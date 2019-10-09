Retour

Le Milan AC confirme l'arrivée de Stefano Pioli

09 octobre 2019, 10:30 UTC
Le Milan AC a officialisé mercredi l’arrivée de Stefano Pioli pour remplacer Marco Giampaolo au poste d’entraîneur. Le technicien italien a paraphé un bail de deux saisons en faveur des Rossoneri.
Comme prévu, le Milan AC tient son nouvel entraîneur. Le club a officialisé mercredi la nomination de Stefano Pioli, qui s’est engagé jusqu’en 2021, même si la durée de son contrat n’a pas été confirmée. Le technicien italien de 53 ans remplace Marco Giampaolo, démis de ses fonctions mardi après un début de saison compliqué pour les Rossoneri, 13emes de Serie A après sept journées. Limogé de la Fiorentina en avril dernier après avoir passé près de deux saisons en Toscane, Pioli connaîtra le 13eme club de sa carrière d’entraîneur avec le Milan AC. Il a notamment dirigé l’Inter Milan, la Lazio Rome ou encore Bologne.



Insolite: quand le Président George Weah s'invite à un entraînement du Liberia !

09 octobre 2019, 10:48 UTC
Les joueurs de la sélection du Liberia ont eu droit à une surprise de taille mardi. Un invité de marque est venu participer à l’entraînement des Lone Stars: il s’agit tout simplement du président de la République "Mister George Weah"! A lire aussi >> Mister George, l’épopée d’une légende En effet, et à la veille du tour préliminaire aller des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations 2021 programmé mercredi face au Tchad, l’ancienne idole du Milan AC et du PSG est venu galvaniser les partenaires de William Jebor. Visiblement en manque de ballon rond, George Weah n’a pas pu s’empêcher de participer à la séance d’entrainement. Le maillot de son fils Timothy sur le dos, le Ballon d’or européen 1995 s’est même mué en… gardien de but ! Inimitable Mister George !

🔴FLASH - PSG: encore une mauvaise nouvelle pour Kylian Mbappé !

09 octobre 2019, 09:56 UTC
La super star du PSG, Kylian Mbappé, touché à une cuisse, ne disputera pas les rencontres des Bleus en Islande et contre la Turquie, vendredi et lundi, et va quitter Clairefontaine. Alassane Plea a été convoqué par Didier Deschamps pour le remplacer. Didier Deschamps pensait avoir enfin une bonne nouvelle après la cascade de blessures qui touchent l’équipe de France ces derniers jours (Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Léo Dubois…). Responsable de la communication des Bleus, Raphaël Raymond a en effet expliqué ce mercerdi, avant le point-presse, que les résultats de l’IRM passée lundi par Lucas Hernandez et Kylian Mbappé s’étaient avérés rassurants. Mais si le premier a insisté sur sa capacité à pouvoir jouer dès vendredi, l’attaquant parisien ne sera finalement pas du déplacement en Islande. Ni de la réception de la Turquie, lundi. L’ancien Monégasque, touché à une cuisse et préservé par le PSG contre Angers samedi après avoir fait son retour à Bordeaux une semaine plus tôt, va en effet quitter Clairefontaine, comme annoncé ce mercerdi. Il y sera remplacé par l’attaquant du Borussia Mönchengladbach Alassane Plea, buteur et double-passeur dimanche face à Ausbourg (5-1), et manquera donc son deuxième rassemblement consécutif.

LE PSG AVAIT MIS LA PRESSION AUX BLEUS POUR MBAPPÉ

La blessure de Mbappé remonte à un match contre Toulouse, fin août. De retour sur la pelouse des Girondins, l’intéressé était également entré en jeu sur la pelouse de Galatasaray en Ligue des Champions, mardi dernier (0-1). Sa cuisse encore douloureuse depuis ces deux entrées même s’il n’était pas question d’une rechute, le PSG a envoyé un courrier avec une recommandation officielle à la Fédération française de football pour que son joueur ne soit pas aligné vendredi. Le champion du monde, lui, s’était entraîné à part lundi et mardi. Reste désormais à savoir dans quelle mesure la pression mise par le club francilien a influencé cette décision, même si L’Equipe précise que c’est Didier Deschamps qui a préféré ne pas prendre de risques. « Après s’être entretenu avec le joueur, qui suivait un protocole de reprise depuis lundi, et Franck Le Gall, le médecin de l’équipe de France, Didier Deschamps a décidé de remettre le joueur à la disposition de son club, le Paris-SG. Kylian Mbappé quittera Clairefontaine mercredi matin », peut-on lire dans le communiqué de la FFF. Plea fera le chemin inverse dans la journée et se voit une nouvelle fois récompensé de ses belles performances en Allemagne, après avoir été déjà convoqué en novembre 2018. Voir aussi :  >>> Lucas Hernandez : « Si le coach le décide, je pourrai jouer vendredi »

Amicaux d'octobre: le programme complet des sélections africaines

09 octobre 2019, 09:40 UTC
Les ténors du "Continent-mère" effectuent à nouveau leur grand retour sur la scène internationale. En effet, plusieurs sélections africaines vont désormais entamer une série de matches amicaux qui s’inscrivent dans le cadre de la préparation des prochaines échéances éliminatoires de la CAN 2021 qui débuteront en novembre prochain. Au menu cette semaine, plusieurs duels qui mettront aux prises nos représentants africains à de prestigieuses sélections sud-américaines puisque le Sénégal et le Nigeria croiseront le fer avec le Brésil, l’Algérie défiera la Colombie tandis que la Guinée se mesurera au Chili. Il convient de noter que d’alléchantes affiches africaines à l’image d’Algérie-RDC, Tunisie-Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire-RDC ou encore Maroc-Gabon seront également au programme. Ci-après le programme complet des matchs amicaux d'octobre:

Jeudi 10 octobre

Algérie-RDC, à Blida Brésil-Sénégal, à Singapour Gabon-Burkina Faso, à Saint-Leu la-Forêt (France) Togo-Cap Vert, à Marseille (France) Thaïlande-Congo, à Bangkok  

Vendredi 11 octobre

Maroc-Libye, à Oujda  

Samedi 12 octobre

Tunisie-Cameroun, à Radès Comores-Guinée, à Versailles (France)  

Dimanche 13 octobre

Brésil-Nigeria, à Singapour Afrique du Sud-Mali, à Port Elisabeth Bénin-Zambie, à Porto-Novo Togo-Guinée Equatoriale, à Marseille (France) Niger-Centrafrique, à Niamey Ethiopie-Ouganda, à Baher Dar Kenya-Mozambique, à Kasarani  

Lundi 14 octobre

Côte d’Ivoire-RDC, à Amiens (France) Egypte-Botswana, au Caire Rwanda-Tanzanie, à Kigali  

Mardi 15 octobre

Algérie-Colombie, à Lille (France) Guinée-Chili, à Alicante (Espagne) Maroc-Gabon, à Tanger Mauritanie-Libye, à Nouakchott

Forfait de Mbaye Niang : Une occasion en or pour Habib Diallo

Auteur: Media365
Pour affronter le Brésil, le 10 octobre prochain à 12h GMT, à Singapour, Aliou Cissé devra procéder à quelques changements dans son onze de départ habituel. En effet, des joueurs comme Edouard Mendy et Mbaye Niang sont forfaits pour ce match. Concernant ce dernier, il devrait être remplacé, Habib Diallo.  Edouard Mendy et Mbaye Niang sont forfaits en vue du match amical contre le Brésil, le 10 octobre prochain. Concernant le gardien rennais, il sera remplacé, comme d’habitude, par Alfred Gomis, le nouveau gardien de Dijon. Pour Mbaye Niang, Aliou Cissé devrait choisir Habib Diallo pour débuter ce match face à la Selecao en l’absence de Mbaye Diagne. En effet, l’attaquant Messin connaît un début de saison exceptionnel. Le jeune joueur de 24 ans affiche déjà un bilan de 6 buts en 8 matches de Ligue 1. Il est parmi les meilleurs buteurs du championnat français.  Absent lors de la dernière coupe d’Afrique des nations en Egypte, Habib Diallo aura certainement sa chance ce jeudi face au Brésil. Avec les absences cumulées de Mbaye Niang et Mbaye Diagne, le Messin sera l’arme principale d’Aliou Cissé face à la défense brésilienne qui devrait être composée de Thiago Silva et Marquinhos. Habib Diallo sera aligné avec Sadio Mané et Ismaila Sarr. Ça sera une occasion pour lui de se montrer et montrer son talent au niveau international. 

PSG : Blaise Matuidi sous le charme de Gana Gueye

09 octobre 2019, 09:11 UTC
Gana Gueye
Recruté cet été pour 32 millions d’euros, le milieu de terrain Idrissa Gueye a mis tout le monde d'accord pour ses débuts en Ligue 1. Le milieu sénégalais fait déjà des heureux à Paris. C’est du moins ce que Blaise Matuidi a assuré. « Ça démontre que j’ai laissé des bons souvenirs à Paris et ça fait plaisir », a d’abord savouré le milieu de terrain de la Juventus Turin au micro de RMC Sport. « Idrissa Gueye, c’est un grand joueur. On ne parlait pas beaucoup de lui avant qu’il soit au PSG. Mais à Everton, je l’ai vu faire de très grands matchs. Quand ils l’ont recruté, j’étais très content pour Paris. Il va leur permettre d’être plus équilibré et de maintenir la pression pendant les grands matchs », a confié l'ancien Parisien, actuellement à la Juventus. A lire aussi >> Paris Saint-Germain : Habib Beye encense Gana Gueye !
