Le groupe rennais pour le Trophée des Champions

72 millions de Livres, plus de 52 milliards de Frs Cfa. On avoisine les 80 millions d'euros espérés dès le départ par les dirigeants lillois. 78 millions 464 mille 356 euros exactement. De quoi faire de Pépé le plus gros transfert de toute la légende d'Arsenal. Le footballeur africain le plus cher de l'histoire. Devant Cédric Bakambu (74 millions de Villarreal à Beijing Guoan), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (63 millions de Dortmund à Arsenal), Naby Kéita (60 millions de Leipzig à Liverpool) et Mohamed Salah (42 millions de la Roma à Liverpool). Une arrivée fracassante en Grande Bretagne qui attend d'être confirmée devant les media, à l'Emirates Stadium puis sur les pelouses de Premier League. Un tout autre débat pour le jeune attaquant de 24 ans qui a pesé 23 buts et 12 passes décisives en 45 matches avec Lille. Passer de “chien“ (Dogue) affamé “canonnier“ briseur de défenses d’outre-manche, l’attente d’Unaï Emery, entraîneur d’Arsenal.