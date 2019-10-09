Le Milan AC confirme l’arrivée de Stefano Pioli

Official Statement: Stefano Pioli ➡️ https://t.co/nCj5eBgKT8 pic.twitter.com/GfytQuPOda
— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 9, 2019
President George Manneh Weah trained with the Lone Star on Monday evening ahead of Wednesday's #AFCON2021 preliminary round first leg qualifier against Chad.He was wearing his son Timothy Weah @LOSC_EN shirt.@Africansoccerup pic.twitter.com/0osHAJ2I4z — T. Kla Wesley Jr. 🇱🇷 (@WesleyKla) 8 octobre 2019
Football legend President @GeorgeWeahOff of Liberia trained with his country's National Team on Monday evening ahead of this week's #AFCON2021 preliminary round First Leg Qualifier against Chad. @MFL_MY 2019 topscorer Kpah Sherman told me hes extremely privileged to be part of it pic.twitter.com/p9aiSz0ldi— Marco Negeri (@MarcoNegeri) 8 octobre 2019
President George Weah Trains with Liberia national team ahead of their game against Chad pic.twitter.com/fe0YVGRt0w— OWUSU BEMPAH MICHAEL (@owusutiago) 8 octobre 2019
Kylian Mbappé ne participera pas aux 2 prochains matches de l'Equipe de France. Pour le remplacer, Didier Deschamps a décidé de faire appel à Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).➡ https://t.co/ed5Mdkh10l pic.twitter.com/BroqVsUfPE — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) 8 octobre 2019