Le Real Madrid prête Jesus Vallejo à Wolverhampton

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 12:55 UTC
Jesus Vallejo doit s’engager en prêt sans option d’achat en faveur de Wolverhampton, selon Sky Sports. Le défenseur central est sous contrat avec le Real Madrid pour encore deux saisons.
Après un prêt à l’Eintracht Francfort en 2016-17, Jesus Vallejo devrait en connaître un nouveau cette saison. Le défenseur central du Real Madrid (22 ans) doit s’engager avec Wolverhampton dans le cadre d’un prêt sans option d’achat, d’après Sky Sports. Sous contrat avec le club merengue jusqu’en 2021, Vallejo n’a disputé que 7 matchs la saison passée. Mais il était le capitaine de l'équipe d'Espagne championne d'Europe Espoirs fin juin.

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 12:43 UTC
PSG
Le Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vit une intersaison agitée dans le sens des départs comme des arrivées. Dernier en date, Paulo Dybala. Après une saison décevante avec la Juve (5 buts en Serie A), l’Argentin pourrait changer d’air. Selon les informations de RMC Sport, l’attaquant serait « très intéressé » par le challenge parisien. A lire aussi >> PSG: rebondissement de taille dans le dossier Dybala ! Le directeur sportif parisien est déterminé à tenter sa chance dans ce dossier. Le Brésilien voit en Dybala une opportunité de marché à saisir absolument. Depuis l'arrivée de Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala n'a pas brillé. Il a fait une saison en demi-teinte jusqu'au point d'être tenté par un départ au club de la capitale pour relancer sa carrière. A lire aussi >> Mercato: bonne nouvelle pour le PSG dans le dossier Dybala !

RD Congo : Ouatarra Ousmane (FC San Pedro) signe deux ans au V.Club

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 11:35 UTC
Après Oussou Konan, un autre départ de taille de FC San Pedro, celui du capitaine Ousmane Ouattara. Il a signé pour deux ans à As Vita Club au RD Congo Kinshasa. L’ex sociétaire de FC San Pedro évoluera dans le club emblématique de Congo Kinshasa pour deux saisons. Ousmane Ouattara, ancien international ivoirien passé par les sélections U23 et grande figure de l’épopée du Séwé Sports de San Pedro , défenseur au bon timing et à la technique lissée, avait opté pour le championnat égyptien au SC Smouha en 2015. Une aventure loin de s’est bien déroulé, puisque le joueur a résilié son pour revenir au Séwé Sports en 2017 .

Mercato : Un jeune du PSG rejoint Strasbourg !

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 11:15 UTC
PSG Copyright -AFP
Direction Strasbourg pour un joueur du centre de formation du PSG. Après une saison à Paris, Cawdy Williams (19 ans) a choisi le Racing pour y parapher son premier contrat professionnel. Il s’est engagé pour les deux prochaines saisons et intégrera dans un premier temps le groupe réserve du club alsacien, qui évolue en National 3. Cet ailier gaucher avait inscrit 1 but en 5 apparitions en Youth League la saison passée. Arrivé en provenance du PSG, le jeune attaquant évoluera avec l’équipe de National3 avant d’intégrer le groupe professionnel, a indiqué le club alsacien sur son compte twitter. Le club de la capitale a négocié un pourcentage à la revente à hauteur de 30%. A lire aussi >> Ligue 1 : La prépa du PSG se poursuit sans Neymar A lire aussi >> FLASH: Idrissa Gueye au PSG, c'est fait !

Guinée : Ismaël Bangoura condamné par la justice française !

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 10:52 UTC
Ismael Bangoura
L'attaquant guinéen, Ismaël Bangoura (34 ans) vient d’être libéré ce mercredi par son club, Al-Raed, évoluant en première division en Arabie Saoudite. Arrivé dans ce club en janvier 2016, Ismaël Bangoura a trouvé un accord à l’amiable pour quitter. En trois saisons, l’ancien international guinéen a marqué 41 buts en 85 rencontres disputées. Le joueur a été condamné par la justice française pour avoir perçu les allocations chômage alors qu'il jouait en Arabie-Saoudite. Il avait déclaré qu'il faisait du bénévolat au Golfe. A lire aussi >> CAN 2019 - Guinée : Lass Bangoura n'était pas éligible !

Apres l'ASEC , N'dao Lamine file en D2 Belge

Auteur: Media365
26 juillet 2019, 10:50 UTC
Le Sporting Lokeren (D2 Belgique) s'est renforcé avec l'Ivoirien Lamine N'Dao. Le milieu de terrain de 26 ans était agent libre puisque son contrat avec l'ASEC Mimosas n'avait pas été prolongé au début de ce mois, a annoncé mercredi le club 1B. "Il a pu aller dans plusieurs grands clubs, mais a néanmoins choisi l'aventure au Sporting Lokeren", a déclaré le président Louis de Vries au sujet du milieu de terrain qu'il souhaite garder le plus longtemps possible. "Nous espérons aussi le garder ici pendant quelques années." A t-il conclu. Apres avoir débuté sa carrière professionnelle avec le CD portugais Santa Clara , N'Dao est à sa troisième aventure en Europe après avoir joué pour deux clubs chypriotes et Evian en Ligue 2 en 2015, qu'il quitta après une grave blessure. Le milieu de terrain  est par la suite revenu en Côte d'Ivoire où il est devenu champion national de l'ASEC Mimosas. Avec le club ivoirien, il a disputé sept matchs en Ligue africaine des champions la saison dernière.
