Retour

Ligue 2 : Lens a convaincu Gillet

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 16:10 UTC
Venu l’été dernier pour se relancer après une expérience en Grèce, Guillaume Gillet n’avait signé qu’un contrat d’une saison en espérant une montée en Ligue 1.
Lens est passé tout près d’un retour dans l’élite, mais a échoué contre Dijon en barrage. Malgré tout, le milieu de terrain belge a décidé de prolonger son contrat chez les Sang et Or. A 35 ans, il disputera donc une deuxième saison dans le nord de la France, et toujours en Ligue 2. « Je suis très heureux de prolonger mon aventure avec le Racing, a réagi l’intéressé sur le site du RCL. J'avais un goût d'inachevé en fin de saison dernière et j'avais l'impression de devoir encore donner pour ce club. Je savais où je mettais les pieds en arrivant l'été dernier et je n'ai pas été déçu, cela a même dépassé mes espérances. Ce club a tout pour réussir et je pense pouvoir apporter ma pierre à l'édifice. » La durée du nouveau bail n’a pas été communiquée, mais elle devrait être d’une seule année supplémentaire.

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Ligue 2 : Lens a convaincu Gillet

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 16:10 UTC
Venu l’été dernier pour se relancer après une expérience en Grèce, Guillaume Gillet n’avait signé qu’un contrat d’une saison en espérant une montée en Ligue 1.
Lens est passé tout près d’un retour dans l’élite, mais a échoué contre Dijon en barrage. Malgré tout, le milieu de terrain belge a décidé de prolonger son contrat chez les Sang et Or. A 35 ans, il disputera donc une deuxième saison dans le nord de la France, et toujours en Ligue 2. « Je suis très heureux de prolonger mon aventure avec le Racing, a réagi l’intéressé sur le site du RCL. J'avais un goût d'inachevé en fin de saison dernière et j'avais l'impression de devoir encore donner pour ce club. Je savais où je mettais les pieds en arrivant l'été dernier et je n'ai pas été déçu, cela a même dépassé mes espérances. Ce club a tout pour réussir et je pense pouvoir apporter ma pierre à l'édifice. » La durée du nouveau bail n’a pas été communiquée, mais elle devrait être d’une seule année supplémentaire.

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

CAN 2019 : le Nigeria enfonce la Guinée et vole vers les huitièmes !

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 16:30 UTC
Le Nigeria s’impose 1-0 et réalise un carton plein. 6 points en deux matches, les Super Eagles sont en tête du groupe B et ne peuvent plus être délogés de la première ou de la deuxième place. Les hommes de Gernot Rohr sont les premiers à se qualifier pour les huitièmes de finale. Plus d'informations à venir...

CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 1ère journée

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 15:58 UTC
K. Diatta - Z.Anguissa - I. Bennacer Copyright -OFC
Débutée vendredi dernier, la première journée de la phase de groupes de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2019 s’est achevée ce mardi par le match nul des Black Stars du Ghana face aux Ecureuils du Bénin (2-2). Au total, douze rencontres ont été disputées dans cette 32ème édition de la CAN à l’issue desquelles les "men of the match" (hommes du match) ont été désignés par les spécialistes de l’instance dirigeante du football africain CAF. En voici la liste complète :

1) Mahmoud Alaa (Egypte) vs Zimbabwe (1-0)

2) Emmanuel Okwi (Ouganda) vs RD Congo (2-0)

3) Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria) vs Burundi (1-0)

4) Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagscar) vs Guinée (2-2)

5) Mbark Boussoufa (Maroc) vs Namibie (1-0)

6) Krepin Diatta (Sénégal) vs Tanzanie (2-0)

7) Ismael Bennacer (Algerie) vs Kenya (2-0)

8) Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Afrique du Sud (1-0)

9) Wahbi Khazri (Tunisie) vs Angola (1-1)

10) Abdoulay Diaby (Mali) vs Mauritanie (4-1)

11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Guinée-Bissau (2-0)

12) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) vs Bénin (2-2)

>> CAN 2019: l’équipe type de la première journée
>> CAN 2019: Le classement à l'issue de la 1ère journée
>> CAN 2019: le classement des buteurs

Chelsea : Drogba adjoint de Lampard ?

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 14:41 UTC
Copyright -AFP
Grand favori dans la succession de Maurizio Sarri éjecté de Chelsea pour la Juventus , Frank Lampard aurait fait de Didier Drogba son adjoint pour son retour à Stamford Bridge comme manager.Les deux hommes ont déjà fixé les balises de leur futures collaboration lors d'un déjeuner le lundi dernier . Roman Abrahmovic ne veut pas se casser la tête pour trouver le nouvel homme du banc des blues. Car ,il a vite fait de puiser dans la réserve des icônes de Chelsea. Et Franck Lampard qui officie depuis seulement une saison comme manager est l'élu selon son cœur. Même si la signature du buteur  de l'histoire des blues n'est pas encore officielle , tous les médias britanniques sont unanimes sur sa venue. D'ailleurs, les tractations vont bon train entre les dignitaires de Derby Country désireux de garder leur coach sur le "long terme " et ceux de Chelsea pour boucler l'affaire.Un retour qui pourrait être fort profitable à Didier Drogba. Tant son complice avec qui il a remporté 3 Premier League et une UEFA Ligue des Champions le veut dans son équipe. L'ex emblématique buteur et capitaine des éléphants est annoncé au poste de coach adjoint chargé des attaquants.Le champion d'Europe 2015 a été d'ailleurs très ravi de savoir son ami et ex coéquipier comme choix des dirigeants. "Je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Il s’est bien débrouillé avec Derby, vous savez, il a amené l’équipe en finale des play-offs et je pense que c’est une très bonne option pour le club. Alors il ne sera jamais prêt, alors? Doit-il attendre d’avoir 40 ou 50 ans pour être prêt? Je pense que cela dépend de votre expérience et de votre désir de réussir et de le faire. S’il se sent prêt, je ne pense pas que ce soit trop tôt. "a t-il indiqué dans les colonnes de Sun. Drogba et Lampard se sont vus Pour joindre les faits aux mots ,Didier Drogba et Frank Lampard ont eu un entretien le lundi dernier,selon le media britannique the sun . Coiffé d’une casquette et d’une veste noire, l'ivoirien a été aperçu en compagnie de Lampard à Walton Street au nord de King’s Road. Fort heureux de retrouver son 'meilleur fournisseur de but ' comme il aime l'appeler , l'anglais auteur de 13 saisons sous la tunique de Chelsea a profité pour sans aucun doute présenter le projet et sceller leur future collaboration.En plus de Didier Drogba, le patronyme de Petr Cech est avancé au poste Directeur Technique. Par ailleurs, Frank Lampard souhaite continuer avec Jody Morris, son actuel numéro 2 à Derby et Shay Given l’entraîneur des gardiens de but.Toutefois, John Terry, actuel manager adjoint à Aston Villa et une des légendes de Chelsea ne figure pas parmi les grands noms cités. Une rencontre décisive entre patron des blues et son ancien milieu de 40 ans est annoncée depuis ce mardi dans le sud de la France.Frank y est en vacances à l'instar de Roman Abramovich qui est à Saint Tropez( sud France) avec son yacht.Les futures heures nous diront davantage.

Orange Football Club: l’équipe type de la première journée de la CAN 2019

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 14:36 UTC
Copyright -OFC
Quelques grosses claques et une flopée de résultats serrés, la première journée de la phase de poules de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations 2019 a livré son lot de surprises et de rebondissements.
>> CAN 2019: résultats et classements à l'issue de la 1ère journée
La rédaction d'Orange Football Club vous propose ainsi un tour d’horizon des joueurs qui sont sortis du rang lors de cette première levée de la compétition suprême du football africain à travers sa traditionnelle équipe type. On découvre ainsi une formation résolument offensive, organisée en un atypique 3-4-3 à même de mettre en exergue les performances exceptionnelles d’attaquants africains éprouvés particulièrement prolifiques lors des douze premières rencontres de la compétition (26 buts signés, soit une moyenne de 2,16 buts par match).
>> CAN 2019: le classement des buteurs
Dresser une telle composition n’a pas été une tâche aisée vu la qualité et les performances des prétendants. Il en résulte un onze forcément subjectif qui n’a pas manqué de faire débat au sein de la rédaction, mais qui regroupe quelques-uns des meilleurs joueurs de ce début de tournoi en Egypte. Ci-après l’équipe type de la première journée de la CAN 2019 : Gardien de but : Yassine Bounou (Maroc) Défenseurs : Kalidou Koulibaly (Sénégal) Yaya Banana (Cameroun) Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) Milieux de terrain : Krépin Diatta (Sénégal) Adama "Noss" Traoré (Mali) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) Mickaël Poté (Bénin) Attaquants : Farouk Miya (Ouganda) Sory Kaba (Guinée) Riyad Mahrez (Algérie)

CAN 2019 - Côte d'Ivoire : Ibrahim Karama " Nous irons le plus loin possible "

Auteur: Media365
26 juin 2019, 14:21 UTC
Ibrahim Kamara - Côte d'Ivoire Copyright -AFP
Présent au Caire pour disputer la CAN 2019, Ibrahim Kamara lors de sa dernière conférence de presse a donné le ton en affichant l'objectif de ses poulains lors de cette CAN  . Double championne d'Afrique ,la sélection ivoirienne part à la conquête d'une troisième couronne sur les bords du Nil. Et même si , le groupe des éléphants est composé de jeune , il ne faut surtout pas s'imaginer qu'ils n'ont pas la pleine conscience de leur mission en Égypte. Celle de défendre valablement les couleurs ivoiriennes et d'aller le plus loin possible dans cette compétition. Un challenge dont est bien conscient le sélectionneur Ibrahim Kamara." On vient avec une équipe jeune, faire honneur à notre pays et donner le maximum pour aller le plus loin possible" a t-il déclaré au cours de cette  conférence de presse . Puis de poursuivre en mettant en avant l'honneur du pays." Le plus important c'est de représenter dignement le pays. Après nous avons une bonne équipe qui a du talent mais qui est jeune. Il faudra prendre match après match et essayer de faire honneur à la Côte d'Ivoire" a t-il déclaré . La Cote d'Ivoire qui évolue dans la poule D disputera son deuxième match de poule le vendredi 28 juin prochain face au Maroc après un premier match soldé par un victoire sur les Bafanas Bafanas de l'Afrique du Sud .
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.