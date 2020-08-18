Retour

Ligue des Champions (demi-finale): RB Leipzig - PSG en direct

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 11:21 UTC
RB Leipzig - PSG Copyright -AFP
De retour en demi-finale de la Ligue des Champions pour la première fois depuis l'exercice 1994/1995, le PSG croise le fer avec le RB Leipzig ce mardi (19h gmt) au Stade de Luz de Lisbonne.

Samuel Eto’o : l'Afrique peut rêver de remporter la coupe du monde

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 08:24 UTC
Copyright -AFP
L'ancienne star de la sélection Camerounaise, Samuel Eto'o, a fait savoir que les sélections africaines doivent se permettre de rêver de remporter le Mondial 2022. Il a donné l'exemple de la Tunisie, qu'il pense voir réaliser des belles performances au Qatar. « Les mentalités doivent changer. Nous ne sommes inférieurs à personne. La Tunisie ? Elle a tous les moyens qu’il faut pour se qualifier et ne pas jouer uniquement pour participer. C’est une excellente équipe qui peut remporter la coupe du monde. Ce qui nous manque en Afrique, c’est l’estime de soi ». L'ambassadeur du Mondial qatari a affirmé que le Qatar est prêt à accueillir cet événement dès maintenant, vu la qualité de ses infrastructures sportives et que la prochaine édition sera la meilleure en matière d’organisation. Selon lui, le coronavirus n’a pas perturbé le cycle des travaux. A lire aussi >> FC Barcelone : Eto'o se prononce sur le futur de Messi

FC Barcelone : les quatre premières victimes de Ronald Koeman

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 07:19 UTC
Ronald Koeman Copyright -AFP
Après la déroute contre le Bayern Munich (8-2) en quart de finale de la Ligue des Champions, le FC Barcelone a décidé de nommer Ronald Koeman comme nouvel entraîneur à la place de Quique Setién et le coach Néerlandais a déjà une idée du ménage qu'il va effectuer au club. L'ancien entraîneur d'Everton connaît bien la maison puisqu'il était un ancien joueur du club. A en croire les informations d'El Periodico, le nouveau coach débarque avec sa liste des indésirables. Et on y trouve quatre noms qui sont Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal et Samuel Umtiti. Des joueurs qui ont déjà été cités parmi les partants, depuis l'été dernier, sans qu'aucun des quatre ne fasse ses valises. Le but de cette séparation est la régénération d'un effectif qui commence à vieillir, en laissant partir les moins motivés tout en faisant des économies et en allégeant la masse salariale. Le départ de ces joueurs ouvrira la porte à des nouveaux arrivées, chose dont le Barça en a fortement besoin en vue du niveau global de l'équipe et des derniers résultats.

Busquets et Alba pourraient eux aussi partir

Deux cadors sont également sur le départ à savoir les Espagnols Sergio Busquets et Jordi Alba. Mais ne quitteront pas à n'importe quel prix. Le Barça ne sera à l'écoute qu'en cas d'offre conséquente de la part d'un club capable de prendre en charge leur salaire et de payer une bonne somme pour le club Blaugrana, qui a besoin de ressources pour financer le prochain mercato après une saison vierge sans titre, pour la première fois depuis 2007-2008. La dernière information que révèle le quotidien local concerne un ancien de la maison Philippe Coutinho. Auteur d'un doublé avec le Bayern Munich contre son ancienne équipe, le Brésilien pourrait faire un retour surprise avec le groupe Catalan, où il n'a jamais réussi à s'imposer. Koeman semble intéressé par ses services et le voit bien avec Messi et Griezmann devant. A lire aussi >> FLASH: Ronald Koeman hospitalisé d'urgence !

Ligue 1 : Marseille confirme trois nouveaux cas de Covid-19, la reprise menacée

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 06:25 UTC
Les craintes de l'OM ont été confirmées. Trois joueurs marseillais sont touchés par le Covid-19. Le match d'ouverture de la saison 2020-2021 de Ligue 1 contre Saint-Etienne est menacé.
L'Olympique de Marseille a confirmé trois cas de Covid_19 dans ses rangs alors que le club phocéen affronte l'ASSE vendredi en ouverture de la première journée de Ligue 1. Ces trois cas avaient été suspectés dimanche par le club phocéen et ont donc été confirmés ce mardi. La Ligue de football professionnel (LFP) a mis sur pied ces dernières semaines un protocole médical censé réglementer toutes les précautions que devront prendre les clubs pour protéger leurs effectifs d'éventuelles contaminations. Et pour l'heure, la "Commission Covid" mise en place par la Ligue de football professionnel "étudie" la tenue de ce match inaugural de L1 entre l'OM et l'ASSE.

Selon l'AFP, il est prévu que dans les règlements sanitaires que "si l'équipe a plus de 3 joueurs ou encadrants (à partir de 4) isolés sur 8 jours glissants, le virus est circulant dans le club", ce qui implique notamment pour le club concerné une période de 7 jours sans entraînements collectifs. Le match de vendredi aura-t-il bien lieu ? La Ligue 1 ne semble pas sortie de l'auberge...

Ligue Europa : Romelu Lukaku salue le collectif interiste

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 05:20 UTC
Double buteur en demi-finale de la Ligue Europa contre le Shakhtar Donetsk (5-0), Romelu Lukaku a salué le match abouti du collectif interiste.
À l'image de Romelu Lukaku ou encore de Lautaro Martinez, les individualités interistes ont brillé face au Shakhtar Donetsk lundi soir, en demi-finales de l'Europa League. Mais c'est surtout le système mis en place par Antonio Conte qui a permis aux Lombards de surclasser leur adversaire et le buteur belge en est bien conscient : "On a bien défendu. Le bloc défensif a vraiment fait un excellent job. On a marqué sur le peu d’occasions qu’on a eues. On savait qu’on aurait beaucoup d’espace sur le côté droit. On a su en profiter. Ça montre qu’on est assez efficaces devant le but. Avec ce fond de jeu, on peut passer partout", a louangé l'ancien joueur de Chelsea au micro de RMC Sport. Le buteur belge a inscrit 33 buts cette saison avec l'Inter, et a marqué lors de dix matches de rang en Europa League. Quand la forme individuelle rejoint la forme collective... L'Inter va désormais défier le FC Séville en finale avec un Lukaku en pleine confiance.

Premier League : Bernardo Silva en a marre des supporters de Liverpool

Auteur: A. Jomni
18 août 2020, 05:00 UTC
Après l'élimination de Manchester City par Lyon en Ligue des Champions, Bernardo Silva a été moqué par les supporters de Liverpool sur les réseaux sociaux. Une situation qu'il regrette.
Manchester City, favori de l'épreuve, a subi la loi de Lyon en quarts de finale de la Ligue des Champions. Une élimination surprise qui a fait le bonheur des fans de Liverpool, ravis du sort des Citizens et qui l'ont d'ailleurs fait savoir en bombardant Bernardo Silva de mentions. Un chambrage en bonne et due forme qui a excédé l'ancien monégasque. Ce dernier a répondu via son compte Twitter, exhortant les fans des Reds à trouver un meilleur emploi de leur temps.

"A tous les supporters de Liverpool qui n'ont rien d'autre à faire que venir sur le compte d'un joueur de Man City, je suis aussi désolé pour vous, mais pour de mauvaises raisons... Pathétique... Allez célébrer vos titres, ou essayez de trouver un partenaire, buvez une bière avec un ami, lisez un livre... Il y a tant de choses à faire !", a d'abord tonné Silva, avant d'en remettre une couche, toujours sur Twitter. "Je crois que lire un livre était un peu trop pour vous. Offrez-vous une bière peut-être", a-t-il encore asséné.



