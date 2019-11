Ligue : Bahoken marque, Chedjou monte, Oyongo cale

💫 Former #CelticFC player and 2019 Ballon D'or nominee, @VirgilvDijk took the time to share memories of @ScottBrown8 in his new DVD...



So much love for the captain! 💚



\o/ Broony. Captain. Leader. Legend. \o/



OUT NOW! ➡️ https://t.co/WPFyudeOSo pic.twitter.com/5fFp5qcj40