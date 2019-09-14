Retour

L1 : Neymar offre la victoire au PSG contre Strasbourg

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 17:30 UTC
Le PSG a battu Strasbourg dans le temps additionnel ce samedi après-midi (1-0). C'est Neymar qui a offert la victoire à son équipe pour son grand retour.
Le PSG a attendu les dernières minutes pour l'emporter contre Strasbourg ce samedi après-midi (1-0). Le but de la victoire a été marqué par Neymar d'un magnifique retourné acrobatique. Sifflé pendant tout le match, le Brésilien n'a eu besoin que de 90 minutes pour retourner le Parc des Princes.

Plus d'informations à venir...
Ghana: Thomas Partey devient propriétaire d’un club à Madrid

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 16:57 UTC
Thomas Partey - Alcobendas Sport Copyright -@Thomaspartey22
La super star ghanéenne, Thomas Partey, pense à l’avenir. En effet, le maître à jouer de l’Atlético Madrid a annoncé cette semaine qu’il avait racheté, avec d’autres investisseurs, Alcobendas Sport, un club de la périphérie de la capitale espagnole, actuel pensionnaire du groupe 7 de la Tercera División (D4). « J’ai rejoint trois de mes conseillers qui sont aussi mes bons amis pour nous permettre de reprendre Alcobendas Sport afin d’en faire l’un des grands clubs espagnols », a déclaré l'enfant d'Odumase Krobo (Ghana) à Ghanasoccernet. Arrivé au sein du club colchonero en 2012 en provenance du Odometah FC, alors qu’il n’avait que 19 ans et aucune expérience en Europe, Thomas Partey rejoint ainsi le cercle très fermé des footballeurs ayant décidé d’investir dans leur sport. « Il s’agit d’un projet ambitieux, mais nous avons élaboré notre plan pour en faire un succès grâce à une croissance progressive, visant à développer Alcobendas Sport en partant de zéro », a expliqué le joueur de 26 ans.

🔴DERNIÈRE MINUTE - PSG: Neymar sifflé et insulté par les supporters !

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 16:04 UTC
Neymar (PSG) Copyright -AFP
Titularisé par Thomas Tuchel, Neymar a reçu un accueil des plus particuliers. La page n’est pas totalement tournée du côté des supporters du PSG notamment du Collectif Ultra Paris qui l’a copieusement sifflé. Le Collectif Ultra Paris avait prévenu dès vendredi. Le retour de Neymar au Parc des Princes n’allait pas se faire en silence. Le CUP avait appelé les supporters s’estimant heurtés par les faits et gestes du Brésiliens « à lui montrer qu’il n’a plus le droit à l’erreur et que le chemin de la rédemption sera long, très long ». Les supporters ont tenu parole et ont montré au n°10 parisien que l’épisode estival a laissé des traces. Avant la rencontre et au moment de la rentrée sur la pelouse pour l’échauffement, quelques sifflets se sont fait entendre dans un Parc loin d’afficher complet encore. Ce n’était finalement que les prémices puisqu’une grosse bronca a éclaté dans la tribune Auteuil et des Ultras parisiens au moment de l’annonce des compositions. Cette fois, l’indifférence était bien loin même si le reste du stade a préféré ne pas annoncer le nom de Neymar. Quand son compatriote Marquinhos a été pris en effigie par les supporters pour annoncer le nouveau maillot du PSG, Neymar n’est clairement plus dans les cœurs parisiens, à l’image des sifflets et insultes en espagnol à chaque fois qu’il a touché le ballon en ce début de match.

NEYMAR TITULARISÉ ET PROTÉGÉ PAR TUCHEL ?

Le PSG avait pourtant choisi d’éviter de mettre un peu plus d’huile sur le feu. Alors qu’habituellement, les joueurs arrivent sur le tapis rouge au milieu des supporters à l’entrée du Parc, la direction parisienne a annulé ce protocole, les joueurs rentrant un peu plus loin. Si Mauro Icardi a été applaudi par les supporters présents à une vingtaine de mètres, c’est l’indifférence qui a régné au moment où Neymar est sorti le dernier du bus. Pas d’hostilité mais pas d’encouragement non plus. Finalement, la meilleure chose qui soit arrivée à Neymar ce samedi a été sa titularisation contre Strasbourg derrière Choupo Moting. En le titularisant, Thomas Tuchel a cherché à lui redonner du rythme en vue du choc contre l’OL mais lui a aussi évité d’être sous le feu des projecteurs seul, comme cela aurait pu être le cas en cas de présence sur le banc et d’une entrée un peu plus tard dans la rencontre.

L1 (J5) : Les compos des matchs de 20h

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 15:07 UTC
Retrouvez les différentes compositions pour les matchs de ce samedi soir 20h pour le compte de la 5eme journée de Ligue 1.

Bordeaux - Metz


Bordeaux : Costil (cap) - Kwateng, Pablo, Koscielny,Jovanovic - Otavio, Tchouaméni - Kalu, De Préville, Hwang - Briand

Metz : Oukidja - Centonze, Sunzu, Boye (cap), Delaine - K.N'Doram, Gakpa, Angban - Maïga, H.Diallo, Nguette

Brest - Rennes :


Brest : Larsonneur - Faussurier, Castelletto, Bain, Perraud - Belkebla, I.Diallo, Court -Grandsir, Charbonnier, Autret (cap)

Rennes : E.Mendy - H.Traoré, D.Da Silva (cap), Gélin, Morel, Maouassa - Bourigeaud, Camavinga, Grenier - Siebatcheu, Raphinha

Dijon - Nîmes


Dijon : Al.Gomis - Alphonse, Ecuele Manga, Aguerd, Mendyl - R.Amalfitano, Ndong, Balmont (cap) - M.Baldé, Mavididi, M.Pereira

Nîmes : Bernardoni - Alakouch, Briançon (cap), P.Martinez, Miguel - Deaux, Fomba, Valls - Ferhat, Ripart, Philippoteaux

Montpellier - Nice


Montpellier : Rulli - Souquet, P.Mendes, Hilton (cap), Congré, Oyongo - D.Le Tallec, Ferri - Mollet - Laborde, Delort

Nice : W.Benitez - Burner, Pelmard, G.Lloris, R.Coly - Tameze, Cyprien (cap), Lees-Melou - Ounas, Dolberg, Atal

🔴Officiel - Côte d’Ivoire: Serey Dié annonce sa retraite internationale !

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 14:58 UTC
Serey Dié - CAN 2015 Copyright -AFP
Geoffrey Serey Dié a annoncé ce samedi sa décision de mettre un terme à sa carrière internationale avec la Côte d’Ivoire, entamée en 2013. Les nouvelles s’enchaînent pour Geoffrey Serey Dié. Vingt-quatre heures après sa signature au FC Aarau, en D2 suisse, le milieu de terrain ivoirien a pris sa retraite internationale. Dans un message posté sur son compte Facebook, le joueur de 34 ans a annoncé qu’il « mettait fin à [son] histoire avec l’équipe nationale », entamée au printemps 2013 après avoir patiemment gravi les échelons, à l’ES Sétif puis au FC Sion. « Je remercie mes devanciers qui m’ont bien accueilli tout en me montrant le chemin à tenir, sans oublier mes jeunes frères avec qui j’ai continué la mission depuis quelques années maintenant », a notamment écrit le champion d’Afrique 2015. En 44 sélections (pour un but marqué), l'enfant de Facobly (Côte d'Ivoire) avait participé à une Coupe du Monde et trois Coupes d’Afrique, dont la dernière, disputée cet été en Egypte, vit les Eléphants aller jusqu’en quarts de finale. Ce jour-là, Geoffrey Serey Dié avait manqué son tir au but face aux futurs vainqueurs algériens. Ce ballon restera le dernier de l’ancien capitaine sous les couleurs ivoiriennes.

Ligue 1 : Neymar, un retour sous tension avec le PSG

Auteur: Media365
14 septembre 2019, 14:40 UTC
Le Collectif Ultras Paris a précisé sa position sur le retour de Neymar avec le PSG ce samedi contre Strasbourg (17h30), dans un court communiqué. Le principal groupe de supporters parisiens a appelé ses membres à « lui montrer que tout ceci ne peut rester sans conséquence ». Le Collectif Ultras Paris est enfin sorti de son silence. Discret sur le brûlant dossier Neymar, depuis les insultes et les banderoles du match contre Nîmes (3-0), le principal groupe de supporters du PSG a donné sa vision du cas du Brésilien. Il a ainsi publié un communiqué tard vendredi soir, à la veille du retour du joueur sous le maillot parisien, à l’occasion de la réception de Strasbourg en L1 (17h30). Un moment dont le CUP souhaite se servir pour faire passer un message à Neymar. « Le Virage Auteuil, qui regroupe les plus fidèles supporters du club, a le devoir de lui montrer que tout ceci ne peut rester sans conséquence. C’est pourquoi nous invitons tous les supporters parisiens qui se sont sentis heurtés à un moment ou à un autre à lui montrer aujourd’hui qu’il n’a plus le droit à l’erreur et que le chemin de la rédemption sera long… Très long. »

LE CUP PRÔNE « L’INDIFFÉRENCE » APRÈS SAMEDI

Si le Collectif a démenti les informations de L’Equipe et de RMC Sport selon lesquelles la gestion de Neymar par les supporters était un sujet de tension entre eux et la direction du PSG, qui voudrait éviter les démonstrations hostiles, un coup de pression n’est visiblement pas écarté. Ce que le CUP justifie ainsi : « Neymar est un des plus grands talents de sa génération. Mais c’est loin d’être le point le plus important pour nous aujourd’hui. Ce que nous lui reprochons, c’est d’avoir manquer (sic) de respect à plusieurs reprises à notre club, de l’avoir même humilié par moment (sic). D’avoir mis en place une stratégie de communication désastreuse pour le quitter, et ce, pour rejoindre Barcelone, l’un de nos principaux rivaux européens, tout en laissant le soin à son entourage de s’exprimer à sa place… sauf lorsqu’il s’agit d’évoquer ses meilleurs souvenirs ! » Après le rendez-vous de samedi, les Ultras prônent « l’indifférence ». « Il est hors de question que nous pénalisions l’équipe pour un seul joueur. » Ce samedi, Neymar devrait recevoir un message. Reste à savoir comment il y réagira.
