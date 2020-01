Kenya : Dennis Oliech raccroche les crampons !

#OFFICIAL: Former Harambee Stars Captain and AJ Auxerre striker Dennis Oliech has announced his retirement football.



🔰 346 Appearances

⚽ 88 Goals

✅ Nantes

✅ Auxerre

✅ Ajaccio



🇰🇪 72 Caps

⚽ 34 Goals



💟 Harambee Stars all time top scorer.



Happy Retirement Dennis. pic.twitter.com/PmOwMCIcbK