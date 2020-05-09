Retour

Les 5 joueurs qui méritaient de remporter le Ballon d'Or, selon Ronaldo

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 16:07 UTC
Copyright -AFP
Le Ballon d'or est la plus prestigieuse distinction footballistique individuelle. Ce titre a récompensé certainement les légendes du Ballon rond mais a connu son lot d'injustices. Certains joueurs qui auraient mérité le Ballon d’Or sont restés sur le carreau.

Pour Ronaldo Nazario, il y a 5 légendes du foot méritaient de soulever ce titre.

« 5 joueurs méritaient le Ballon d’Or : toi (Del Piero), Francesco Totti, Raúl, Paolo Maldini et Roberto Carlos. J’ai cette conviction. Vous avez toujours été estimés & loués », a déclaré le Brésilien lors d’un live sur Instagram avec Alessandro Del Piero









Samuel Eto’o raconte une anecdote sur Messi lors Barça-Inter en 2010

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 13:36 UTC
Copyright -AFP
Lors d'une interview accordée à RFI, l'ancien international camerounais Samuel Eto'o est revenu sur la demi-finale de la Ligue des Champions opposant l'Inter Milan au FC Barcelone, révélant une anecdote sur Leo Messi. En 2010, le Barça affrontait le club lombard en demi-finale de la plus prestigieuse compétition européenne. Le club catalan, tenant du titre, paraissait intouchable et partait avec les faveurs des pronostics pour se succéder à lui-même. Mais les milanais, coachés par José Mourinho réalisaient un exploit, en éliminant les Blaugrana. Lors de cette demi-finale, Samuel Eto'o qui affrontaient ses anciens coéquipiers du Barça, était étincelant. Le joueur jouait au poste d'arrière-droit. Sa performance de haute volée a poussé Lionel Messi a glissé quelques mots dans les oreilles du Camerounais. L'ex capitaine des Lions Indomptable révèle ce que Messi lui a demandé pendant cette rencontre. "Contre le Barça en 2010 où je jouais sur le Côté, je donnais tout ce que j'avais dans le ventre. Pendant le match, Leo Messi s'approche de moi et me glisse : Va jouer de l'autre côté. J'ai souri et je lui ai dit : Leo, ce que tu veux gagner, j'ai aussi envie de gagner la Ligue des champions avec l'Inter", a déclaré Eto'o. Rappelons qu'après avoir éliminé le favori de la complétion (le FC Barcelone), l'Inter Milan s'est adjugé la Coupe aux grandes oreilles. Les coéquipiers de l'ex international camerounais avaient battu en finale le club allemand, le Bayern Munich. José Mourinho, avait utilisé la même stratégie avec notamment un Samuel Eto'o qui avait terminé la rencontre arrière droit. Il s'agit du 4e titre de la légende du ballon africain en Ligue des Champions. Eto'o a remporté un titre avec le Real Madrid (1999 - 2000) deux titres avec le FC Barcelone (2005- 2006, 2008- 2009) et un titre avec l'Inter Milan (2009 - 2010).

🔴FLASH: un troisième joueur africain atteint par le Covid-19 !

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 13:01 UTC
Orlando Pirates vs TP Mazembe Copyright -AFP
Le milieu de terrain sud-africain, Ben Motshwari (29 ans), a été testé positif au Covid-19. Le pensionnaire des Orlando Pirates (Afrique du Sud) est le troisième joueur africain à être porteur authentifié du coronavirus après le défenseur gambien, Omar Colley et l'ailier tunisien Omar Zekri. Les joueurs africains ne sont plus épargnés par la pandémie du Covid-19. En effet, et alors que les clubs sud-africains sont en train d'évoquer une probable reprise du championnat dans les prochains jours, les Orlando Pirates ont annoncé que l'un de leurs joueurs est positif au Covid-19. Il s'agit du milieu de terrain Ben Motshwari. Le joueur de 29 ans a été aussitôt placé en "quatorzaine", à l'isolement. Il devient ainsi le troisième footballeur africain à être contaminé par le virus après le défenseur central de la Sampdoria et capitaine de la sélection nationale de la Gambie, Omar Colley (27 ans), ainsi que le jeune milieu offensif tunisien de l'Union Sportive de Ben Guerdane (Ligue 1 tunisienne), Omar Zekri (25 ans).
«Les Orlando Pirates confirment que Ben Motshwari a été testé positif au Covid-19. Ben a subi un test la semaine dernière alors qu'il présentait des symptômes comparables à ceux d'une grippe», expliquent les Bucaneers dans un communiqué officiel. «Les résultats se sont avérés positifs. Le joueur est asymptomatique et a été placé à l'isolement pour une durée de quatorze jours. Il devra présenter un test négatif pour en sortir. Le joueur doit indiquer aux médecins les personnes avec lesquelles il a été en contact afin qu'elles soient également testées.» Il convient de rappeler qu’avec 9000 cas avérés de COVID-19 et près de 200 décès, l'Afrique du Sud est l’un des pays africains les plus touchés par la pandémie.

Barça : Umtiti encore blessé

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 10:55 UTC
Samuel Umtiti a rechuté. La durée d'absence du défenseur des Bleus et du Barça, touché à la jambe droite, n'a pas été révélée.
Alors que le Barça vient à peine de reprendre l'entraînement dans l'optique de possiblement reprendre la Liga, le club catalan a communiqué une mauvaise nouvelle ce samedi. Et Quique Setien, l'entraîneur du FC Barcelone, ne doit pas être très rassuré car son défenseur central Samuel Umtiti est encore blessé.

Umtiti, un habitué des blessures



Le défenseur français, assez propice aux blessures depuis quelques années, est victime « d'une blessure au muscle soléaire de la jambe droite ». La durée d'absence n'a pas été communiquée, cependant, cela ne devrait pas aider le Barça pour un éventuel retour de la Liga même si le club trône en tête du classement avec deux points d'avance sur son dauphin, le Real Madrid.

OL : Aulas dévoile les résultats des tests au coronavirus

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 10:35 UTC
Le président lyonnais a révélé qu'aucun membre de l'effectif de l'OL n'avait été testé positif au Covid-19.
L'OL peut souffler. Aucun(e) de ses joueurs ou joueuses n'a été contrôlé positif aux tests de dépistage du coronavirus. C'est Jean-Michel Aulas, le président du club, qui l'a annoncé dans un entretien accordé au Progrès. « Les effectifs masculins et féminins ont été testés jeudi sur le site (le centre d'entraînement). Il n'y a pas eu de cas positifs », a-t-il indiqué.

Pas de cas de chômage partiel chez les médecins


« Nous utilisons les procédures recommandées avec les tests que nous avons achetés. Nos cinq médecins n'ont d'ailleurs jamais été au chômage partiel depuis le début de la pandémie », a-t-il continué. L'OL a donc plus de chance que l'AC Milan.

🔴Officiel: la FIFA autorise cinq changements jusqu'à fin 2020 !

Auteur: Ranya
09 mai 2020, 10:24 UTC
5 changements Copyright -AFP
Le football d'après la pandémie du Covid-19 risque de ne plus ressembler à celui d'avant. Dans un communiqué, la plus haute instance du ballon rond a fait savoir que cinq changements seront désormais autorisés pour chaque équipe, et ce, pour les compétitions qui seront terminées d'ici au 31 décembre 2020. Mis en sommeil en raison de la pandémie du Covid-19, le sport-roi va doucement reprendre vie, comme ce sera le cas dès le samedi 16 mai, pour la reprise de la Bundesliga en Allemagne. >> Le championnat allemand va reprendre officiellement ! Ce samedi, et dans le but de protéger au mieux les acteurs du rectangle vert, l'International Football Association Board (IFAB) a ainsi validé la proposition de la FIFA pour les cinq remplacements dans un match.

Trois arrêts du jeu au maximum

Il convient de noter également que les hautes instances du football mondial ont toutefois affirmé que ces cinq remplacements devraient être effectués en trois fois au maximum, afin de limiter les interruptions du jeu. De plus, pour les rencontres allant jusqu'en prolongation, deux changements supplémentaires sont autorisés au lieu d'un. « Pour les compétitions qui ont déjà débuté ou qui devraient débuter prochainement mais qui seront terminées d'ici au 31 décembre 2020, l'IFAB a approuvé la proposition de la FIFA d'amender de manière temporaire la Loi 3 – Joueurs, afin de chaque équipe puisse effectuer jusqu'à cinq remplacements par match. Pour éviter de trop perturber le cours du match, chaque équipe aura au maximum trois opportunités de procéder à des remplacements pendant le match ; en outre, ces remplacements pourront être effectués à la mi-temps. Cet amendement, qui entre immédiatement en vigueur, a pour but d'aider les équipes à faire face à un calendrier condensé et des conditions météorologiques différentes, deux éléments pouvant avoir un impact sur le bien-être des joueurs. Les organisateurs de compétitions sont libres d'appliquer ou non cet amendement. L'IFAB et la FIFA détermineront ultérieurement si cette option doit être prolongée, par exemple pour les compétitions qui doivent s'achever en 2021», peut-on notamment lire sur le communiqué de l'organe de réglementation du football (IFAB)
