Ligue des Champions (demi-finale): RB Leipzig - PSG en direct
> Ligue des Champions: calendrier et résultats du "Final 8"
>> Suivez la rencontre en direct commenté :
Ronald Koeman spent $174.02m on new players ahead of the 2017-18 season, the biggest transfer budget in Everton’s history. He was sacked after nine matches with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone. pic.twitter.com/IH63d21WwW— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 17, 2020
🔴🚨 #Koeman va tenter de ramener avec lui Donny Van de Beek au Barça ! Le prix de l’international néerlandais se situerait entre 25 et 30M€. (@Alfremartinezz) pic.twitter.com/SV0XMdrk4L— FCBN_FR (@FCB_NewsFR) August 17, 2020
A la suite des tests effectués ce lundi, aucun nouveau cas de #COVID19 n’a été révélé, mais les 3 cas suspects de dimanche ont été confirmés.
Le club a transmis l’ensemble des éléments à la @LFPfr. pic.twitter.com/jUU0uJL2wD
— Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) August 18, 2020
And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons...😂 pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book...🤦🏻♂️ so many options!😅
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 16, 2020
I guess reading a book was a bit too much for you... maybe just go for a brew 😂😂
— Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) August 17, 2020