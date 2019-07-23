Retour

Le FC Séville signe une 10eme recrue

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 13:31 UTC
Très actif sur le marché des transferts, le FC Séville a enregistré avec Nemanja Gudelj sa 10eme recrue estivale. Le Serbe arrive en provenance du Guangzhou Evergrande.
Débarqué sur le banc du FC Séville le 1er juillet dernier, Julen Lopetegui ne sait pas encore vraiment quelle sera son équipe-type. Il faut dire que le club du sud de l’Espagne a été touché par la fièvre acheteuse depuis l’ouverture du marché des transferts. Ce mardi, les Sévillans ont annoncé la signature de Nemanja Gudelj en provenance du Guangzhou Evergrande. L’arrivée du milieu de terrain serbe (27 ans) n’est autre que la 10eme recrue et débarque gratuitement en Andalousie. Prêté la saison dernière au Sporting Portugal avec qui il a fait le doublé Coupe-championnat, Gudelj a été formé au NAC Breda aux Pays-Bas avant de rejoindre l’AZ Alkmaar puis l’Ajax Amsterdam. Il évoluait en Chine depuis janvier 2017. « Ce championnat est l’un des meilleurs au monde. Nous le savons tous déjà. Je suis fier et heureux de pouvoir jouer à Séville. J’espère gagner le plus possible. Je suis un milieu plus défensif qu’offensif. L’an dernier, au Sporting, j’ai joué numéro 6. Je vais jouer là où le coach aura besoin de moi (...) Monchi a fait du très bon travail. Je connais certaines recrues comme De Jong, qui jouait aux Pays-Bas aussi. Quand Monchi m’a appelé, j’ai dit à mon agent que le seul club où je voulais aller était Séville. C’est un club très grand, très bon. Je suis fier d’être ici. Je vais tout donner pour ce club », a déclaré le joueur sur le site du club.

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Le FC Séville signe une 10eme recrue

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 13:31 UTC
Très actif sur le marché des transferts, le FC Séville a enregistré avec Nemanja Gudelj sa 10eme recrue estivale. Le Serbe arrive en provenance du Guangzhou Evergrande.
Débarqué sur le banc du FC Séville le 1er juillet dernier, Julen Lopetegui ne sait pas encore vraiment quelle sera son équipe-type. Il faut dire que le club du sud de l’Espagne a été touché par la fièvre acheteuse depuis l’ouverture du marché des transferts. Ce mardi, les Sévillans ont annoncé la signature de Nemanja Gudelj en provenance du Guangzhou Evergrande. L’arrivée du milieu de terrain serbe (27 ans) n’est autre que la 10eme recrue et débarque gratuitement en Andalousie. Prêté la saison dernière au Sporting Portugal avec qui il a fait le doublé Coupe-championnat, Gudelj a été formé au NAC Breda aux Pays-Bas avant de rejoindre l’AZ Alkmaar puis l’Ajax Amsterdam. Il évoluait en Chine depuis janvier 2017. « Ce championnat est l’un des meilleurs au monde. Nous le savons tous déjà. Je suis fier et heureux de pouvoir jouer à Séville. J’espère gagner le plus possible. Je suis un milieu plus défensif qu’offensif. L’an dernier, au Sporting, j’ai joué numéro 6. Je vais jouer là où le coach aura besoin de moi (...) Monchi a fait du très bon travail. Je connais certaines recrues comme De Jong, qui jouait aux Pays-Bas aussi. Quand Monchi m’a appelé, j’ai dit à mon agent que le seul club où je voulais aller était Séville. C’est un club très grand, très bon. Je suis fier d’être ici. Je vais tout donner pour ce club », a déclaré le joueur sur le site du club.

Copyright -Media365

Voir aussi

Bilan Can 2019 – Sénégal : Amdy Faye : « on n’a pas une équipe »

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 13:53 UTC
Algérie vs Sénégal - CAN 2019 Copyright -OFC
Après la fin de la coupe d’Afrique des nations, c’est l’heure de faire le bilan de la deuxiéme place du Sénégal. L’ancien international sénégalais, Amdy Faye, ne s’est pas fait prier pour tirer à boulet rouge sur l’effectif sénégalais.   Le Sénégal a perdu la finale de coupe d’Afrique des nations face à l’Algérie (0-1). Les attaquants sénégalais sont restés muets toute la compétition « Mbaye Niang a marqué toutes sortes de buts en club. Comment se fait-il qu’il n’ait pas réussi à marquer lors de cette Can ? Mbaye Diagne, qui a fait une excellente saison en Turquie, n’a pas marqué. (…) On n’a pas trouvé le milieu de terrain pour alimenter les attaquants. On n’a que des individualités en Afrique. Il n’y a pas de leader, ni sur le terrain ni en dehors.  On n’a pas une équipe », a décrié Amdy Faye.   L’ancien coéquipier de Aliou Cissé compare le sélectionneur sénégalais à Djamel Belmai, le sélectionneur algérien « on parle de trophée mais, tant qu’on ne travaille pas, on n’y arrivera pas. Il faut prendre les 4 ans de Aliou Cissé et prendre en considération les 10 mois de Djamel Belmadi. Qui a su bâtir une équipe et gagner la Coupe d’Afrique ». Et pour y remédier, l’ancien international sénégalais lance un appel « que ceux qui gèrent le football se réunissent pour trouver des solutions. »

🔴PSG – Mercato : Leonardo frappe un grand coup en arrachant une pépite du Barça !

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 12:49 UTC
Xavi Simons - PSG Copyright -@xsimons10
Grand espoir de la Masia, Xavi Simons a annoncé son départ du FC Barcelone. Le jeune milieu de terrain (16 ans) est annoncé du côté du PSG. Xavi Simons. Ce nom ne vous dit certainement pas grand-chose pourtant en ce mardi, l’annonce du jeune milieu de terrain a fait l’effet d’un tremblement de terre à Barcelone. Véritable grand espoir de la Masia et du FC Barcelone, le Néerlandais a annoncé qu’il allait quitter le club catalan. Un coup dur pour les Blaugrana qui misaient beaucoup sur Simons pour le futur, au point de lui offrir un salaire annuel d’environ 200 000 euros pour son premier contrat d’après Mundo Deportivo, le tout à seulement 16 ans ! L’offre catalane a finalement été refusée pour celui qui devait faire ses débuts avec la réserve du Barça d’ici peu. Et comme une mauvaise nouvelle n’arrive jamais seul, si Xavi Simons quitte le champion d’Espagne se serait uniquement pour rejoindre le PSG d’après les quotidiens catalans. Le jeune joueur était d’ailleurs à Paris ce mardi matin avec un certain Mino Raiola afin de finaliser son arrivée. A l’heure où les deux clubs sont en pleine bataille dans le dossier Neymar, ce recrutement devrait remettre de l’huile sur le feu.

🔥🔥🔥 El Clásico 💪🏽💪🏽🔴🔵 FCB #xs #somhi #lafamilia

Une publication partagée par Xavi Simons (@xavisimons) le

L’Excel Mouscron offre l’un de ses talents camerounais à Stoke City

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 11:58 UTC
Après onze années de formation dans son écurie, l’Excel Mouscron a laissé filer Nna Noukeu Blondy. Considéré comme l’un des jeunes talents du club belge, le gardien camerounais de 18 ans s’est engagé avec Stoke City. Nna Noukeu Blondy a déposé ses valises en Angleterre. Le jeune gardien de but de l'Excel Mouscron a quitté les Hurlus pour rejoindre Stoke City. Camerounais naturalisé Belge, le gardien de 18 ans formé à Mouscron depuis ses 7 ans est considéré comme l’un des purs talents du club. Fils de Patrice Noukeu, un ancien joueur de l'Excel Mouscron, Nna Noukeu Blondy évoluera d'abord au sein du noyau des moins de 23 ans Stoke City, club de Championship dont l'ambition est de remonter au plus vite en Premier League.

Paul Nardi (Monaco) s’engage avec Lorient

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 11:53 UTC
Le gardien de l’AS Monaco Paul Nardi s’est engagé ce mardi avec le FC Lorient, et ce pour les quatre prochaines saisons.
Formé et révélé sous les couleurs de Nancy, Paul Nardi n’aura pas réussi à confirmer à l’échelon au-dessus avec l’AS Monaco. Arrivé en 2014 sur le Rocher, le portier de 25 ans s’est engagé ce mardi avec le FC Lorient, pour les quatre prochaines saisons. Prêté à rennes puis au Cercle Bruges, le natif de Vesoul n’aura eu droit qu’à six apparitions avec les professionnels de l’ASM, dont deux en Ligue 1. Les deux seules de sa jeune carrière dans l’élite du football français. Avec les Merlus, il tentera donc de se relancer en Ligue 2.

Mercato : un jeune gardien camerounais débarque à Amiens

Auteur: Media365
23 juillet 2019, 11:45 UTC
A 19 ans, Boris Essele s’est engagé pour quatre saisons avec Amiens, club de Ligue 1 de France. Le jeune gardien camerounais sera troisième le gardien dans la hiérarchie du club qui va lui permettre de découvrir le haut niveau. « C’est un jeune gardien prometteur qui rejoint ainsi les rangs picards, où il travaillera au quotidien avec Régis Gurtner, Matthieu Dreyer et Gregory Varin », se réjouit-on chez les Amiénois. Boris Essele dispose en effet d’un certain vécu international ; puisqu’il a disputé la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) des moins de 17 ans en 2017 avec la sélection nationale du Cameroun. Formé à l’Académie Nkufo à Yaoundé, la capitale camerounaise, le jeune gardien de 19 ans va vivre sa première expérience dans le professionnalisme. Il sera le troisième gardien dans la hiérarchie d'Amiens.
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, sans modifier le paramétrage de vos cookies, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies nous permettant de réaliser des statistiques de visite. En savoir plus.