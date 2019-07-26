Le Real Madrid prête Jesus Vallejo à Wolverhampton

📃|وقعت إدارة نادي #الرائد مخالصة مالية مع اللاعب الفرنسي " اسماعيل بنقورا " بالتراضي بين الطرفين وقدمت الإدارة شكرها للاعب على ماقدم خلال الفترة الماضية مع تمنياتها للاعب بالتوفيق في حياته المستقبلية Alraed has terminated the contract with the French striker Ismael Bangoura pic.twitter.com/AefGxKIAQN