Ligue 2 : Lens a convaincu Gillet

Roman Abrahmovic ne veut pas se casser la tête pour trouver le nouvel homme du banc des blues. Car ,il a vite fait de puiser dans la réserve des icônes de Chelsea. Et Franck Lampard qui officie depuis seulement une saison comme manager est l'élu selon son cœur. Même si la signature du buteur de l'histoire des blues n'est pas encore officielle , tous les médias britanniques sont unanimes sur sa venue. D'ailleurs, les tractations vont bon train entre les dignitaires de Derby Country désireux de garder leur coach sur le "long terme " et ceux de Chelsea pour boucler l'affaire.Un retour qui pourrait être fort profitable à Didier Drogba. Tant son complice avec qui il a remporté 3 Premier League et une UEFA Ligue des Champions le veut dans son équipe. L'ex emblématique buteur et capitaine des éléphants est annoncé au poste de coach adjoint chargé des attaquants.Le champion d'Europe 2015 a été d'ailleurs très ravi de savoir son ami et ex coéquipier comme choix des dirigeants. "Je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Il s’est bien débrouillé avec Derby, vous savez, il a amené l’équipe en finale des play-offs et je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Alors il ne sera jamais prêt, alors? Doit-il attendre d’avoir 40 ou 50 ans pour être prêt? Je pense que cela dépend de votre expérience et de votre désir de réussir et de le faire. S’il se sent prêt, je ne pense pas que ce soit trop tôt. "a t-il indiqué dans les colonnes de Sun.Pour joindre les faits aux mots ,Didier Drogba et Frank Lampard ont eu un entretien le lundi dernier,selon le media britannique the sun . Coiffé d’une casquette et d’une veste noire, l'ivoirien a été aperçu en compagnie de Lampard à Walton Street au nord de King’s Road. Fort heureux de retrouver son 'meilleur fournisseur de but ' comme il aime l'appeler , l'anglais auteur de 13 saisons sous la tunique de Chelsea a profité pour sans aucun doute présenter le projet et sceller leur future collaboration.En plus de Didier Drogba, le patronyme de Petr Cech est avancé au poste Directeur Technique. Par ailleurs, Frank Lampard souhaite continuer avec Jody Morris, son actuel numéro 2 à Derby et Shay Given l’entraîneur des gardiens de but.Toutefois, John Terry, actuel manager adjoint à Aston Villa et une des légendes de Chelsea ne figure pas parmi les grands noms cités. Une rencontre décisive entre patron des blues et son ancien milieu de 40 ans est annoncée depuis ce mardi dans le sud de la France.Frank y est en vacances à l'instar de Roman Abramovich qui est à Saint Tropez( sud France) avec son yacht.Les futures heures nous diront davantage.