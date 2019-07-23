Le FC Séville signe une 10eme recrue

Après la fin de la coupe d’Afrique des nations, c’est l’heure de faire le bilan de la

deuxiéme

place du Sénégal. L’ancien international sénégalais,

Amdy

Faye, ne s’est pas fait prier pour tirer à boulet rouge sur l’effectif sénégalais.

Le Sénégal a perdu la finale de coupe d’Afrique des nations face à l’Algérie (0-1). Les attaquants sénégalais

sont restés muets toute la compétition

«

Mbaye Niang a marqué toutes sortes de buts en club. Comment se fait-il qu’il n’ait pas réussi à marquer lors de cette Can ? Mbaye Diagne, qui a fait une excellente saison en Turquie, n’a pas marqué. (…) On n’a pas trouvé le milieu de terrain pour alimenter les attaquants. On n’a que des individualités en Afrique. Il n’y a pas de leader, ni sur le terrain ni en dehors. On n’a pas une équipe », a décrié

Amdy

Faye.

L’ancien coéquipier de

Aliou

Cissé compare le sélectionneur sénégalais à Djamel

Belmai

, le sélectionneur algérien « on parle de trophée mais, tant qu’on ne travaille pas, on n’y arrivera pas. Il faut prendre les 4 ans de

Aliou

Cissé et prendre en considération les 10 mois de Djamel

Belmadi

. Qui a su bâtir une équipe et gagner la Coupe d’Afrique

». Et pour y remédier, l’ancien

international sénégalais lance un appel

«

que ceux qui gèrent le football se réunissent pour trouver des solutions.