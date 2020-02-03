Retour

Juventus - Sarri: «Ronaldo est revenu à son meilleur niveau» (vidéo)

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 10:53 UTC
Sarri - Ronaldo Copyright -AFP
Maurizio Sarri est revenu sur le doublé de Cristiano Ronaldo dimanche après la brillante victoire de la Juventus face à la Fiorentina (3-0). Le coach italien assure que CR7 est de retour « à son meilleur niveau » après avoir laissé derrière lui ses douleurs au genou.

Ajax Amsterdam : Hakim Ziyech sera rétabli plus tôt que prévu

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 17:59 UTC
Hakim Ziyech - Ajax Amsterdam Copyright -AFP
Blessé il y a une dizaine de jours, lors du match face à Sparta Rotterdam, on pensait que Hakim Ziyech ne se rétablira pas aussi vite, lui qui était victime d'une déchirure au niveau du mollet. L'international Marocain pourrait finalement être de retour plus tôt que prévu. C'est son coach, Erik Ten Hag qui l'a fait savoir sur le compte Twitter de FOX Sports. « Nous n’avons pas encore entendu cela du personnel médical, mais je pense qu’il est sur la bonne voie », a déclaré le technicien néerlandais au micro de Fox Sports, après la victoire de son club, face au PSV Eindhoven (1-0), dimanche 2 février. « Quand il pourra rentrer ? Si tout se passe comme prévu, cela peut aller relativement vite, mais peut-être qu’il sera encore blessé », a-t-il précisé. Lié jusqu’en 2022 avec l’Ajax Amsterdam, Hakim Ziyech compte 6 buts et 13 passes décisives cette saison en championnat. Il était sous le viseur de Chelsea cet hiver. A lire aussi >> Ligue Europa : Hakim Ziyech forfait pour les seizièmes ?

Ghana : André Ayew réagit à la première réunion avec Akonnor

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 17:50 UTC
André Ayew Copyright -OFC
Charles Akonnor ne perd pas du temps. Récemment nommé sélectionneur à la place de Kwesi Appiah, le nouveau patron des Black Stars est entré dans le vif du sujet. Akonnor a entamé une tournée en Europe pour rencontrer les stars de l'équipe. Et il a commencé sa tournée par un passage en Angleterre où il a notamment entretenu avec les frères Ayew. André Ayew et Jordan Ayewn tauliers de l'équipe ont eu le plaisir à voir de plus prêt le projet du nouveau sélectionneur des Black Stars. A l'issue de cette rencontre, l'attaquant de Swansea a donné son avis , sur le site officiel de la Fédération Ghanéenne du Football. « C’est un honneur que l’entraineur nous rende visite. Il a déjà été capitaine et sait ce que c’est de vouloir bien faire, non seulement pour nous, mais pour aussi tous les Ghanéens. Nous avons eu une belle réunion », a-t-il déclaré. « Nous avons une double confrontation qui arrive et ce serait une bonne chose de gagner et d’assurer notre qualification dans notre quête pour ramener la Coupe d’Afrique », a-t-il ajouté. Le Ghana affronte le Soudan en mars prochain dans le cadre des éliminatoires de la CAN 2021. A lire aussi >> Charles Akonnor nouveau sélectionneur du Ghana (officiel)

Officiel: son transfert au Qatar avorté, Gervinho retourne à Parme !

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 17:44 UTC
Gervinho Copyright -OFC
Annoncé à Al-Sadd, dans les dernières heures du mercato hivernal, la super star ivoirienne de Parme, Gervinho, a vu son transfert refusé par la Fédération du Qatar. C’est une histoire comme seul le mercato peut en offrir. Vendredi dernier, l’ex capitaine des Eléphants de la Côte d’Ivoire Gervais Yao Kouassi, dit Gervinho, a cru s’engager avec la richissime écurie qatarie Al-Sadd. Le transfert semblait pourtant bouclé. Parme avait fini par céder aux envies de départ de son ailier ivoirien, et Gervinho allait s’envoler pour le Qatar. Toutefois, et à la surprise générale, la transaction n’a pu se conclure dans les temps. L'enfant d'Anyama (Côte d'Ivoire) a dû revenir à la case départ. « J’ai appris de la direction qu’il était difficile d’enregistrer Gervinho, étant donné la fermeture du marché des transferts d’hier (le vendredi 31 janvier 2020, ndlr). S’il était inscrit, il le sera pour la saison prochaine, il est un excellent joueur. J’aurais aimé l’avoir, cependant il nous est maintenant difficile de l’enregistrer », a déclaré ce lundi Xavi, le coach d’Al-Sadd. Le joueur de 32 ans ne va donc avoir d’autre choix que de reprendre le chemin de l’entraînement à Parme, où son contrat court jusqu’en juin 2022. Dimanche, c’est sans lui que ses coéquipiers ont arraché un nul sur la pelouse de Cagliari (2-2). « Gervinho ? Il n’est pas dans le groupe parce qu’il ne s’est pas présenté lors des trois derniers entraînements. C’était un joueur important pour moi, mais l’équipe disponible est plus importante », a commenté Roberto D’Aversa, l’entraîneur parmesan. L’ancien pensionnaire de l’AS Rome et d’Arsenal va désormais devoir regagner sa place. Mais comment se fera son retour chez le club Italien ? Quelle sera la réaction des supporters ? L'Elephant est dans de beaux draps !  

CHAN 2020 : l’équipe nationale du Cameroun sous normalisation

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 17:02 UTC
Le ministre camerounais des Sports et de l’Education physique vient d’adjoindre des superviseurs auprès du sélectionneur national. Au moment où un certain nombre de soupçons pèsent sur lui.   L’équipe nationale amateur du Cameroun entame ce mardi, son quatrième regroupement en vue de la préparation du Championnat d’Afrique des Nations (CHAN) 2020. Un dernier stage de présélection qui sera certes conduit par le sélectionneur Yves Clément Arroga, mais en présence de quatre nouveaux techniciens. Ainsi en a décidé le Pr Narcissse Mouelle Kombi. Le ministre camerounais des Sports et de l’Education physique vient d’adjoindre une équipe de quatre superviseurs au sein du staff des Lions A’. Il s’agit notamment de Gweha Ikouam Fils. L’ancien entraîneur adjoint de l’équipe fanion (2008) est assisté par Martin Ndtoungou Mpile, Aboubakar Souleymanou et Agbo Hans. Deux anciens sélectionneurs nationaux et un ancien footballeur international. L’objectif assigné à cette équipe de superviseurs est de « s’assurer que les meilleurs joueurs camerounais du moment évoluant sur le continent africain sont convoqués en sélection nationale A’ ». En effet, il s’agit d’une tutelle placée au-dessus du staff technique des Lions indomptables A’. D’autant plus que l’entraîneur est désormais comme sous surveillance. Ce renforcement du staff arrive dans un contexte marqué par des bruits de pot-de-vin au sein de la tanière. Ni l’« accusé », ni  ses employeurs n’ont réagi à ces soupçons.

Liverpool : Jürgen Klopp défend Mohamed Salah

Auteur: A. Jomni
03 février 2020, 15:33 UTC
Sadio Mané et Mohamed Salah Copyright -OFC
L'entraîneur de Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp, a tenu à défendre Mohamed Salah, qui porte l'étiquette d'être égoïste dans son jeu, depuis son différend avec Sadio Mané. Le Pharaon a marqué deux buts contre Southampton ce samedi (4-0), offrant aux Reds 22 points d'avance sur Manchester City battue à Tottenham (2-0). "Il y a une semaine, les gens parlaient de Mo Salah. Mo n'a jamais été égoïste, ou plus égoïste qu'il ne doit l'être", a indiqué l'ancien coach de Dortmund en conférence de presse. A lire aussi >> Liverpool : Salah prudent au moment d'évoquer le titre

Salah marque quatre défenseurs

"Un attaquant en bonne position, nous avons des buts de Mo où il marque entre quatre défenseurs et trouve le chemin des filets. Ensuite quand vous ne marquez pas, les gens disent que vous auriez dû faire la passe ici ou là. Il n'a pas du tout été égoïste [contre Southampton] et il a eu les ballons pour marquer en retour." "Bobby [Roberto Firmino] est juste exceptionnel (le Brésilien a délivré trois passes décisives face aux Saints, ndlr), une personne très intelligente footballistiquement, je ne connais pas d'autre joueur comme lui, c'est vrai. Mais même un joueur comme Bobby a besoin de quelqu'un à qui adresser le ballon, il ne peut pas prendre la balle, se retourner et courir tout seul. La façon dont il utilise les qualités de ses coéquipiers est spéciale." A lire aussi >> Buteurs africains en Europe: Aubameyang en tête, Mané et Salah sur le podium
