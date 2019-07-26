Le Real Madrid prête Jesus Vallejo à Wolverhampton

A voir aussi :
>>> Mercato : L’offre de Tottenham pour Paulo Dybala, Rafael Leao ciblé par le Milan AC… Les rumeurs transferts du vendredi 26 juillet 2019
Foot - Transferts - Transferts : la Juventus aurait refusé 50 M€ pour Dybala https://t.co/aYCpQaESvF #sport pic.twitter.com/a84LtxUHd5— DailySportNews FR (@dsportnews_fr) 26 juillet 2019
Le latéral droit Cawdy Williams (19 ans) a paraphé son premier contrat professionnel en faveur du Racing d’une durée de ans.Arrivé en provenance du @PSG_inside, il intégrera dans un premier temps le groupe de #National3 de la #RacingMutestAcadémie. pic.twitter.com/gcZU6lImo1 — RC Strasbourg Alsace (@RCSA) July 26, 2019
📝 Cawdy WILLIAMS rejoint le @RCSA ! Félicitations à Cawdy WILLIAMS (2000) qui s’engage pour 2 saisons dans le club alsacien et quitte le @PSG_inside #SarcellesIndustrie 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/XvFX244LkP— AAS SARCELLES FOOTBALL (@AassFootball) 24 juillet 2019
Transferts: Cawdy Williams (PSG) s'engage avec Strasbourg https://t.co/rR6x8OwOJS pic.twitter.com/iejYIthSPe— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) 24 juillet 2019
📃|وقعت إدارة نادي #الرائد مخالصة مالية مع اللاعب الفرنسي " اسماعيل بنقورا " بالتراضي بين الطرفين وقدمت الإدارة شكرها للاعب على ماقدم خلال الفترة الماضية مع تمنياتها للاعب بالتوفيق في حياته المستقبلية Alraed has terminated the contract with the French striker Ismael Bangoura pic.twitter.com/AefGxKIAQN— نادي الرائد السعودي (@alraedclub) 24 juillet 2019