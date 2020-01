Ligue 1 : Monaco tient en échec le PSG grâce à Slimani

🇩🇿 Islam Slimani in #Ligue1 this season:



👕 13 appearances

📋 11 starts

⚽️ 7 goals

🎯 8 assists



Directly involved in 15 goals in just 11 starts, an incredible stat. To think that some fans were laughing at Monaco for signing him in the summer. pic.twitter.com/oGa5Qkgzqi