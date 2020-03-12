Retour

Le coup de pied d'Adebayor dans la tête d'un joueur en Libertadores

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 15:07 UTC
Copyright : Panoramic
Emmanuel Adebayor a connu une expulsion logique en Copa Libertadores avec son club d'Olimpia suite à un geste dangereux.
Récente arrivée lors du mercato hivernal, le Togolais Emmanuel Adebayor a pris la décision de se challenger en signant pour le Club Olimpia, au Paraguay. Titulaire en Copa Libertadores avec sa nouvelle équipe, il est parvenu à se faire remarquer d'une façon peu brillante. Il s’est en effet essuyé les crampons sur le visage d’un adversaire, joueur du club argentin Defensa y Justicia à la 72ème minute de la rencontre lors de la victoire 2-1 de l’Olimpia. Suite à ce geste, l'ancien joueur de l'AS Monaco ou du FC Metz a été fort logiquement expulsé.





Par le biais de son compte Twitter, il a ensuite posté un message en s'excusant de son geste à sa façon. « Match difficile aujourd’hui ! Quel formidable esprit d’équipe et quelle victoire pour les garçons. Triste de quitter le terrain tôt sur un défi Jackie Chan. Je n’ai jamais voulu blesser mon adversaire, et je suis content qu’il aille bien. »
Copyright -Media365

Quand Emmanuel Adebayor s'inspire de Cantona avec un High Kick

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 15:29 UTC
Emmanuel Adebayor débarque au Paraguay Copyright -AFP
L'attaquant du Club Olimpia, Emmanuel Adebayor, a été expulsé lors d'un match de Copa Libertadores avec son nouveau club après un geste qui nous rappelle un certain Eric Cantona. Le joueur de 36 ans s'est fait remarquer en deuxième mi-temps pour un geste de style proche de celui de Cantona ou de Jackie Chan : Il a asséné un terrible coup de crampons au milieu de terrain Enzo Coacci. C'était lors du match de son équipe contre l'équipe argentine de Defensa Y Justicia dans le cadre de la deuxième journée de la phase de poules de la Copa Libertadores. Directement expulsé, l'attaquant a pu assister à la victoire des siens (2-1). Il s'est excusé sur les réseaux sociaux pour son geste : « Match difficile aujourd'hui ! Quel formidable esprit d'équipe et quelle victoire pour les garçons. Triste de quitter le terrain tôt sur un défi Jackie Chan. Je n'ai jamais voulu blesser mon adversaire, et je suis content qu'il aille bien ». A lire aussi >> L’incroyable histoire d’Adebayor, ce miraculé du foot qui n'a commencé à marcher qu'à 4 ans !

La LDC et l'Europa Ligue suspendues ? Décision mardi prochain

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 14:10 UTC
Le coronavirus continue de ravager le monde du sport. Face la propagation de l'épidémie les compétitions nationales et européenne sont menacées. Report, suspension...? Des décisions seront prises au sujet de la Ligue des Champions, de la Ligue Europa, mais aussi de l'Euro 2020, mardi prochain, lors d'une réunion avec les représentants des 55 pays membres « À la lumière des développements sur la propagation du Covid-19 en Europe et l’évolution de l’analyse de l’Organisation mondiale de la santé, l’UEFA a invité aujourd’hui les représentants de ses 55 associations membres, les dirigeants de l’Association européenne des clubs et des représentants de la FIFPro à participer à une vidéoconférence le mardi 17 mars pour discuter de la réponse du football européen à l’épidémie. Les discussions porteront sur toutes les compétitions nationales et européennes, y compris l’Euro 2020 », indique l’UEFA. A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> Coronavirus : le Real Madrid placé en quarantaine !

Coronavirus : les Coupes d’Europe suspendues, l’Euro reporté ?

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 13:25 UTC
Selon L’Equipe, l’UEFA devrait annoncer mardi la suspension de la Ligue des Champions et de la Ligue Europa ainsi que le report de l’Euro à 2021.

Jeudi après-midi, l’UEFA a annoncé l’organisation d’une réunion… mardi prochain pour prendre une décision sur le site ou non à donner aux compétitions européennes, face à la propagation du coronavirus. Un communiqué déjà critiqué étant donné que d’autres instances ont pris des décisions beaucoup plus franches et rapides. A moins que la décision ne soit déjà prise ? L’Equipe annonce en tout cas que la suspension provisoire de la Ligue des Champions et de la Ligue Europa ainsi qu’un report de l’Euro à 2021 devraient être annoncés lors de cette fameuse réunion.


L’Euro 2020… en 2021 ?


Le quotidien explique que le but serait de pouvoir mener la C1 et la C3 à leur terme, quitte à le faire sur des dates initialement prévues pour l’Euro, prévu du 12 juin au 12 juillet. Ce dernier devrait donc être repoussé à 2021, surtout qu’il manque encore quatre qualifiés, censés jouer des barrages fin mars. Reste, toutefois, à négocier avec la FIFA, qui avait prévu d’organiser un championnat du monde des clubs à l’été 2021. Enfin, les championnats nationaux devraient également être interrompus. Pour rappel, la Liga a été suspendue, tout comme la Serie A. Pour l’heure, la Ligue 1 doit elle se dérouler à huis clos. Mais il serait surprenant que cette mesure tienne ne serait-ce qu'à court terme.


CAN 2021 : La liste de la Guinée contre le Tchad, Naby Keita IN, Bouna Sarr OUT

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 12:55 UTC
Guinée Copyright -AFP
Le Syli National de Guinée affrontera le Tchad dans le cadre de la 3e et 4e journée des éliminatoires de la Coupe d’Afrique des Nations aura lieu au Cameroun en 2021. La 3e journée aura lieu le vendredi 27 mars à Conakry alors que la 4e levée se déroulera le lundi 30 mars à Djamena Pour cette double confrontation, le sélectionneur français Didier Six a convoqué 23 joueurs. Le coach a décidé de retenir Naby Keita et écarter Bouna Sarr. Moussa Camara du Horoya AC et Sekou Salifou Sylla du Fello Star vont honorer leur première convocation en équipe nationale Interrogé sur l’absence du joyau du FC Barcelone Ilaix Moriba dans cette liste, Didier Six a déclaré que le joueur sera avec le Syli au mois de juin. Le joueur du Barça aurait donné son accord d’endosser le maillot de la Guinée, « Sur le cas de Moriba, il y a des soucis administratifs pour l’instant. Vous savez qu’il a joué pour l’Espagne (U20), donc il y a des dossiers FIFA à remplir, sinon on est d’accord. Je lui ai dit, je veux qu’il soit là au mois de juin prochain » a expliqué le tricolore devant la presse. Voici la liste complète des joueurs convoqués : Gardiens de but Aly Keita, Moussa Penpen Camara  et Sékou Sylla Défenseurs Issiaga Sylla, Simon Falette, Jeanvier Julien, Sekou Condé, Baissama Sankoh, Ernest Seka, Mory Konate, Ousmane Kante Milieux de terrain Naby Keita, Ibrahima Sory Conté “Maïbra”,Seydouba Soumah ,Mady Camara ,Amadou Diawara ,Kamso Mara ,Ibrahima Camara Attaquants Sory Kaba, François Kamano, Jose Martinez Kante, Aboubacar Demba Camara, Moussa Diawara Après deux matchs joués le Syli, auteur d’une victoire et un match nul, occupe la 1ère avec 4 points devant le Mali (4 points), la Namibie (3 points) et le Tchad (0 point). A lire aussi sur Orange Football Club >> CAN 2021 - Guinée : Didier Six prévient Bouna Sarr

Diego Costa fait semblant de tousser sur les journalistes après Liverpool-Atlético

Auteur: Media365
12 mars 2020, 12:34 UTC
L'attaquant de l'Atlético Madrid, pas forcément à son avantage sur le terrain, s'est fait remarquer en zone mixte après le match entre Liverpool et le club espagnol.
Sur le terrain, l'Atlético Madrid a obtenu une qualification pour les quarts de finale de la Ligue des Champions en disposant du tenant du titre, le Liverpool leader tyrannique de Premier League (3-2 après les prolongations après sa victoire 1-0 à l'aller). Si le match a donné suite à des déclarations assez frustrantes de Jürgen Klopp, déclarant notamment : "Personnellement, je ne comprends pas leur façon de jouer. Ils ont tellement de qualité qu'ils pourraient pratiquer un football bien plus attractif, mais ils restent très bas pour évoluer en contre-attaque. Mais le vainqueur a toujours raison", une autre personne a fait parler d'elle.

L'Atlético Madrid attendra avant de rejouer en Liga






Lors de son passage en zone mixte, l'attaquant de l'Atlético Madrid, Diego Costa, pas forcément utile à son équipe sur le terrain au moment de faire remonter le bloc contre la pression des Reds, s'est comporté de façon peu intelligente. Sans s'arrêter devant les caméras et micros, en pleine épidémie de coronavirus, l'attaquant espagnol est passé en zone mixte en faisant semblant de tousser sur les journalistes présents à Anfield. Le tout avec un grand sourire. Sixième de Liga, l'Atlético Madrid devra attendre avant de retrouver les terrains sur le plan national étant donné que le championnat espagnol a été suspendu pour les deux prochaines semaines à cause du coronavirus.
