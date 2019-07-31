Retour

Le groupe rennais pour le Trophée des Champions

Julian Stéphan, l’entraîneur de Rennes, a retenu un groupe de vingt joueurs pour le choc de samedi contre le Paris Saint-Germain (Trophée des Champions).
Privé de Mbaye Niang et Ramy Bensebaini, notamment, Julian Stéphan, l’entraîneur de Rennes, a retenu un groupe de vingt joueurs pour le choc de samedi contre le Paris Saint-Germain (Trophée des Champions). Outre les joueurs concernés par la CAN, le technicien breton doit aussi composer avec les blessures de Jordan Tell et Jordan Siebatcheu. Placé sur la liste des transferts, Diafra Sakho est, quant à lui, un choix du successeur de Sabri Lamouchi.

Le groupe rennais


Koubek, Salin - Boey, Brandon Soppy, Gélin, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Morel, Maouassa - Johansson, Léa-Siliki, Camavinga, Gboho, Bourigeaud, Trouillet, Grenier, Da Cunha - Hunou, Tait, Del Castillo
Djamel Belmadi parmi les candidats pour le titre du coach de l'année

Belmadi Copyright -OFC
La FIFA vient de publier la liste des 10 nommés pour le FIFA The Best de meilleur entraîneur de l’année 2019. On retrouve notamment le sélectionneur de l'Algérie, vainqueur de la Coupe d'Afrique des nations 2019, Djamel Belmadi. Didier Deschamps, sélectionneur de l'équipe de France ; Tite, lauréat de la Copa América avec le Brésil ; et Fernando Santos, vainqueur de la Ligue des Nations avec le Portugal. Mention spéciale aussi à Jürgen Klopp, lauréat de la Ligue des Champions, mais aussi deux autres managers de Premier League Mauricio Pochettino et Pep Guardiola. Erik ten Hag (Ajax Amsterdam) et Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate).

LDC Afrique : le TAS donne son verdict entre l'EST et le Wydad

Espérance de Tunis - WAC Casablanca Copyright -OFC
Le Tribunal arbitral du sport (TAS) a rendu son verdict concernant le dossier de la finale retour de la Ligue des Champions entre l'Espérance de Tunis et le Wydad Casablanca. C'est l'Espérance Sportive de Tunis qui est désignée vainqueur et qui remporte ainsi sa deuxième coupe d'affilée. Rappelons que le match a été interrompu pour une histoire de VAR.

Arsenal fait de Pépé l’Africain le plus cher

Arsenal s'apprête à officialiser le transfert record de Nicolas Pépé, l'ex-attaquant de Lille. Dans les coulisses, la transaction est déjà faite. 72 millions de Livres, plus de 52 milliards de Frs Cfa. On avoisine les 80 millions d'euros espérés dès le départ par les dirigeants lillois. 78 millions 464 mille 356 euros exactement. De quoi faire de Pépé le plus gros transfert de toute la légende d'Arsenal. Le footballeur africain le plus cher de l'histoire. Devant Cédric Bakambu (74 millions de Villarreal à Beijing Guoan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (63 millions de Dortmund à Arsenal), Naby Kéita (60 millions de Leipzig à Liverpool) et Mohamed Salah (42 millions de la Roma à Liverpool). Une arrivée fracassante en Grande Bretagne qui attend d'être confirmée devant les media, à l'Emirates Stadium puis sur les pelouses de Premier League. Un tout autre débat pour le jeune attaquant de 24 ans qui a pesé 23 buts et 12 passes décisives en 45 matches avec Lille. Passer de “chien“ (Dogue) affamé “canonnier“ briseur de défenses d’outre-manche, l’attente d’Unaï Emery, entraîneur d’Arsenal.

Brésil : lourdement endetté, Ronaldinho risque le prison !

Ronaldinho Copyright -@10Ronaldinho
La justice brésilienne a décidé de confisquer le passeport de Ronaldinho qui ne pourrait plus quitter le Brésil avant de payer la somme de 2,2 millions d'euros, correspondants à une amende non-payée pour des infractions environnementales. L'ancienne star du FC Barcelone est coupable d'avoir construit illégalement, avec l'aide de son frère, un bâtiment ainsi qu'une plate-forme de pêche dans la zone environnementale protégée du lac Guaiba, près de Porto Alegre. La justice brésilienne avait donné un ordre de démolir les constructions et avait imposé une amende pour les dégâts provoqués et l'absence d'autorisation, en 2012. Cependant, au moment de saisir les comptes de Ronaldinho et son frère, elle n'avait trouvé que six euros. D'après les médias brésiliens, la préfecture de Porto Alegre réclame également à l'ancien joueur du Barça 2,3 millions d'euros de taxes foncières et de frais de ramassages d'ordures. A lire aussi >> Sadio Mané : "Ronaldinho est le joueur qui m'a inspiré"

🔴 PSG : Coup de théâtre, Neymar finalement prêté à un club brésilien ?

Neymar - PSG
Une nouvelle rumeur circule à propos de l'avenir de Neymar au PSG. Le journaliste Marcelo Bechler qui avait annoncé en exclusivité le départ de Neymar au PSG, a révélé que le Brésilien pourrait débarquer à Flamengo cet été. Barcelone, Madrid... et maintenant à Flamengo. Le club brésilien est entré dans la danse de façon surprenante, et fait partie des prétendants pour s'attacher les services de Neymar. Le journaliste d'Esporte Interativo a indiqué que Neymar pourrait être prêté au club brésilien jusqu'au mois de décembre, même s'il a reconnu que la situation était très compliquée, bien que viable. La situation du numéro 10 brésilien, actuellement au point mort, aurait provoqué l'intérêt de Flamengo d'obtenir le prêt du joueur. L'intention avec ce prêt serait de contenter toutes les parties. Permettre à Neymar de partir jusqu'au mercato hivernal, pour ensuite entamer de nouveau les conversations avec les clubs intéressés pour une vente. A lire aussi >> Le PSG veut convaincre Neymar de rester
