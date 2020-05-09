Les 5 joueurs qui méritaient de remporter le Ballon d'Or, selon Ronaldo

Pour Ronaldo Nazario, il y a 5 légendes du foot méritaient de soulever ce titre.
« 5 joueurs méritaient le Ballon d’Or : toi (Del Piero), Francesco Totti, Raúl, Paolo Maldini et Roberto Carlos. J’ai cette conviction. Vous avez toujours été estimés & loués », a déclaré le Brésilien lors d’un live sur Instagram avec Alessandro Del Piero
