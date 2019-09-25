Retour

Liga : Une élongation pour Messi

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 17:49 UTC
Sorti à la mi-temps du match entre Barcelone et Villarreal mardi soir (2-1), Lionel Messi souffre d’une élongation à l’adducteur de la cuisse gauche.
Vingt-quatre heures après la courte victoire du FC Barcelone contre Villarreal (2-1), le club catalan s’est fendu d’un bref communiqué médical pour donner des nouvelles de Lionel Messi. Le capitaine du Barça, blessé à la cuisse gauche, est sorti à la mi-temps face au sous-marin jaune. Il souffre d’une élongation de l’adducteur de cette cuisse gauche, mais aucune durée d’indisponibilité n’est encore donnée par le champion d’Espagne en titre, qui prévient juste que l’absence de Messi dépendra de « l’évolution » de sa blessure. Il est toutefois peu probable de voir l’Argentin sur la pelouse de Getafe samedi (16h00).

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 17:49 UTC
Cameroun : Conceiçao convoque sa première liste de Lions

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 16:27 UTC
Cameroun
A peine arrivé au pays des Lions Indomptables, le nouveau sélectionneur de l’équipe nationale vient de rendre publique sa première liste de joueurs en vue du match amical qui va opposer son groupe à la Tunisie le 12 octobre prochain Dans cette liste de 25 joueurs, on retrouve le gros du contingent qui a disputé la dernière Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) en Egyptienne. Seuls les noms de Jacques Zoua, Idriss Carlos Kameni, Armel Kana-Biyik, Joël Tagueu et Yaya Banana manquent à l’appel. Le nouvel encadrement technique des Lions Indomptables s’est donc appuyé sur la dernière liste de Clarence Seedorf. Par contre, on note la convocation de jeunes Lions aux crocs bien aiguisés comme Ignatius Ganago de l’OGC Nice.   La liste de Toni Conceiçao Gardiens Onana Andre  (Ajax Amsterdam) Ondoa Ebogo Joseph Fabrice  (Kv Oostende) Omossola Mejo  Simon  (Coton Sport) Défenseurs Nyom  Allan   (Getafe) Fai Collins       Ngoran (Standard de Liège) Onguene   Jerome Junior (Rb Salzbourg) Ngadeu Ngadjui  Michael    (La Gantoise) Moukoudi   Harold (As St Etienne) Bong  Thomas Gaetan  (Brighton & Albion) Oyongo Bitolo  Ambroise  (Montpellier) Dawa Tchakonte   Joyskim    (Mariupol) Milieux          Fuchs  Jeando Pourrat    (Maccabi Haifa) Zambo Anguissa   Andre Frank    (Villarreal Cf) Kunde Malong Pierre   (Mainz) Mandjeck   Georges Constant  (Slavia Prague) Djoum Gilles Arnaud  (Al- Read) Kaptoum  Wilfrid (Real Betis) Dingome  Tristian  (Reims) Attaquants Bahoken   Stephane   (Sco Angers) Bassogog Mounang  Christian   (Henan Jianye) Choupo-Moting  Eric Maxim     (PSG) Nsame Jean Pierre  (Young Boys Bern) Toko Ekambi  Karl (Villarreal Cf) Moumi Ngamaleu   Brice Nicolas  (Young Boys Bern) Ganago  Ignatius  (OGC Nice) Liste D’attente Ntep De Madiba  Paul Georges   (Kayseri Spor) Salli  Edgar  (ACS Sepsi Osk) Castelletto  Jean Charles  (Stade Brestois 29) Eboa Eboa Felix (EA Guingamp)

Mbe Soh, Kurzawa et Kimpembe titulaires : Les compos de PSG - Reims / L1 (J7)

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 16:05 UTC
Le Paris Saint-Germain est opposé à Reims ce mercredi soir (21h00) en clôture de la 7eme journée de Ligue 1. Voici les compositions des deux équipes.
Le Paris Saint-Germain est opposé à Reims ce mercredi soir (21h00) en clôture de la 7eme journée de Ligue 1. Voici les compositions des deux équipes :

PSG : Navas - Mbe Soh, A.Diallo, Kimpembe (cap), Kurzawa - Paredes, A.Herrera, Bernat - Sarabia, Choupo-Moting, Neymar
Remplaçants : Rico (g), Meunier, Marquinhos, Kouassi, Aouchiche, Di Maria, Kalimuendo-Muinga
Entraîneur : T.Tuchel

Reims : Rajkovic - Foket, Disasi, Abdelhamid (cap), Konan - Munetsi, Chavalerin, Cafaro, H.Kamara - Mbuku, Donis
Remplaçants : Lemaître (g), Kutesa, Maresic, Romao, M.Doumbia, Oudin, B.Dia
Entraîneur : D.Guion

Quand Samuel Eto’o invite Kylian Mbappé à Kinshasa !

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 15:54 UTC
Samuel Eto'o - Kylian Mbappé
Après l’annonce de sa retraite footballistique, le légendaire attaquant camerounais, Samuel Eto’o fils, a eu droit à un magnifique hommage de la part de la super star du PSG, Kylian Mbappé Lottin. Présent cette semaine à Milan à l’occasion de la cérémonie FIFA The Best, le meilleur buteur de l’histoire du Cameroun en a profité pour remercier le prodige franco-camerounais, tout en lui adressant un message : « Kylian, je te dis grand merci. J’ai reçu le message que tu as posté sur les réseaux sociaux avec beaucoup d’émotion» a déclaré Eto’o au micro de RMC Sport avant d’ajouter : « Tu étais encore un bébé quand je commençais. Aujourd’hui, tu nous rends fier d’être africains parce que tu as des origines camerounaises. J’ai juste une demande. J’ai connu des gens en RDC qui veulent te connaître. Renseigne-toi sur le Makutano, j’aimerais t’emmener là-bas. Sur le reste de ta carrière je n’ai rien à te dire, profite, prends beaucoup de plaisir avec le PSG. Tu iras encore plus loin. » Il convient de noter que le Sultani Makutano est un forum économique et un think tank organisé à Kinshasa (République démocratique du Congo) auquel Samuel Eto’o a récemment pris part. Créé en 2014 par Nicole Sulu, femme d’affaires congolaise, ce forum s’est donné pour objectif de participer à la réappropriation de l’économie congolaise par les nationaux via un dialogue entre chefs d’entreprise nationaux, locaux ou issus de la diaspora, d’une part, et entre les acteurs économiques nationaux, les décideurs publics, les bailleurs internationaux et les investisseurs étrangers, d’autre part.

Barça/Real: un horaire inédit pour le premier Clasico de la saison !

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 15:29 UTC
FC Barcelone - Real Madrid
C’est l’une des affiches les plus attendues par les férus du ballon rond ! À l’occasion de la 10e journée de la prestigieuse Liga espagnole, le FC Barcelone croise le fer avec son éternel rival, le Real Madrid, au Camp Nou pour le premier Clasico de la saison 2019/2020. Si la date du samedi 26 octobre était déjà connue, on connait désormais l’heure à laquelle sera donné le coup d’envoi. Et pour que cette scintillante affiche soit visionnée par le plus grand nombre de spectateurs, elle débutera à... 11h00 gmt (13h00 locale)! À vos agendas.

Liverpool : Un intérêt pour James Maddison ?

Auteur: Media365
24 septembre 2019, 16:55 UTC
Le milieu de terrain de Leicester James Maddison serait dans le viseur de Liverpool selon la presse anglaise.
Après Manchester United et Tottenham, ce serait au tour de Liverpool de se pencher sur le cas du milieu de terrain offensif international Espoirs anglais James Maddison (22 ans, Leicester City), auteur de deux passes décisives et un but cette saison en Premier League. Auteur de prestations remarquées avec les Foxes de Brendan Rodgers, l’ancien joueur de Coventry et de Norwich – qui est sous contrat jusqu’en juin 2022 – figurerait dans les petits papiers de Jürgen Klopp, le manager des Reds, qui le suivrait depuis plusieurs mois. Il pourrait s'agir d'une piste pour le prochain Mercato d'hiver.
