Ligue des champions : Génération Foot fait chuter Zamalek

Hakim Ziyech named as @eredivisie Player of the Month (August) 🏆



Achievements of Ziyech @AFCAjax:

💪 4 goals & 1 assist

⚽ 352 ball touches

📊 13 chances created



Read more: https://t.co/ll8XvaEkQ6 #eredivisie #ajax #ziyech pic.twitter.com/7pkcps2ARf