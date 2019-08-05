Lens : Une offre pour Gradit (Caen)

Mercato : Yannick Bolasie dans le viseur d'un cador européen
Mercato ♻ : D’après la presse turque, l’ailier congolais Yannick Bolasie est très convoité par Besiktas. Selon les dernières nouvelles, Besiktas aurait déjà transmit une première offre à Everton. Un prêt jusqu’à l’issue de la saison est aussi en étude. pic.twitter.com/zihiqGyBrH— RDC Léopard Foot (@RDCLeopard243) 4 août 2019
Belgique (J2) : Mbokani a encore frappé pour l'Antwerp
🐆 Grâce à un nouveau doublé de Dieumerci Mbokani, l’Antwerp s’impose devant Waasland-Beveren (4-1) et se place en tête du championnat.— LEOPARDSFOOT (@leopardsfoot) 4 août 2019
L’attaquant Congolais,qui totalise déjà 4 buts en deux matchs cette saison, est sorti en toute fin de rencontre. pic.twitter.com/ihOW44gXWW
Manchester City : Mahrez n'a pas joué par précaution antidopage
Pep Guardiola on Riyad Mahrez: "Riyad called me after winning AFON with Algeria and said he wants to play against Liverpool and be in the setup. He is more than welcome but he got sick, not important. He took a medicine that could be a risk against doping control. " pic.twitter.com/cm71GXTZ0s— Superbia Proelia (@SuperbiaProeIia) 4 août 2019
Samuel Eto'o : la décision qui a changé toute sa vie !
Arsenal : le joli but de Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang face au Barça
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a deadly turn and finish. He is absolutely ruthless. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9mnIWQXei8— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) 5 août 2019