Le football reprend en Italie avec un choc Juventus-Milan !

🗣️ Eto'o on Suarez: "He’s making an incredible story with Barcelona. It is obvious that Barca have to reinforce themselves, but it is not necessary to take away the stripes of a general.



"Luis is a general, he is a captain, and he cannot be demoted." 🙅‍♂️



[Catalunya Radio] pic.twitter.com/BbWzg3TTQ0