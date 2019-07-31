Le groupe rennais pour le Trophée des Champions

Le groupe rennais
Koubek, Salin - Boey, Brandon Soppy, Gélin, Da Silva, Nyamsi, Morel, Maouassa - Johansson, Léa-Siliki, Camavinga, Gboho, Bourigeaud, Trouillet, Grenier, Da Cunha - Hunou, Tait, Del Castillo
🚨 Meet the coaching candidates! 🚨#TheBest Men's Coach nominees: 🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi 🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps 🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo 🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca 🇪🇸@PepTeam 🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp 🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino 🇵🇹 Fernando Santos 🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag 🇧🇷 Tite Voting OPEN 👇https://t.co/NRJ9Nz40FC— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 31 juillet 2019
🏆 #TheBest Men’s Coach Candidate 🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi@LesVerts 🔘 Led side to #AFCON2019 title 🔘 Team conceded just two goals en route to title 🔘 Team lost one game July 2018-July 2019https://t.co/EA3fo7fEgX— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 31 juillet 2019
Ronaldinho lourdement endetté au Brésil. Rappelons que d'après le premier syndicat des joueurs, en Angleterre, jusqu'à 40% des footballeurs sont ruinés 5 ans après la fin de leur carrière ... (Cf Le foot va-t-il exploser ? cc @RichardBouigue) https://t.co/WcASQeuavR via @RMCsport— Pierre Rondeau (@Lasciencedufoot) 31 juillet 2019
Neymar pode pintar no Flamengo? Conforme apuraram @marcelobechler e @brunoformiga, do Esporte Interativo, faz sentido a ida do craque brasileiro para o clube da Gávea, porém é difícil e depende de uma série de fatores. pic.twitter.com/LzzqtVwv5j— Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) 30 juillet 2019