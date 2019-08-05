Retour

Lens : Une offre pour Gradit (Caen)

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 06:49 UTC
Le RC Lens veut vraiment Jonathan Gradit et a fourni une nouvelle offre pour le défenseur central ou latéral droit de Caen d'après La Voix des Sports.
Lié jusqu’en juin 2021 avec Caen, le défenseur central (ou latéral droit) Jonathan Gradit, 26 ans, aurait fait l’objet d’une nouvelle offre de la part de Lens, qui enregistre le départ de Mehdi Tahrat en Arabie saoudite. Selon La Voix des Sports, le Racing aurait transmis une deuxième proposition pour recruter l’ancien joueur de Bordeaux, de Bayonne et de Tours, qui pourrait s’engager pour une durée de deux ans (+ une année supplémentaire en option). Une réponse serait attendue en début de semaine. Du côté des départs, les Sang et Or souhaiteraient conserver Yannick Gomis, Mounir Chouiar (qui intéresserait notamment Dijon) et Cheick Doucouré. Des propositions auraient été reçues, mais la formation entraînée par Philippe Montanier ne serait pas vendeuse.
Mercato : Yannick Bolasie dans le viseur d'un cador européen

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 07:21 UTC
Bolasie Copyright -OFC
L'ailier congolais, Yannick Bolasie, pourrait changer d'air et rejoindre le club turc de Besiktas qui est sur les rangs, selon le quotidien turc Sabah. Le Léopard n'a pas réussi à séduire le coach des Toffees, Marco Silva. Il est invité à chercher un autre club où il pourrait gagner plus de temps de jeu, comme c'était le cas avec Anderlecht, la saison passée. A lire aussi >> Mercato : Yannick Bolasie vers la Turquie, après la CAN 2019 Le quotidien Sabah a indiqué que l'un des cadors d'Istanbul, Besiktas, veut s'offrir le joueur dont le contrat avec Everton court jusqu'en 2021. Les négociations pourraient aboutir et le joueur pourrait être prêté au club de Süperlig turc. Il ne reste qu’à savoir si le club turc pourrait payer le frais lié à son transfert et trouver un accord sur le salaire que pourrait percevoir l’international congolais durant son séjour en Turquie. A lire aussi >> CAN 2019 : Yannick Bolasie s'exprime avant le match face à l'Egypte

Belgique (J2) : Mbokani a encore frappé pour l'Antwerp

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 07:09 UTC
Dieumerci Mbokani
L'attaquant congolais, Dieumerci Mbokani, meilleur buteur de la Jupiler Pro League avec quatre buts en deux matches, assurément une très bonne moyenne, a encore frappé. L'ancien joueur de Norwich City a largement contribué à la nette victoire de l'Antwerp, (4-1) contre Waasland-Beveren. Une victoire qui permet au club de récolter le maximum de 6 points, au même titre que le Club Bruges, le Standard, Malines et Ostende. A lire aussi >> Mercato : Dieumerci Mbokani prolonge avec l'Antwerp Mbokani a ouvert le score pour l'Antwerp de près du plat du pied sur un centre de Geoffry Hairemans contre Waasland-Beveren, dès la 3e minute. Il restait toujours bien dans le match ne manquant pas de convertir en quatrième but et à sa façon, un service de Faris Haroun (4-1, 69e). Il s'agit de son deuxième doublé en deux matches. L'Antwerp a ainsi parfaitement réussi la répétition générale avant son match-aller du 3e tour préliminaire de l'Europa League contre Viktoria Plzen, jeudi (19h30) au Stade Roi Baudouin. A lire aussi >> Belgique (J1) : Dieumerci Mbokani frappe fort d'entrée

Manchester City : Mahrez n'a pas joué par précaution antidopage

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 06:39 UTC
Mahrez Copyright -OFC
Riyad Mahrez n'a pas joué le Community Shield dimanche avec Manchester City face à Liverpool, bien qu'il a interrompu ses vacances pour rejoindre son équipe avant cette rencontre. En effet, l'Algérien a été préservé pour ne pas risquer que les médicaments qu'il a pris à la Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2019 n'enfreignent les règlements antidopage, comme l'a a expliqué son entraîneur Pep Guardiola. "Riyad m'a appelé et dit: Je veux jouer contre Liverpool. Je lui ai répondu: Tu es plus que le bienvenu. Mais nous ne savons pas ce qu'il avait pris... comme médicaments", a affirmé Guardiola à l'issue de la victoire de City sur les Reds (1-1, 5-4 t.a.b.). "Par conséquent, il existe un risque au contrôle antidopage parce que nos médecins ne savent pas exactement quels médicaments il avait pris. Heureusement, il sera de retour face à West Ham et tout sera normal à l'avenir", a conclu le technicien catalan. A lire aussi >> Manchester City : Riyad Mahrez a déjà repris !

Samuel Eto'o : la décision qui a changé toute sa vie !

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 06:32 UTC
Yaya Touré et Samuel Eto'o Copyright -Via Twitter @FCBarcelone
Samuel Eto'o a soulevé plein de trophées avec le FC Barcelone dont deux Ligues des Champions mais la gloire camerounaise aurait pu signer à Arsenal, plutôt qu'en Espagne. L’ancien international Camerounais, Samuel Eto’o a révélé qu’il était sur le point de rejoindre Arsenal. Une décision qui aurait tout changé. En effet, le technicien espagnol, Luis Aragonis l'avait convaincu de décliner l'offre d'Arsène Wenger pour rejoindre Majorque. C'était le jour même où il allait signer avec les Gunners en 2000. A lire aussi >> FC Barcelone : Samuel Eto'o donne son avis sur l'éventuel retour de Neymar « J’ai rencontré Luis à un moment crucial de ma vie où je devais prendre la bonne direction – et grâce à lui, je l’ai fait », a expliqué le camerounais à The Sun. J’allais signer cet après-midi même à Arsenal et peut-être n’aurais-je jamais été le joueur que je suis aujourd’hui. Luis m’a choisi, puis je suis arrivé à Barcelone. Cette décision a tout changé. » Après quatre ans à Majorque, Samuel Eto’o a signé pour Barcelone en 2004. Il a gagné deux Ligue des Champions avant de rejoindre l'Inter Milan où il a remporté le triplé historique Serie A, Ligue des Champions et Coppa Italia. A lire aussi >> Le jour où Samuel Eto'o est devenu chauffeur de Taxi

Arsenal : le joli but de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang face au Barça

Auteur: Media365
05 août 2019, 06:23 UTC
Aubameyang Copyright -AFP
Mené après un but de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, le Barça a renversé Arsenal pour s'imposer en toute fin de match, dimanche soir en amical lors du trophée Gamper (2-1). Aubameyang a ouvert le score lors du match du Trophée Joan Gamper et avec la manière. Le Gabonais se défait de son vis-à-vis et ajuste Neto d'une puissante frappe du droit. Le Gabonais, suivi de près par Jordi Alba, hérite d'une bonne passe d'Özil alors qu'il est dos au mur. Il se retourne, se met sur son pied droit après s'être défait de son adversaire, et marque le premier but du soir à la 36e minute. La nouvelle recrue des Gunners, Nicolas Pépé n'a pas joué. Il pourrait débuter face à Newcastle, lors de la première journée de Premier League. A lire aussi >> Arsenal : Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attend Nicolas Pépé avec impatience
