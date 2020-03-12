Le coup de pied d'Adebayor dans la tête d'un joueur en Libertadores

¡ADEBAYOR ESTÁ LOCO! ¡PATADA HISTÓRICA! El refuerzo top de Olimpia le pegó un brutal patadón a Coacci de Defensa y Justicia y vio la roja en su primer partido como titular en la #Libertadores. INCREÍBLE. pic.twitter.com/DZ6emGIxVL
— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 12, 2020
SEA, tough game today! What a great team spirit, and what a win boys @elclubolimpia. Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge. It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, And I am glad he is okay 🤜🏾👏🏾🙏🏾⭐️❤️🤜🏾🙌🏾#GodFirst #teamSEA #25 #SEAAsuncion #Lifesgood pic.twitter.com/TqruWfqtKm
— Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) March 12, 2020
Par le biais de son compte Twitter, il a ensuite posté un message en s'excusant de son geste à sa façon. « Match difficile aujourd’hui ! Quel formidable esprit d’équipe et quelle victoire pour les garçons. Triste de quitter le terrain tôt sur un défi Jackie Chan. Je n’ai jamais voulu blesser mon adversaire, et je suis content qu’il aille bien. »