour mettre un pas et demi en finale.

Le debrief


Cette demi-finale aller entre le FC Barcelone et Liverpool était clairement une affiche digne d’une très belle finale de Ligue des Champions. Mais après les 90 premières minutes, c'est le Barça qui y a mis un pied et demi, alors les Reds ont presque dit adieu à leur rêve d’atteindre ce stade de la compétition pour la deuxième année de rang. Ultra efficaces après avoir fermé le jeu pendant une bonne partie de la seconde période, les hommes d’Ernesto Valverde ont frappé fort dans le dernier quart d’heure, grâce à un doublé de Lionel Messi. Un but chanceux et un autre somptueux pour atteindre les 600 réalisations avec les Blaugrana. Et toucher du doigt la fin de saison dont rêve tout un club.

Plus d'infos à suivre...

OM : Super Mario fête le résultat d’un courtisan

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 18:41 UTC
Ciblé pour le Mercato d’été, Mario Balotelli, l'attaquant international italien de l'OM, se félicite du retour de Brescia en Serie A.
Grâce à sa victoire de mercredi contre Ascoli (1-0), Brescia est officiellement de retour en Serie A. Relégués à l’étage inférieur au terme de la saison 2010-11, les Lombards vont enfin effectuer leur grand retour parmi l’élite, et c’est une nouvelle qui ne laisse pas indifférent Mario Balotelli, qui a été formé à Lumezzane dans la province de… Brescia avant de prendre la direction de l’Inter Milan. Via un message publié sur les réseaux sociaux, l’attaquant marseillais se réjouit de la performance des troupes de Fabio Corini. Avec ce résultat, le club du président Massimo Cellino va pouvoir préparer son Mercato d’été et… Super Mario ferait justement partie des priorités. Alors que les Phocéens se trainent à la 6eme place de Ligue 1, la formation entraînée par Fabio Corini pourrait essayer de s’engouffrer dans la brèche, même si le salaire de l’international italien devrait être problématique. « Mon contrat se termine à la fin de l’année, a indiqué il y a quelques semaines le buteur olympien dans un entretien accordé à La Provence. Après, on va discuter. J’ai dit à mon agent que j’étais bien ici. J’ai envie de rester. Mon envie de rester est là, je veux rester. Après, c’est différent si tu joues la Ligue des Champions ou la Ligue Europa. (…) C’est pour ça que je veux tout faire pour finir deuxième ou troisième. » Ça n’en prend pas le chemin…














Voir cette publication sur Instagram




















SERIE A!!!! #finalmente #bravissimi👏🏾 @la_brescia_ultras  @brescia_calcio 💥💫🌪🎂🎊🎈🎉


Une publication partagée par Mario Balotelli🇮🇹👨‍👧‍👦🦁 (@mb459) le




Luis Suarez et Lionel Messi lancent le Barça contre Liverpool [vidéo]

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 18:15 UTC
Grâce à une réalisation de Luis Suarez, le FC Barcelone a pris les devants lors du choc de mercredi soir contre Liverpool (demi-finale aller de Ligue Europa). Une ouverture du score qui a été suivie d'un doublé de l'inévitable Lionel Messi.



Mesut Özil évoque son avenir avec Arsenal

Auteur: Media365
01 mai 2019, 18:10 UTC
Sous contrat jusqu'en juin 2021, le meneur de jeu allemand Mesut Özil assure que son avenir se situe toujours avec Arsenal.
Lié jusqu’en juin 2021 avec Arsenal, le meneur de jeu allemand Mesut Özil (30 ans) n’a pas l’air pressé de faire ses valises. Auteur de cinq buts cette saison en Premier League, l’ancien joueur du Real Madrid, qui est aussi passé par Brême et Schalke, s’est confié dans un entretien accordé à Sky Sports : « Absolument, je veux rester. J’ai encore deux ans dans mon contrat. Je ne sais pas pour après, mais il me reste deux ans. J’ai 30 ans maintenant, j’ai encore des années devant moi. Bien sûr, c’est au club de décider aussi, mais j’ai deux ans ici. Après ça, je ne sais pas ce qui se passera ».

