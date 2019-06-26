Ligue 2 : Lens a convaincu Gillet

Guillaume #Gillet a prolongé son aventure au #RCLens.#mercato #lensoispourtoujours pic.twitter.com/nlEs3HVFrF
— Racing club de Lens (@RCLens) 26 juin 2019
CAN 2019 : le Nigeria enfonce la Guinée et vole vers les huitièmes !
STATS | Voici les stats du match ! Quel joueur vous a fait la plus forte impression ? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/oix6q9O9cO— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019
[#CAN2019] NIGÉRIA🇳🇬 1-0 🇬🇳GUINÉE⏱ FIN DU MATCH ! ⚽️ Omeruo Le Nigéria se rapproche de la qualification pour les 8es !#NIGGUI pic.twitter.com/g7xHPa54FR — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) 26 juin 2019
[#CAN2019] NIGÉRIA🇳🇬 1-0 🇬🇳GUINÉE⚽️ BUUUUUUUUUUUUUUT D’OMERUO !#NIGGUI pic.twitter.com/ZLmhWPzatG — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) 26 juin 2019
CAN 2019: les douze meilleurs joueurs de la 1ère journée
1) Mahmoud Alaa (Egypte) vs Zimbabwe (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 M. Alaa est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#EGYZIM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/h3yNd8NKCu— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 21 juin 2019
2) Emmanuel Okwi (Ouganda) vs RD Congo (2-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, @EmmanuelOkwi est le Total Man of the Match !#CODUGA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/62TTip6yvL— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
3) Wilfried Ndidi (Nigeria) vs Burundi (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, @Ndidi25 a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#NGABDI #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/0zE3RVTGj7— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
4) Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagscar) vs Guinée (2-2)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match d'A. Andrianantenaina, élu Total Man of the Match !#GUIMAD #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/OZ8zIr27N6— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 22 juin 2019
5) Mbark Boussoufa (Maroc) vs Namibie (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 M. Boussoufa est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#MARNAM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/5TDrKvY5a7— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
6) Krepin Diatta (Sénégal) vs Tanzanie (2-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, K. Diatta est le Total Man of the Match !#SENTAN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/EkcZZ66VIP— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
7) Ismael Bennacer (Algerie) vs Kenya (2-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, I. Bennacer a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#ALGKEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Idrqi9B7ge— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 23 juin 2019
8) Serge Aurier (Côte d'Ivoire) vs Afrique du Sud (1-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de @Serge_aurier, élu Total Man of the Match !#CIVRSA #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/x98yP56HgY— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
9) Wahbi Khazri (Tunisie) vs Angola (1-1)
#TotalAFCON2019 W. Khazri est le Total Man of the Match, bravo !#TUNANG #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/fXiKneOSY4— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
10) Abdoulay Diaby (Mali) vs Mauritanie (4-1)
#TotalAFCON2019 Le jury a choisi, A. Diaby est le Total Man of the Match !#MLIMTN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/PdF1t7ka90— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 24 juin 2019
11) André Zambo Anguissa (Cameroun) vs Guinée-Bissau (2-0)
#TotalAFCON2019 Après sa superbe performance, A. Anguissa a été élu Total Man of the Match. Félicitations !#CMRGNB #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/I4A0v7CEGL— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 25 juin 2019
12) Jordan Ayew (Ghana) vs Bénin (2-2)
#TotalAFCON2019 Quel match de J. Ayew, élu Total Man of the Match !#GHABEN #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/Ja1UmZrs7G— CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 25 juin 2019