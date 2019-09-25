Retour

L'Etoile du Sahel se sépare de Faouzi Benzarti (officiel)

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 16:50 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
L'Etoile du Sahel a annoncé mercredi le départ de son entraîneur Faouzi Benzarti, en poste depuis juillet dernier.
Faouzi Benzarti et l'Etoile sportive du Sahel, c'est déjà fini. Après une série de mauvais résultats, le comité directeur du club tunisien a décidé de mettre un terme aux fonctions de son entraîneur. Revenu aux manettes en juillet dernier, l'expérimenté technicien de 69 ans paye notamment l'élimination dès les 16emes de finale de la Coupe Arabe des Clubs (dont l'ESS était le tenant) face à un club jordanien. Le sixième passage de Benzarti sur le banc de l'Etoile s'achève donc avant un important 16eme de finale retour de Ligue des Champions africaine, avec deux buts à remonter face aux Ghanéens de l'Asante Kotoko. La purge a également touché Imed Mhadhebi, limogé de son poste de directeur sportif, et les dirigeants Mehdi Laajimi et Adel Gaith. Deux assemblées générales ordinaire et élective devraient avoir lieu d'ici au 1er novembre prochain.
Copyright -Media365

Cameroun : Conceiçao convoque sa première liste de Lions

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 16:27 UTC
Cameroun Copyright -AFP
A peine arrivé au pays des Lions Indomptables, le nouveau sélectionneur de l’équipe nationale vient de rendre publique sa première liste de joueurs en vue du match amical qui va opposer son groupe à la Tunisie le 12 octobre prochain Dans cette liste de 25 joueurs, on retrouve le gros du contingent qui a disputé la dernière Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) en Egyptienne. Seuls les noms de Jacques Zoua, Idriss Carlos Kameni, Armel Kana-Biyik, Joël Tagueu et Yaya Banana manquent à l’appel. Le nouvel encadrement technique des Lions Indomptables s’est donc appuyé sur la dernière liste de Clarence Seedorf. Par contre, on note la convocation de jeunes Lions aux crocs bien aiguisés comme Ignatius Ganago de l’OGC Nice.   La liste de Toni Conceiçao Gardiens Onana Andre  (Ajax Amsterdam) Ondoa Ebogo Joseph Fabrice  (Kv Oostende) Omossola Mejo  Simon  (Coton Sport) Défenseurs Nyom  Allan   (Getafe) Fai Collins       Ngoran (Standard de Liège) Onguene   Jerome Junior (Rb Salzbourg) Ngadeu Ngadjui  Michael    (La Gantoise) Moukoudi   Harold (As St Etienne) Bong  Thomas Gaetan  (Brighton & Albion) Oyongo Bitolo  Ambroise  (Montpellier) Dawa Tchakonte   Joyskim    (Mariupol) Milieux          Fuchs  Jeando Pourrat    (Maccabi Haifa) Zambo Anguissa   Andre Frank    (Villarreal Cf) Kunde Malong Pierre   (Mainz) Mandjeck   Georges Constant  (Slavia Prague) Djoum Gilles Arnaud  (Al- Read) Kaptoum  Wilfrid (Real Betis) Dingome  Tristian  (Reims) Attaquants Bahoken   Stephane   (Sco Angers) Bassogog Mounang  Christian   (Henan Jianye) Choupo-Moting  Eric Maxim     (PSG) Nsame Jean Pierre  (Young Boys Bern) Toko Ekambi  Karl (Villarreal Cf) Moumi Ngamaleu   Brice Nicolas  (Young Boys Bern) Ganago  Ignatius  (OGC Nice) Liste D’attente Ntep De Madiba  Paul Georges   (Kayseri Spor) Salli  Edgar  (ACS Sepsi Osk) Castelletto  Jean Charles  (Stade Brestois 29) Eboa Eboa Felix (EA Guingamp)

Quand Samuel Eto’o invite Kylian Mbappé à Kinshasa !

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 15:54 UTC
Samuel Eto’o - Kylian Mbappé Copyright -AFP
Après l’annonce de sa retraite footballistique, le légendaire attaquant camerounais, Samuel Eto’o fils, a eu droit à un magnifique hommage de la part de la super star du PSG, Kylian Mbappé Lottin. Présent cette semaine à Milan à l’occasion de la cérémonie FIFA The Best, le meilleur buteur de l’histoire du Cameroun en a profité pour remercier le prodige franco-camerounais, tout en lui adressant un message : « Kylian, je te dis grand merci. J’ai reçu le message que tu as posté sur les réseaux sociaux avec beaucoup d’émotion» a déclaré Eto’o au micro de RMC Sport avant d’ajouter : « Tu étais encore un bébé quand je commençais. Aujourd’hui, tu nous rends fier d’être africains parce que tu as des origines camerounaises. J’ai juste une demande. J’ai connu des gens en RDC qui veulent te connaître. Renseigne-toi sur le Makutano, j’aimerais t’emmener là-bas. Sur le reste de ta carrière je n’ai rien à te dire, profite, prends beaucoup de plaisir avec le PSG. Tu iras encore plus loin. » Il convient de noter que le Sultani Makutano est un forum économique et un think tank organisé à Kinshasa (République démocratique du Congo) auquel Samuel Eto’o a récemment pris part. Créé en 2014 par Nicole Sulu, femme d’affaires congolaise, ce forum s’est donné pour objectif de participer à la réappropriation de l’économie congolaise par les nationaux via un dialogue entre chefs d’entreprise nationaux, locaux ou issus de la diaspora, d’une part, et entre les acteurs économiques nationaux, les décideurs publics, les bailleurs internationaux et les investisseurs étrangers, d’autre part.

Barça/Real: un horaire inédit pour le premier Clasico de la saison !

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 15:29 UTC
FC Barcelone - Real Madrid Copyright -OFC
C’est l’une des affiches les plus attendues par les férus du ballon rond ! À l’occasion de la 10e journée de la prestigieuse Liga espagnole, le FC Barcelone croise le fer avec son éternel rival, le Real Madrid, au Camp Nou pour le premier Clasico de la saison 2019/2020. Si la date du samedi 26 octobre était déjà connue, on connait désormais l’heure à laquelle sera donné le coup d’envoi. Et pour que cette scintillante affiche soit visionnée par le plus grand nombre de spectateurs, elle débutera à... 11h00 gmt (13h00 locale)! À vos agendas.

Liverpool : Un intérêt pour James Maddison ?

Auteur: Media365
24 septembre 2019, 16:55 UTC
Le milieu de terrain de Leicester James Maddison serait dans le viseur de Liverpool selon la presse anglaise.
Après Manchester United et Tottenham, ce serait au tour de Liverpool de se pencher sur le cas du milieu de terrain offensif international Espoirs anglais James Maddison (22 ans, Leicester City), auteur de deux passes décisives et un but cette saison en Premier League. Auteur de prestations remarquées avec les Foxes de Brendan Rodgers, l’ancien joueur de Coventry et de Norwich – qui est sous contrat jusqu’en juin 2022 – figurerait dans les petits papiers de Jürgen Klopp, le manager des Reds, qui le suivrait depuis plusieurs mois. Il pourrait s'agir d'une piste pour le prochain Mercato d'hiver.

La Roma n’a pas oublié German Pezzella (Fiorentina)

Auteur: Media365
25 septembre 2019, 14:25 UTC
Selon Sport Mediaset, la Roma n’aurait pas abandonné la piste menant à German Pezzella, le défenseur central argentin de la Fiorentina.
Lié jusqu’en juin 2022 avec la Fiorentina, le défenseur central international argentin German Pezzella (28 ans) resterait dans le viseur de la Roma. Selon les informations de Sport Mediaset, l’ancien joueur du Betis Séville figurerait dans les petits papiers de Paulo Fonseca, l’entraîneur des Giallorossi. Après avoir effectué une première tentative lors du Mercato d’été, le club de la Louve pourrait revenir à la charge. Formé à River Plate, le natif de Bahia Blanca serait estimé aux alentours de 20 M€ par sa direction qui n’aurait aucune intention de s’en séparer, lui qui est aujourd'hui le capitaine des coéquipiers de Franck Ribéry.
